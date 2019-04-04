You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’

Hilary Duff is miscast as Sharon Tate in a movie that has the insensitivity (or is it just ineptitude?) to turn the Manson murders into schlock horror.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director:
Daniel Farrands
With:
Hilary Duff, Jonathan Bennett, Lydia Hearst, Pawel Szajda, Ryan Cargill, Tyler Johnson, Bella Popa, Fivel Stewart, Ben Mellish.
Release Date:
Apr 5, 2019

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7976208/

Over the years, I’ve consumed my share of movies — documentaries, dramatizations, deconstructive punk curios — that play off the Manson murders. The quality of this genre (and by now it is a genre) is hit-or-miss, yet I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Manson film that wasn’t on some level trying for something, for a new shade of insight into that uniquely horrific and resonant chapter of the American dream-turned-nightmare.

But now, I’m afraid, the track record is broken. “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” may be the first Manson movie that represents a case of pure, unadulterated cheeseball exploitation. The film has nothing of remote fascination to add to the Manson dialogue that some of us have been carrying on for decades. It doesn’t bring you closer to the events; if anything, it seals you outside of them. But the movie’s petty folly — its failure of imagination and morality — is that it actually goes out of its way to turn the Manson murders into schlock horror.

The writer-director, Daniel Farrands, has made documentaries about the “Friday the 13th,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Scream” franchises, as well as the incidents at Amityville (I write that as if something actually occurred there, which he probably thinks it did), and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” is full of threadbare tricks out of those movies. Manson (played by Ben Mellish) pops up in a mirror like some megaplex ghost-ghoul, and the soundtrack music, credited to a group called Fantom (which sounds like some dude and his synthesizer), does all the film’s work for it. It’s the kind of baroque “mood-setting” horror music that gets in your face and stays there.

More Reviews

Yet the movie itself is inert, because though it’s about Sharon Tate and the three days she spent living in record producer Terry Melcher’s house, along with her friends, right before they were slaughtered, we’re never caught up in the illusion that we’re spying on what any of this actually looked like. Sharon is played by Hilary Duff, who is one of the film’s producers, and while Duff isn’t a bad actress, she’s too pouty and contemporary to be convincing as Sharon Tate. She lacks that echo of Audrey Hepburn aristocratic elegance.

The super-cornball premise of “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” is that Sharon, eight months pregnant and more or less abandoned by her husband, Roman Polanski, who has stayed on in Europe to finish pre-production on “The Day of the Dolphin” (she suspects he’s carrying on an affair), keeps having premonitions of the murders.

The entire movie is (bogus) premonitions! It opens with a black-and-white verité interview that takes place in August 1968, one year before the horror, during which Sharon explains that she had a psychic vision — and describes herself and Jay Sebring (Jonathan Bennett), the trend-setting hairdresser she once dated (and who was one of the five victims), exactly as they would look after the murders.

Sharon’s dog gets killed, and in the attic they find the occult ’60s board game Kabala, which prompts Sharon to ask, “Will I live a long happy life?” She discovers a pile of musical tapes, sent from Manson to Terry Melcher in manila envelopes, and listens to Charlie singing “Cease to Exit” on the reel-to-reel; then the recording switches on all by itself! And, yes, there really is a scene of Sharon running a bath, and the water out of the faucet turns blood red, as she tells Roman over the phone how terrified she is that she’s going to be killed. The day of the murders, she gets a call from Charlie himself, who tells her, “You’re all gonna die!”

But if Manson had phoned a terrified Sharon Tate and told her that, surely she would have called the police. So what is the scene doing there? Is it a fantasy? A portent? A metaphor? No, it’s just the film playing a cheap trick. Then we see the murders play out, not convincingly but in a lurid B-movie spook-show style, though with the ugly choreography of hung rope and demented knife slashings intact — and wouldn’t you know, it’s all just Sharon’s dream. Mary Harron’s upcoming “Charlie Says” does an eerily plausible job of imagining how the Manson murders might have played out, but “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” is so amateurishly hindsight driven that about the only thing missing from it is a scene in which Sharon screams, “Help! I’m scared Charlie thinks ‘Blackbird’ by the Beatles is an allegory of the coming race war!”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” applies a fanciful, stalkerish, goose-the-audience sensibility to the Manson murders — and the problem with that is that all the drama feels like scenes in a slasher movie before the killer shows up. They’re filler. But the violence is every bit as unreal. Susan Atkins, in a 1977 interview, described talking to Sharon Tate just before she claims to have killed her and not feeling a thing. The movie translates this into Atkins (Bella Popa) saying, “Bitch, you might as well face it right now. You’re gonna die. And I don’t feel a damn thing behind it.” It’s the Manson murders by Ed Wood — a nightmare of overexplicit literal-mindedness.

Film Review: 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

Reviewed online, April 2, 2019. MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 91 MIN.

Production: A Saban Films release of a Voltage Pictures, Skyline Entertainment production, in association with ETA Films, Green Light Pictures, 1428 Films. Producers: Eric Brenner, Daniel Farrands, Lucas Jarach. Executive producers: Charles Arthur Berg, Jorge Garcia Castro, Jim Jacobsen, Jonathan Saba.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Daniel Farrands. Camera (color, widescreen): Carlo Rinaldi. Editor: Dan Riddle. Music: Fantom.

With: Hilary Duff, Jonathan Bennett, Lydia Hearst, Pawel Szajda, Ryan Cargill, Tyler Johnson, Bella Popa, Fivel Stewart, Ben Mellish.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate' Turns

    Film Review: 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

    Over the years, I’ve consumed my share of movies — documentaries, dramatizations, deconstructive punk curios — that play off the Manson murders. The quality of this genre (and by now it is a genre) is hit-or-miss, yet I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Manson film that wasn’t on some level trying for something, for [...]

  • Blowin' Up

    Film Review: 'Blowin’ Up'

    Compassion isn’t a term usually associated with the criminal justice system, but that’s exactly what’s meted out to individuals appearing on prostitution charges in Queens Human Trafficking Intervention Court (QHTIC). Director Stephanie Wang-Breal’s “Blowin’ Up” presents the inner workings of this unique judicial institution, where everyone strives toward a common goal: getting at-risk offenders back [...]

  • Jeonju Festival to Open With ‘Piranhas,’

    Jeonju Festival to Open With ‘Piranhas,’ Close With ‘Skin’

    South Korea’s second biggest film festival, the Jeonju International Film Festival, will open its 20th edition with Italian director Claudio Giovannesi’s crime drama “Piranhas.” It will close with “Skin,” an American biographical drama written and directed by Guy Nattiv. Festival organizers announced their film selection at a live-streamed press conference in Jeonju on Wednesday and [...]

  • Zurich Film Festival Co-Founders to Step

    Zurich Film Festival Co-Founders to Step Aside

    Co-founders of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri will step down from their post in 2020. They are planning their succession after 15 years leading its operations, they announced Thursday. “It is our wish that in the long term we can transfer operational management to other hands. We’re looking forward to [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Amazon Seeks to Rebut Woody Allen Lawsuit

    Amazon has filed a limited rebuttal to a lawsuit from Woody Allen, who has accused the streaming service of dropping him due to the #MeToo movement. Amazon’s lawyers argue that Allen has become a “pariah” in the film industry. But the motion to dismiss, filed Tuesday in federal court in New York, seeks to throw [...]

  • 'Toy Story 4' Footage Shows Woody

    'Toy Story 4': Never-Before-Seen Footage Shows Woody Meeting New Toy Forky

    There’s a new toy in the bin at Bonnie’s place. Disney wrapped up its presentation at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show currently underway in Las Vegas, by giving the crowd of theater owners an exclusive look at the first 17 minutes of “Toy Story 4.” The new footage shows Woody and crew adjusting to [...]

  • Matt Damon Christian Bale

    'Ford v. Ferrari' Looks Like Awards Contender Based on CinemaCon Preview

    Perhaps newly-minted Disney employee and Fox Film vice chairman Emma Watts said it best herself: movies like the studio’s “Ford v. Ferrari” are “an endangered species.” Lucky, then, that Disney inherited the film earlier this month when it acquired 21st Century Fox, and Watts along with it to continue in her role as production president [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad