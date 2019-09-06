×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

'Veep' creator Armando Iannucci repays one of his comedic influences with this offbeat, yet delightfully modern Charles Dickens adaptation.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Personal History of David Copperfield
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival
Director:
Armando Iannucci
With:
Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw

Running time: 120 MIN.

Armando Iannucci believes that modern (British) comedy owes a considerable debt to Charles Dickens, and he should know. Iannucci produces some of the wickedest, and most colorful, laughter to be found on (British) television: “I’m Alan Partridge,” “The Thick of It” and, for export, “Veep.” Dickens, on the other hand, has produced a mostly dreary catalog of play-it-straight costume dramas, owing less to the source material than a modernist bias that looks back to the author’s Victorian settings and sees them as crude, dark and relatively unenlightened.

Iannucci’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield” comes across as a bright and jaunty corrective to the dour and stuffy Dickens adaptations that have come before. As Iannucci put it as host of the hour-long “Armando’s Tale of Charles Dickens” for BBC back in 2012, “I want to show that the work of Charles Dickens isn’t just quality entertainment for a long-dead audience,” explaining, “The characters he creates are as real and as psychologically driven as the inhabitants of any urban landscape today.” This movie is an outgrowth of that belief, an attempt to rescue Dickens from the musty category of “literature” — not a disrespectful place to be, but stodgier than cucumber sandwiches at a croquet match — and reintroduce him as a rapid-fire ahead-of-his-time wit. (One day, someone will do the same for Iannucci.)

More Reviews

Rather than updating Dickens’ semiautobiographical bildungsroman — which the author described as “a favourite child” among all his novels — to the present, as others have tried over the years, Iannucci brings a contemporary sensibility to the Victorian setting. In that sense, the movie resembles Tony Richardson’s madcap adaptation of “Tom Jones,” with its in-on-the-joke narrator (Copperfield narrates his own story, much as he does in the novel) and assorted post-modern touches (both films feature a sped-up silent-movie sequence), although it lacks the rebellious generational sensibility that made that film such a fluky success.

Iannucci’s most radical choice comes in casting, beginning with the certainty that the title role could be played by none other than Dev Patel, the London-born star of “Slumdog Millionaire” — an unconventional choice, but one that goes a long way to transpose the diversity found virtually everywhere in England today onto an earlier narrative. Dickens’ work focuses so much on social opportunity and class that audiences could opt to read the choice as some kind of commentary on Copperfield’s station, although that doesn’t appear to be Iannucci’s intent. Rather, Patel brings just the right kind of bright-eyed innocence to the role — an example of color-blind casting that’s far more effective than last year’s “Mary Queen of Scots” (where actors of diverse heritage were featured, but only in supporting roles), and which further makes room for actresses Rosalind Eleazar and Nikki Amuka-Birda.

The next big decision comes in how to condense Dickens’ roughly-600-page novel into something fleet and fast-paced enough to prove Iannucci’s point about how funny he considers the writer to be. Once you get past the instant hilarity of his character names, much of Dickens’ humor comes through in the sheer long-windedness of his descriptions, for which Iannucci must find tight, cinematic equivalents.

While there is no small about of suffering in the book — “I had been more miserable than I thought anybody could believe,” Copperfield says at one point — virtually anything tragic comes closely entwined with laughter, which proves a welcome antidote to sentimentality. Whereas so many Dickens miniseries are marred by a tendency toward the maudlin (the same quality that marred Patel’s last parentless outing, “Lion”), Iannucci breezes through the more upsetting sequences — as when David’s too-strict step-father Mr. Murdstone (Darren Boyd) attempts to beat the boy, and instead winds up chasing him around the bedroom, upsetting a chamber pot in the process, or his subsequent mistreatment at the factory, where a parrot-like foreman dutifully repeats the tail end of everything out of his boss’s mouth.

Like some kind of long-lost Monty Python sketch, Iannucci’s revisionist “David Copperfield” alternates between intellect and absurdity, blending high- and low-brow elements. Furthering that comparison is “Death of Stalin” DP Zac Nicholson’s vaguely carnivalesque, bulgy wide-angle way of immersing himself in the action and energetically covering scenes from within, whipping around to follow the comedy à la Terry Gilliam.

While the material’s literary origins confer a certain respectability to the experience, so does Iannucci and longtime co-writer Simon Blackwell’s penchant for twisting simple phrases into complex, fun-to-untangle Sunday-crossword-puzzle clues. For example, when asked if he’s homeless, Mr. Micawber (Peter Capaldi) replies, “We do primarily exist al fresco,” cheerily adding, “Every meal is a picnic!” At the same time, slapstick and physical humor are never far from hand, as evidenced by Tilda Swinton’s Aunt Betsey, who violently enforces a no-donkeys-allowed policy over her front garden — a detail lifted straight from the novel that makes the book’s comedic undercurrents impossible to ignore: “The one great outrage of her life, demanding to be constantly avenged, was the passage of a donkey over that immaculate spot.”

Swinton is often eccentric in her roles, but seldom this consistently amusing. Here, daffily complemented by Hugh Laurie’s half-mad Mr. Dick, she serves as the film’s most reliable source of off-guard titters, from the opening scene — present for David’s birth, she wishes desperately that her nephew will be born a girl — to the indignant way she dismisses the patronizing, faux-’umble Uriah Heep (an unctuous Ben Whishaw): “I’m not ‘someone in my circumstances.’”

The overall tone here is brighter and considerably less caustic that Iannucci’s previous features, though there’s no mistaking his authorial voice. He and Blackwell appear to have set a challenge, daring audiences to detect which details belong to Dickens, and which they’ve invented from whole cloth. To further disguise the impostor dialogue, they return often to the idea that Copperfield is gathering string for the publication of his “Personal History,” scrawling stray thoughts and catchy vernacular on scraps of paper — which suggest the origins of quotations that, more often than not, never appear in the book.

One recurring joke (if you want to call it that) that carries over directly from “David Copperfield” involves the way that nearly every character has a different nickname for the lad: Aunt Betsey calls him “Trotwood Copperfield,” upper-crust school chum Steerforth (Aneurin Barnard) dubs him “Daisy,” future wife Dora (Morfydd Clark) favors “Doady,” and so on. For much of the film, David seems lost amid all these conflicting identities, searching for his sense of self. Eventually, he declares, “I am David Copperfield,” asserting for the first time what his in-progress book will go to show. There’s something enormously satisfying to hear those words coming from Patel’s mouth. He is David Copperfield. And sure enough, the character’s a lot funnier than we ever realized.

Popular on Variety

Film Review: 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (Special Presentations), Sept. 5, 2019. (Also in BFI London Film Festival — opener.) Running time: 120 MIN.

Production: (U.K.) A Fox Searchlight Pictures release, presented with FilmNation Entertainment, Film4, in association with Wishmore Entertainment. (Int'l sales: FilmNation Entertainment, London.) Producers: Kevin Loader, Armando Iannucci. Executive producers: Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Simon Blackwell, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos.

Crew: Director: Armando Iannucci. Screenplay: Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell. Camera (color): Zac Nicholson. Editors: Mick Audsley, Peter Lambert. Music: Christopher Willis.

With: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Paul Whitehouse, Aneurin Barnard, Daisy May Cooper, Morfydd Clark, Benedict Wong, Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Welsh, Rosalind Eleazar.

More Film

  • The Personal History of David Copperfield

    Film Review: 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

    Armando Iannucci believes that modern (British) comedy owes a considerable debt to Charles Dickens, and he should know. Iannucci produces some of the wickedest, and most colorful, laughter to be found on (British) television: “I’m Alan Partridge,” “The Thick of It” and, for export, “Veep.” Dickens, on the other hand, has produced a mostly dreary [...]

  • I Am Woman

    Toronto Film Review: 'I Am Woman'

    Helen Reddy was very far from a one-hit-wonder. Indeed, she had more chart hits than practically any other solo female act of the 1970s. Yet in a way, the song most associated with her feels like it came from an artist who was never heard from before or since. “I Am Woman” arrived exactly as [...]

  • Lily James

    Film News Roundup: Lily James Eyes British Drama 'The Dig' With Carey Mulligan

    In today’s film news roundup, Lily James circles a British drama role, “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” has started production, Laika makes a veteran hire and “Beanpole” and “Just Noise” get distribution. CASTINGS More Reviews Toronto Film Review: 'I Am Woman' Film Review: 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Lily James is in negotiations to [...]

  • Carol LynleyCarol Lynley - Mar 1967

    Carol Lynley, 'The Poseidon Adventure' Star, Dies at 77

    Actress Carol Lynley, best known for her role in the 1972 film “The Poseidon Adventure,” died at her Pacific Palisades home Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, according to her friend, actor Trent Dolan. She was 77. Lynley began her career as a child model, appearing on the cover of Life magazine at the age [...]

  • The Cave

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Cave'

    Even with a steady supply of eye-opening documentaries coming out of Syria, we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of the human stories emerging from the country’s ongoing crisis. Two years after his multi-award-winning “Last Men In Aleppo” — co-directed by Steen Johannessen and following a trio from the selfless volunteer rescue collective “The White [...]

  • Our Lady of the Nile

    Film Review: 'Our Lady of the Nile'

    Rwanda-born writer Scholastique Mukasonga’s 2012 novel “Notre-Dame du Nil” is not specifically about the 1994 Rwandan genocide but rather how class division, colonialism and economic disparity created a toxic stew of resentment and prejudice that made the genocide possible. By using a Rwandan all-girls Catholic boarding school as her microcosm, she lays out how the [...]

  • Gloria Mundi

    Venice Film Review: 'Gloria Mundi'

    The regular major-festival presence of the films of Robert Guédiguian is a curious, if not wholly unwelcome, anomaly. Amid punchier, more provocative, more aesthetically challenging arthouse titles, his work moves to the calmer rhythms of classical naturalism, in which each new title feels more like a new chapter in a career-spanning novel — or a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad