×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Review: ‘The Lodge’

Disharmony between two newly motherless kids and their stepmom-to-be gets scary in this English-language chiller from the makers of Austrian "Goodnight Mommy."

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sundance Film Festival
Director:
Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala
With:
Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone.

1 hour 48 minutes

As close to a breakout as there seems to be among the disappointing crop of horror films in Sundance’s Midnight section this year, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s “The Lodge” extends the creepy-domestic-crisis tension of their 2014 Austrian debut “Goodnight Mommy” a bit further toward conventional chiller terrain. Once again, children and a maternal figure are left in a social isolation that proves very bad for somebody’s (perhaps everybody’s) mental health, though this time the supernatural is also a possible factor.

In fact, there are too many explanations dangled here, to ends somewhat frustratingly contradictory rather than usefully ambiguous. That will irk mainstream horror fans, as will a pace that at times seems less slow-burning than just plain slow. English-language “The Lodge” is atmospheric and intriguing enough to appeal to more adventurous viewers. Still, it’s too much of a low-key mixed bag to repeat the significant popular success of tonally similar recent Sundance midnighters like “The Witch” and “Hereditary” when Neon launches a U.S. theatrical release later this year.

More Reviews

Approximately 10-year-old Mia (Lia McHugh) and adolescent Aiden (Jaeden Martell) are suffering through their parents’ separation. Dropping off the kids one day, Laura (Alicia Silverstone) is informed by Richard (Richard Armitage) that he not only wants their divorce finalized, but plans on marrying his much younger girlfriend. Laura takes this news home, where she processes it with the help of a loaded gun in a moment that would be even more effectively jolting without a rather obvious effects cut in the middle of the shot.

Six months later, the two children are no more kindly disposed toward dad’s new partner, whom they blame for mom’s demise. Grace (Riley Keough) is actually someone journalist Richard knows from a creepy story he once researched: At age 12, she was the sole survivor of a mass suicide by her father’s Christian cult sect (though not all deaths may have been voluntary). She appears to be fully recovered from that traumatic past. But Aiden tells his father, “You left mom for a psychopath,” and the pills she sneaks suggest she’s not on such terra firma as Richard assumes. Insisting the kids must get to know her and vice versa, he takes everyone to the family’s rural getaway home for the holidays, leaving them alone for a few pre-Christmas days while he goes back to work in the city.

In his absence, things are chilly. But they get much more literally so once the trio awaken one morning to find heat, electricity, and cell phones won’t turn on. What’s more, the food is gone, along with their warm clothes — leaving them stranded and at risk in the middle of a blizzard far from any town or neighbor. Her stabilizing meds missing as well, Grace begins acting more and more unstable. But are inner demons driving her mad, or are the children deliberately pushing her over an edge? Is what they’re all experiencing some sort of vengeful haunting from Laura, or perhaps Grace’s fanatical preacher father?

Co-written by Sergio Casci and the directors, the script keeps us guessing, but blunders to an extent by providing some concrete evidence that more than one explanation might be the right one. (It’s all complicated even further by recurrent views of an elaborate dollhouse in which these events are mimicked, suggesting they might not be happening in reality at all.) In the end, this tactic seems not so much mysterious as just tactically confusing. It’s also annoying that the writers utilize so much religious imagery and narrative references (several figures here are devoutly Christian) without actually saying anything on the subject.

“The Lodge” may be best taken on the same terms as ’60s/early ’70s Italian giallos, with their somewhat random manipulations of plot and character logic in service of atmospheric shocks. Genre homage does not appear to be an intention here, but the film is certainly at its best in fostering a sense of stylish dread and orchestrating some harrowing individual sequences. Still, even those elements’ effectiveness would be greater if the whole moved at a slightly less draggy pace. Stealth trimming of up to 10 minutes might make a significant difference in overall and cumulative impact.

The performers are fine, though not handed a great deal of psychological depth in the writing. Keough is solid, though in fact her solidity isn’t ideal — an actor more naturally attuned to the mercurial and fragile might’ve created a descent into madness vivid enough to override all the film’s uneven aspects.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ frequent DP Thimios Bakatakis finds the forbiddingly alien in both the cold white Quebec-shot exteriors and Sylvain Lemaitre’s dark-wood house interiors. Daniel Pensi and Saunder Jurriaans’ original score provides another source of tasteful ominousness in the thoughtful assembly.

Sundance Film Review: 'The Lodge'

Reviewed at Sundance Film Festival (Midnight), Feb. 2, 2019. Running time: 108 MIN.

Production: (U.S.-U.K.) A FilmNation Entertainment presentation of a Hammer, FilmNation production. (Int'l sales: Endeavor Content, Los Angeles.) Producers: Simon Oakes Aliza, James Aaron Ryder. Executive producers: Ben Browning, Alison Cohen, Milan Popelka, Brad Zimmerman, Marc Schipper, Xavier Marchand. Co-producer: Paul Barbeau.

Crew: Directors: Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala. Screenplay; Sergio Casci, Franz, Fiala. Camera (color, HD): Thimios Bakatakis. Editor: Michael Palm. Music: Daniel Pensi, Saunder Jurriaans.

With: Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • 'The Lodge' Review:

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Lodge'

    As close to a breakout as there seems to be among the disappointing crop of horror films in Sundance’s Midnight section this year, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s “The Lodge” extends the creepy-domestic-crisis tension of their 2014 Austrian debut “Goodnight Mommy” a bit further toward conventional chiller terrain. Once again, children and a maternal figure [...]

  • The Favourite

    'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther,' 'Mrs. Maisel' Among Art Directors Guild Winners

    “The Favourite,” “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” walked away with top film honors at the 23rd annual Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. In the TV fields, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Glow” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were among the winners. More Reviews Sundance Film Review: 'Koko-di Koko-da' Oscar-nominated production designer Jeannine Oppewall (“L.A. Confidential,” [...]

  • 'Koko-di Koko-da' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Koko-di Koko-da'

    When “Koko-di Koko-da” characters Elin (Ylva Gallon) and Tobias (Leif Edlund) discover their daughter Maja dead on her eighth birthday, they think life couldn’t get worse. Shockingly, it can. The film jumps ahead three years to the couple’s miserable camping holiday, which gets interrupted by three psychopaths — a dandy in a bowler hat, a [...]

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Best Animated

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Swings Off With Seven Annies, Including Best Feature

    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” topped Saturday’s Annie Awards, taking home seven zoetropes — one for each of its webslinger incarnations — including best animated feature. The Sony Pictures Animation film, which won in every category in which it was nominated, swung past Aardman Animations’ “Early Man,” Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Isle of Dogs” [...]

  • Bradley Cooper DGA Awards

    Bradley Cooper on Singing With Lady Gaga in Vegas, Prepping for Oscar Performance

    He might not be getting his own Las Vegas residency anytime soon, but Bradley Cooper sure looked like a pro on stage during “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show. Cooper surprised a Vegas crowd last weekend when he joined Gaga for a performance of their hit “Shallow.” More Reviews Sundance Film Review: [...]

  • Escape at Dannemora

    Ben Stiller Wins DGA TV Movie-Limited Series Award for 'Escape at Dannemora'

    The 71st Annual DGA Awards are currently underway. The feature film nominees this year are Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma,” Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born,” Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman,” Adam McKay for “Vice,” and Peter Farrelly for “Green Book.” Ben Stiller took the movies for television and limited series for Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.” [...]

  • Ben Stiller Escape at Dannemora BTS

    DGA Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    The 71st Directors Guild of America Awards are underway. The ceremony, being held on Saturday at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, honors achievement in film and television. The DGA nominated Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma,” Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born,” Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman,” Adam McKay for “Vice,” and Peter [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad