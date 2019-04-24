×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash’

Thom Zimny’s stripped-to-essentials portrait of the legendary performer impresses with its honesty and artistry.

By
Joe Leydon

Film Critic

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director:
Thom Zimny
With:
Johnny Cash, Rosanne Cash, John Carter Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Robert Duvall, Emmylou Harris, Paul Muldoon, Dwight Yoakam

1 hour 34 minutes

Very much in the manner of an “unplugged” acoustic album that showcases the musicianship of a major artist without distracting flash and filigree, “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash” is a tightly focused yet impressively multifaceted documentary that attempts nothing less than to delve past familiar myths and illuminate the soul of its fabled subject.

Director Thom Zimny, who took a similarly stripped-to-essentials approach to another immortal pop-culture icon in his widely acclaimed “Elvis Presley: The Searcher,” has fashioned, with the full cooperation of the Cash estate, a richly textured portrait infused with sympathetic but unvarnished honesty, one that likely will endure as necessary source material for any future biographer of the Man in Black.

The free-form narrative designed by Zimny and scripter Warren Zanes is anchored in the legendary 1968 concert Johnny Cash gave for inmates at California’s Folsom State Prison, an event that was recorded on a phenomenally popular (and, for Cash, providentially career-reviving) live album, “At Folsom Prison,” and helped solidify his image as a reformed outlaw — and potential backslider — whose hard living and hell-raising could have led to his own extended stretch behind bars.

More Reviews

Time and again, “The Gift” returns to Folsom, sometimes to exemplify Cash’s deep and abiding concern for underdogs, sometimes for its role in the elevation of artist into icon, and sometimes to underscore its importance as one of many turning points in a lifetime that appeared to careen constantly between success and disaster, sin and redemption.

The movie moves back and forth in time to dutifully recall many other of those turning points — but only the ones that have been deemed absolutely necessary by Zimny and Zanes for us to better understand the man behind the music. Don’t expect to see much here about Cash’s part-time TV and movie acting career, or hear much about his concerts and recordings with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson in the country supergroup the Highwaymen. As interesting as those facets of Cash’s life might be, they are irrelevant to the story that the filmmakers have chosen to tell.

“The Gift” is largely an oral history, with scads of unseen interviewees ranging from Cash’s children (Rosanne Cash, John Carter Cash) and former band mates to ardent admirers (Bruce Springsteen, Robert Duvall) and music historians giving testimonies to the accompaniment of archival photos and footage (along with just a smattering of newly filmed scene-setting in uninhabited locations). Much of the narration is provided by Cash himself, heard on interview tapes he recorded with author Patrick Carr for the 1997 book “Cash: An Autobiography.” He can be matter-of-factly heartbreaking, such as when he remembers a father who never physically abused him, but never expressed love either. And he can be deeply affecting, such as when he recalls the time his mother offered praise for his uniquely expressive gravelly tenor, with words that would later inspire this movie’s title: “God has his hand on you. Don’t ever forget the gift.”

At no point, however, does Cash sound prevaricating or self-pitying. Even when he stresses that his near-fatal addiction to amphetamines and barbiturates began at a time when doctors routinely (and often recklessly) wrote prescriptions to anyone who wanted them, he makes no excuses for his relapses into substance abuse, his heavy drinking, and the other self-destructive excesses that led to the end of his first marriage and seriously threatened his relationship with wife and collaborator June Carter Cash.

Rosanne Cash notes that her father “worked out his deepest problems with his audience,” often exorcising personal demons while moving through an extraordinary diversity of genres (country, rockabilly, folk, gospel, pop) and making contact with every conceivable demographic. And while Cash sporadically triumphed over his demons and addictions, his friends and family often were helpless witnesses to his defeats. “The Gift” makes it abundantly clear that the upbeat and optimistic ending of the 2005 biopic “Walk the Line” was, at best, misleading. On the other hand, the documentary builds to its own kind of happy ending, showing how Cash, after years of treading water with concerts and recordings that we hear him brutally dismiss as “burlesques” of himself, regained his sense of self-worth and reconnected with audiences thanks to his association with producer Rick Rubin, the mastermind behind Cash’s “American Recordings” albums.

“The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash” is by no means a complete picture. Anyone interested in learning more about the man and his music should consider as supplemental viewing Bestor Cram’s “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison” (2009) and Beth Harrington’s “The Winding Stream: The Carters, The Cashes and the Course of Country Music” (2014), to name just two other relevant documentaries. (And lest there be any doubt about Cash’s enduring impact, look no further than Rosanne Cash’s extraordinary YouTube-available music video for “Walking Wounded,” from a 2018 album drawn from her father’s heretofore unpublished letters and poems.) But acknowledging that doesn’t in any way diminish the power or minimize the achievement of this new film, which is bound to make both longtime fans and the newly converted all the more grateful for the gift that was, and continues to be, Johnny Cash.

‘The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash’

Reviewed online, Houston, April 26, 2019. (At SXSX Film Festival: 24 Beats per Second.) Running time: 94 MIN.

Production: (Documentary) An Imperative Entertainment production in association with The Kennedy/Marshall Company. Producers: Glen Zipper, Sean Stuart, Jillian Apfelbaum, Thom Zimny. Executive producers: Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern, Jeff Pollack, John Carter Cash, Josh Matas, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Jasmine Daghighian.

Crew: Director: Thom Zimny. Screenplay: Warren Zanes. Camera (color): Nicola Marsh, Charles Libin. Editor: Chris Iversen. Music: Mike McCready.

With: Johnny Cash, Rosanne Cash, John Carter Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Robert Duvall, Emmylou Harris, Paul Muldoon, Dwight Yoakam

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Film

  • Film Review: ‘The Gift: The Journey

    ‘The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash’

    Very much in the manner of an “unplugged” acoustic album that showcases the musicianship of a major artist without distracting flash and filigree, “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash” is a tightly focused yet impressively multifaceted documentary that attempts nothing less than to delve past familiar myths and illuminate the soul of its fabled [...]

  • Emily Morgan Cormac Fox Gregoire Debailly

    European Film Promotion Reveals 2019's Producers on the Move

    Twenty of Europe’s up-and-coming producers are going to Cannes with European Film Promotion. The organization unveiled its latest roster of Producers on the Move on Wednesday, a lineup that features France’s Gregoire Debailly, who produced Jean-Bernard Marlin’s “Sheherazade,” which premiered in Critics’ Week in Cannes last year, and Ireland’s Cormac Fox, who produced Sophie Hyde’s [...]

  • Avengers EndGame Trailer

    ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending with “Avengers: Endgame.” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.28 million through Sunday for 927 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures [...]

  • Oscar OScars Placeholder

    Netflix Can Chill: Academy Rules No Change in Streaming Oscar Eligibility

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will not change eligibility rules for the Oscars, despite speculation that streaming companies might see a crackdown on their release practices when pursuing golden trophies. A board of governors meeting on Tuesday voted to maintain the status quo, that any feature-length film can be considered for the [...]

  • Aniara review

    Film Review: 'Aniara'

    Each year brings an example or three of purported “thinking person’s science-fiction” films, a category that pretty much embraces anything not centered on monsters or lightsaber battles. These efforts are often more admirable in theory than result, but “Aniara” — the first film drawn from Nobel Prize-winning Swedish poet Harry Martinson’s 1956 cycle of 103 [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    It’s been a long year for Marvel fans since the release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” but the wait is nearly over. The finale to the Infinity Saga is here, and while most diehard fans will know to avoid them for fear of spoilers, early reviews are mostly positive. Last year’s “Infinity War” took home an [...]

  • American Made

    'American Made' Plane Crash Lawsuits End in Settlement

    The producers of the Tom Cruise film “American Made” have settled all litigation surrounding a 2015 plane crash in Colombia that killed two pilots. The settlement resolves pending suits in both California and Georgia. A notice of settlement was filed in Santa Monica Superior Court on Monday. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad