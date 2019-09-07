×

Toronto Film Review: ‘The Long Walk’

Laotian director Mattie Do’s third feature is a moving if unwieldy genre mash-up about regret and letting go of the past.

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Long Walk
CREDIT: Venice Days
Director:
Mattie Do
With:
Por Silatsa, Noutnapha Soydala, Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy, Vilouna “Totlina” Phetmany. (Lao dialogue)

Running time: 116 MIN.

“The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” says William Faulkner. It’s an idea that gets a vigorous workout in Laotian director Mattie Do’s third feature, “The Long Walk.” The followup to her acclaimed 2016 horror entry “Dearest Sister” finds Laos’ first and only female film director taking a risky leap forward to tell the story of a middle-aged Laotian farmer living a life of regret following the death of his mother and the ghost who can help him set things right. That’s the most efficacious way to boil down this delicately rendered, languidly paced juggling act, a tale that manages to stay firmly grounded while still looping in time travel, a ghost, a serial killer and the occasional hypersonic aircraft.

If Do’s ambition sometimes gets ahead of her ability to tell the story in clean, straightforward lines, it’s a small price to pay to be whisked away to a country still mysterious to Western audiences by a director using local concerns to address collective truths about guilt and redemption. A rare film from the slowly developing Laotian cinema industry, “The Long Walk” deserves its place in the Venice Days lineup, although beyond that, it will be a difficult sell. Leaning on the story’s genre elements is the best strategy for a heady drama that could attract audiences up for a challenge.

More Reviews

Do was born in Los Angeles before relocating to Laos, the Southeast Asian nation with a film industry so nascent that “Dearest Sister” was only the 13th hometown feature in the country’s history. This makes her thoughts on the socio-economic and cultural climate in Laos especially valuable. In “The Long Walk,” she displays a local’s feel for a touch-and-go rural existence where the rhythms are gentle but the pressure to keep food on the table is unrelenting.

That pressure, in Do’s opinion, will continue for a long time. Half the film takes place 50 years in the future, where we meet an unnamed old man (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) who has never gotten over the death of his mother, a long-ago tragedy that triggered a lifetime of bad choices that have left him lonely, isolated and regretful. Our introduction to him includes a striking shot of a government-issued computer display embedded in his forearm. It’s not only a remarkably effective juxtaposition of old and new but also a profoundly depressing argument that 50 years from now, Laos’ Marxist government will still ignore its underclass of subsistence farmers who survive by stripping bikes to sell for parts while enormous, looming skyscrapers give nary a thought to their existence.

These near-future scenes are combined with those from the present day where the old man is the boy (Por Silatsa), struggling to care for his ailing mother (Chansamone Inoudom), whose impending death will burden him with a lifetime of unnecessary guilt. Connecting the boy and the old man across the decades is not only the specter of their deceased mother but an actual specter as well. Early in the film, the boy finds a dead woman (Noutnapha Soydala) in the thick Laotian brush, a woman whose ghost will be his silent companion for the next half century.

Do is attempting to take disparate genres and various homegrown and universal concerns and meld them into a spiritual, emotional and intermittently violent whole that unfolds in a cinematically untapped environment. If she and editor Zohar Michel struggle to make it all come together, it’s a struggle worth witnessing, especially when Do focuses on the redemptive journey of her two-in-one main character.

The script, by Christopher Seán Larsen, keeps most everyone opaque, sometimes frustratingly so, but he knows how to use genre tropes to serve character and theme. The old man is so guilt-ridden over his mother’s death that he euthanizes sick local women, buries them and keeps a souvenir finger wrapped in cloth. When the police come calling after a noodle shop owner with dementia goes missing, it leads to an unlikely friendship with the missing woman’s daughter (Chansamone Inoudom). Soon the old man will begin to wake up to the choices he’s made, allowing “The Long Walk” to transition from an exploration of the paralyzing effects of guilt to something more liberating and powerful: finding the strength to let go.

Revealing her true purpose in the story, the ghost sends the old man back in time to revisit his sick mother. Even if the old man’s actions surprise us in the most heartbreaking way, it doesn’t deny the human certainty that guilt, especially when suffered by an innocent child and carried into adulthood, can only be alleviated by absolving yourself of blame and letting go of things you cannot change. It takes a while and Do, voluntary and involuntary, makes us work for it, but this unique Laotian filmmaker finally convinces us that moving on is just as important to the living as it is to the dead.

Do coaxes strong performances from her small Laotian cast, most notably Chanthalungsy, a terrific Toshiro Mifune lookalike whose long face is one of dignity brought low by the weight of sorrow. Behind-the-scenes contributors overachieve although Anthony Weeden’s tense score is often intrusive.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'The Long Walk'

Reviewed at the Venice Film Festival (Venice Days), Aug. 30, 2019. (Also in Toronto Film Festival – Contemporary World Cinema.) Running time: 116 MIN. (Original title: “Bor Mi Vanh Chark”)

Production: (Laos-France-Singapore) A Lao Art Media, Screen Division, Aurora Media, 108 Media production. Producers: Mattie Do, Christopher Sean Larsen, Douangmany Soliphanh, Annick Mahnert, Justin Deimen, Abhi Rastogi.

Crew: Director: Mattie Do. Writer: Christopher Seán Larsen. Camera (color, widescreen): Matthew Whitcomb Macar. Editor: Zohar Michel. Music: Anthony Weeden.

With: Por Silatsa, Noutnapha Soydala, Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy, Vilouna “Totlina” Phetmany. (Lao dialogue)

More Film

  • The Long Walk

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Long Walk'

    “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” says William Faulkner. It’s an idea that gets a vigorous workout in Laotian director Mattie Do’s third feature, “The Long Walk.” The followup to her acclaimed 2016 horror entry “Dearest Sister” finds Laos’ first and only female film director taking a risky leap forward to tell [...]

  • Roy Andersson (C), Swedish actor Anders

    Roy Andersson on 'The Sorrow of Realizing That Life Is Passing'

    Director Roy Andersson, who has won Venice Film Festival’s Silver Lion for best director, delivered his latest film, “About Endlessness,” much quicker than usual. The typically deliberate Swedish filmmaker is known for taking long breaks between projects – including one 25-year stretch he spent directing commercials. Since his 2000 comeback, “Songs from the Second Floor,” [...]

  • Roger Waters Us + Them

    Venice Film Review: 'Roger Waters Us + Them'

    If you had to guess which legendary rock and roll artist has a new concert film featuring characters that include “Refugee,” “Drone Pilot” and “Palestinian Girl”, there’s a good chance your guess would be Roger Waters. The former Pink Floyd front man is practically defined by his decades-spanning collection of songs and concept albums that [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer Maleficient 2

    Sony Pictures Classics Buys 'French Exit' With Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges

    Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed rights to Azazel Jacobs’ “French Exit,” an upcoming drama with Oscar nominees Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. The news comes in the midst of the Toronto International Film Festival where the indie label is premiering several films including Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” and Matt Tyrnauer’s “Where’s My Roy Cohn.” [...]

  • Two of Us

    Toronto Film Review: 'Two of Us'

    Neither a hot-blooded tale of sexual discovery like 2013 Palme d’or winner “Blue Is the Warmest Color” nor a coolly alluring bauble like Todd Haynes’ “Carol,” Italian director Filippo Meneghetti’s debut feature “Two of Us” is an entirely unique and uniquely vital lesbian love story. The tale of two older women whose decades-long secret relationship [...]

  • Marder's Riz Ahmed-Starring 'Sound of Metal'

    Marder's Riz Ahmed-Starring 'Sound of Metal' Explores Deaf Identity

    “Sound of Metal,” which made its world premiere Sept. 6 at TIFF in the Platform Prize program, is the directorial debut of Darius Marder, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother, Abraham. Starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric, “Sound of Metal” follows a drummer named Ruben (Ahmed) whose life and relationship [...]

  • Robinson Stevenin, Lola Naymark, Jean-Pierre Darroussin,

    Director Robert Guédiguian on Working With a Troupe, CNC and Streamers

    When Robert Guédiguian returned to this year’s Venice Film Festival to premiere his latest film, “Gloria Mundi,” he brought nearly the exact same cast that joined him at the 2017 Venice festival for his previous outing, “The House by the Sea.” That is because the French director has built a tightknit troupe over the years, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad