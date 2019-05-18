×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Film Review: ‘The Wild Goose Lake’

Diao Yinan delivers a definitive Chinese crime noir, in which the ravishing style and inventive staging form the substance.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: bai_linghai
Director:
Diao Yinan
With:
Hu Ge, Gwei Lun Mei Liao Fan, Wan Qian, Qi Dao, Huang Jue, Zeng Meihuizi, Zhang Yicong, Chen Yongzhong. (Mandarin dialogue)

1 hour 53 minutes

In any film noir, there is The Moment It All Goes Wrong. But it is unlikely you will soon see that moment, or any of the genre’s other staple plot points, staged and executed with quite the slick, dark dazzle of Diao Yinan’s “The Wild Goose Lake.” At an underworld gathering, held in the dingy amphitheater of a hotel basement, a few dozen grimy gangsters are learning the latest techniques in motorcycle theft. Then comes the parceling out of territories in the unnamed nearby city, and a squabble erupts over a lucrative zone. A shot rings out, a brawl ensues, lit by one swinging light bulb and imagined in a serious of punchy closeups: a grimacing face in a half-nelson; a bloodied, tattooed knuckle; a prosthetic being ripped from its limb. It’s a scene we’ve watched a hundred times before, but here it feels electrifyingly new.

With his Berlinale-winning “Black Coal, Thin Ice,” Diao fused China-noir with arthouse social realism to deliver a strange, potent cocktail that left a lingering, headache-y sustain. This time, the sociopolitical subtext may be absent along with the hangover, but there is something almost profound in how comprehensively “The Wild Goose Lake” imagines film noir belonging in China’s seedy, second-tier suburban underbelly. Diao’s film is far from the first to find the oily neons of nighttime noodle shops and rain-slicked alleyways the ideal setting for a twisty story of gangsters and cops and beautiful women of unknowable loyalties: Aside from the director’s own back catalog, everything from Bi Gan’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” to the films of Wong Kar-wai has borrowed at least a few such embellishments. But “The Wild Goose Lake” may just end up being the last word in Chinese crime noir, because it does not want (or need) to be anything else.

More Reviews

The Moment It All Went Wrong is recounted in flashback by Zhou Zenong (Chinese TV star Hu Ge), to the mysterious, beautiful Liu Aiai (Gwei Lun Mei, also the star of “Black Coal, Thin Ice”). They meet in a rainy underpass —amid all the film’s below-the-line excellence, the rain machine guy deserves some sort of award — where Liu, who works as a “bathing beauty” (a fey euphemism for a prostitute who works on lakeside beaches) has come as a favor to her gang-affiliated boss, Huahua (Qi Dao), to deliver a message from Zhou’s wife. There’s a hefty dead-or-alive price on Zhou’s head, because in the fallout from the brawl (including an event billed as “the Olympics of theft”), one of his crew got spectacularly decapitated, and Zhou, fleeing for his own life, accidentally shot and killed a cop. This brings police captain Liu (Liao Fan, another star of “Black Coal, Thin Ice”) and his plainclothes squad into the chase for Zhou, too.

Zhou, as stoic as a stock Robert Mitchum character and just as fatalistically resigned to things not ending well, just wants to ensure the reward goes to his wife if he does get caught or killed. And so he goes to ground in the notoriously crime-ridden environs of the eponymous lake, while trying to make contact with her. But his gang boss does not like the loss of face and control, while Liu Aiai wants out of her dismal life and maybe sees the reward as a means to that end. Populated with interchangeable gangsters and cops — each adhering to arcane hierarchies and double-crossing the other — and marred by an unnecessary rape scene, the plot is overcrowded, convoluted and really not the point.

Instead, this is a film that lives in its vibrant craft and fluid reimagining of scenarios that should be stale clichés by now. Reteaming with cinematographer Dong Jinsong, Diao shows an extraordinarily elastic mastery of form. He can scale his inventiveness down to the intimate, as in a boat-set sex scene that includes Liu daintily spitting a mouthful of semen over the side. And he can scale it up to the massive, with exciting motorcycle chases; a witty wide shot of cops searching a semi-demolished building, its gutted interior open to view like a doll’s house; and an incongruously beautiful hillside showdown, in which we can only make out the glint of guns and the stinging white of LED-soled trainers.

Elsewhere, Dong soaks whole sequences in neon pinks and garish reflected blues, which throb with particular sleaze under B6’s clanging, dramatic score, accented with some offbeat soundtrack choices — an impromptu outdoor line dance happens to the strains of of Boney M’s “Rasputin,” for example. There’s room, too, for semi-surreal interludes, like a wander through a zoo, again under cover of night, where elephants blink in alarm at the intrusion and a tiger gazes impassively at a murder. At one point Zhou, who takes quite a few beatings and bullets over the film’s runtime, pioneers a self-bandaging technique that makes him look like a Cirque du Soleil aerial artist, wrapping himself in gauze rather than silk. At another, the ubiquitous transparent umbrella is gorily reinvented as a peculiarly cinematic lethal weapon.

All this happens under Zhang Yang’s sound design, so precise that it often conveys narrative all by itself. An aural bridge of a motorbike’s distinctive drone, a sort of sonic fingerprint, lets us know Zhou is about to make a fateful encounter with Liu. Elsewhere, the sound withholds: In what seems a direct reference to the airstrip scene in “North by Northwest,” a train passing overhead renders Liu’s murmured plan of action inaudible, placing the audience even further on the back foot.

Though the seamy locales give an almost palpable sense of life on the margins of solvency, legality and morality in modern China, it would be overstating to claim any great thematic weight here, and this will perhaps disappoint fans of Diao’s earlier, stranger, more hybrid work. In the moment, however, it is exhilarating to witness this symphonic choreography that seems less like it was mapped onto its locations, and more like it came from within. It may refer inescapably to genre classics from elsewhere, but “The Wild Goose Lake” is like an organic feature of the Chinese cinematic landscape, as though it pooled onto the screen in all its oily, murky glory, having welled up from deep inside the ground. Suddenly, China feels like the noirest place on Earth.

Cannes Film Review: 'The Wild Goose Lake'

Reviewed at Cannes Film Festival (competing), May 18, 2019.  Running time: 113 MIN. (Original title: "Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui")

Production: (China-France) A He Li Chen Guang International Culture Media Co., Green Ray Films production in co-production with Memento Films, Arte France in association with Omnijoi Media Corporation, Tencent Pictures, Maisong Entertainment Investment. (International sales: Memento, Paris). Producers: Li Li, Shen Yang. Co-producer: Alexandre Mallet-Guy.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Diao Yinan. Camera (color, widescreen): Dong Jinsong. Editors: Kong Jinlei, Matthieu Laclau. Music: B6.

With: Hu Ge, Gwei Lun Mei Liao Fan, Wan Qian, Qi Dao, Huang Jue, Zeng Meihuizi, Zhang Yicong, Chen Yongzhong. (Mandarin dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • 'The Wild Goose Lake' Review: A

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Wild Goose Lake'

    In any film noir, there is The Moment It All Goes Wrong. But it is unlikely you will soon see that moment, or any of the genre’s other staple plot points, staged and executed with quite the slick, dark dazzle of Diao Yinan’s “The Wild Goose Lake.” At an underworld gathering, held in the dingy [...]

  • We Believe in Dinosaurs

    Cannes: 1091 Media Takes North American Rights to Creationism Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

    1091 Media, formerly known as The Orchard, has taken North American rights to “We Believe in Dinosaurs,” a documentary about creationism and America’s troubled relationship with science. The film from Clayton Brown and Monica Long Ross will be released in North America on video on demand in the fall. More Reviews Cannes Film Review: 'Vivarium' [...]

  • Great Point Invests in U.K. Indie

    Great Point Invests in U.K. Indie Producer Seven Seas (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.K.-based Great Point has bought into Seven Seas Films, the British indie producer that recently teamed with BBC Studios for a drama series about the final months of Marilyn Monroe. Great Point has a new “enterprise investment scheme” fund, Great Point Ventures, and is primed to invest in several more film and TV producers in [...]

  • Alcatraz Films Produce Poland's 'Other People'

    Alcatraz Films to Produce Poland's 'Other People' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alcatraz Films, the Paris-based production company behind such features as Abdellatif Kechiche’s Palme d’Or winner “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” has come on board to co-produce “Other People,” Polish director Aleksandra Terpinska’s feature debut, produced by Klaudia Smieja (“Mr. Jones”) and Beata Rzezniczek for Madants. “Other People” is an urban musical set in modern-day Warsaw [...]

  • Atlantics

    MK2's Nathanel Karmitz, Juliette Schrameck on the New Wave of Global Auteurs

    Launched just over 50 years ago by Marin Karmitz and now headed by his sons, Nathanael and Elisha, Paris-based MK2 films accomplished a double deed at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Not only does it have five movies playing in competition for the second consecutive year, it represents in international markets three of the four [...]

  • Wide Boards Horror Icon Papa Avati’s

    Italian Horror Auteur Pupi Avati’s ’Il Signor Diavolo’ Selling From Wide (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES  —  Loic Magneron’s Paris-based Wide, a production-distribution boutique, has acquired international sales rights to “Il Signor Diavalo,” the latest -and 40th – feature from Italian horror icon Papi Avati, Avati is best known for 1976’s “The House with Laughing Windows” and 1983’s “Zeder” which crowned him as  a master of Italian giallo horror-thriller cinema. [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Spanish ‘Big Bad Wolves’ Remake Set From Santiago Segura and Gustavo Hernandez (EXCLUSIVE)

    Santiago Segura and Maria Luisa Gutierrez’s production labels, Madrid-based Bowfinger and Amiguetes, are joining Uruguay’s Mother Superior, headed by Gustavo Hernandez and Ignacio Cucovich, to produce a Spanish remake of Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado’s Israeli genre film “Big Bad Wolves.” Its working title is “Lobo Feroz” (Ferocious Wolf). The 2013 original made an impression [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad