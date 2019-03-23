×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘The Dirt’

A Mötley Crüe biopic revels in their bad-boy antics, raising the question: Is there anything left about sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll that isn't cliché?

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix
Director:
Jeff Tremaine
With:
Douglas Booth, Colson Baker, Daniel Webber, Iwan Rheon, Kathryn Morris, Pete Davidson, Rebekah Graf, Alyssa Marie Stilwell, Tony Cavalero, Max Milner, Trace Masters.
Release Date:
Mar 22, 2019

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0800325/

A long time ago, the words sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll carried a hint of danger. The lifestyle did, too, but I’m talking about the phrase. It used to sound cool (back around the time the word “cool” sounded cool). But sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll has long since passed into the realm of vintage American catch-phrase banality, like “How’s that workin’ out for you?” And “The Dirt,” the new Netflix rock biopic about the sordid, squalid saga of Mötley Crüe, the royal hair-metal sleaze gods of the ’80s and ’90s, is a movie that reflects the new harmless status of that phrase.

The Dirt” boils over with sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, whether it’s Vince Neil (Daniel Webber), the snaky leader singer of Mötley Crüe, acting like a horny jack-rabbit as he enjoys a backstage boink with every woman who comes near him, including the girlfriends of his bandmates (no one is safe), or Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), the band’s bass-playing organizer and most haunted character (his suburban boyhood is presented as a heavy-metal-video version of Dickensian child abandonment), self-medicating by descending into a $1,000-a-day heroin habit, or Tommy Lee (Colson Baker), the group’s blinkered drummer, devolving from a blissed-out wild child who actually adores his stuffy parents into a hotel-room-trashing zombie who vomits all over a pole dancer.

More Reviews

A lot of the anecdotes and details come straight out of Neil Strauss’ 2001 book “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” a compendium of tales from the rock ‘n’ roll underbelly that served as the basis for the movie. “The Dirt,” as its title implies, is out to hook us by looking under rocks and reveling in all the too-dirty-for-prime-time stuff that most music biopics leave out.

The trouble is, most of that bad behavior is now so iconic and cliché — the mountains of cocaine, the wrecked hotel rooms, the sloppy swigs from Jack Daniels bottles that get smashed on the floor, the groupies (literally) under the table — that in “The Dirt,” the behavior comes off as innocuous as the old homogenized version used to. That’s true, at least, when there’s nothing to the characters but sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll.

In “The Dirt,” the four members of Mötley Crüe are recognizable as a certain type of leather-and-spandex trashed Sunset Strip bad boy, but in the movie none of them ever becomes a character you can’t take our eyes off. We’re just watching four fresh-faced actors in hair-metal wigs act out some of the greatest hits of rock debauchery as if they were exhibits in a rock ‘n’ roll wax museum.

Great rock biopics, and there have been a few (like “Sid and Nancy” or “Get On Up”), are as full-bodied as any other drama; just because the subject is rock ‘n’ roll, or pop or punk or soul, doesn’t mean that the storytelling needs to cut corners. But mediocre music biopics always have way too much on-the-nose fakery — like that moment early on in “Bohemian Rhapsody” when Freddie Mercury gets up on a club stage with the band who will be Queen, and his mike stand is all messed up, so he knocks one half of it away and comes up with his whole half-a-mike-stand-as-medieval-goblet signature stance in the first 30 seconds of the band’s first gig. That’s the kind of “1970s Rock for Dummies” groaner that lets you know a movie is signposting instead of getting the real story.

As beloved as “Bohemian Rhapsody” was, many Queen fans, including me, found it to be little more than a glorified version of a VH1 original movie, like “Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story” or “Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story.” And judged on that scale, “The Dirt” isn’t even the glorified version. It’s just a thinly written (by Rich Wilkes and Amanda Adelson), generically staged (by Jeff Tremaine, director of the “Jackass” films) VH1-style sketchbook of a movie — which is to say, it’s a Netflix film, with zero atmosphere, overly blunt lighting, and a threadbare post-psychological telegraphed quality that gives you nothing to read between the lines. It’s all on the sensational surface, yet you never completely buy the reality of the settings: the dingy rock clubs and strip bars, the dressing rooms where the halter tops slide off and the lines of coke go up in smoke.

In “The Dirt,” words like “rad” and “gnarly” sound as though they’re being tossed around by 8-year-olds. During Mötley Crüe’s first show, to signify how rebellious the band is, they respond to hecklers by beating up members of the audience — but there had never been any sort of indication that they were bruisers. Pete Davidson pops up as “Tom Zutaut, from Elektra Records,” and he’s unconvincing as even the most green A&R executive. The breathless narration, most of it delivered by Nikki Sixx (the film’s nominal main character), is always telling us too much: “Elektra Records signed us to a five-album deal. We got a fat cash advance, which meant better drugs and bigger parties. We were the kings!”

In the ’80s, metal acquired a new sort of raucously porny f—k-it-all swagger. In “The Dirt,” when the band is auditioning Vince, who is Tommy’s old chum, for lead singer, they have him perform “Live Wire,” which was the band’s first single (another overly on-the-nose scene), and when they jack up the speed of it, we hear the magic of Mötley Crüe. They were the first major metal ensemble to incorporate the ferocity of punk, and that, mixed with Vince Neil’s knockoff of Bon Scott’s knockoff of Robert Plant, with a sprinkling of the sonic propulsion of “Detroit Rock City,” created the Mötley Crüe sound: a spiky surge of male hormonal fury.

The movie channels that fury well enough, and there’s one scene that entertainingly ushers us into the sex-drugs lifestyle in an innovative way. We hurtle through 24 hours in the life of a touring rock musician, seen entirely from Tommy’s POV, starting with the moment he gets a 5:00 p.m. wake-up call (yes, that’s p.m.), handcuffed to the bed, with no memory of what he did the night before, and then goes out to the evening’s show, which includes his drum solo in a giant spinning steel cage, followed by the revel that starts with a groupie’s offer the moment he gets backstage, and then the midnight plane ride (with a personalized drug regimen dispensed to each band member), and then the arrival in a new city where they immediately head off to a strip club, which is just the appetizer for some rockin’-the-halls mayhem back at the hotel, which leads to the next 5:00 p.m. wake-up and the reveal of how he got handcuffed…

How are the actors? I can only give you the dual answer that’s there for every middling rock biopic: They’re fine, and also not good enough. Douglas Booth, as Nikki, plays his damaged soul as well as the script allows (which is not very), but he lacks Nikki’s snarl. If anything, he looks more like Freddie Mercury (and more like Freddie than Rami Malek did). Daniel Webber, as Vince, is the closest visual match, and he captures how a lead singer lives in his own bubble, but he lacks Vince’s down-and-dirty joi de vivre. Machine Gun Kelly, billed here as Colson Baker, makes Tommy a compellingly cracked metal-head flower child, but he totally lacks Tommy’s biker edge. Iwan Rheon, as Mick Mars, the group’s dyspeptic straight-shooter (he guzzles vodka but stands outside the perpetual party, mostly because of a degenerative back condition), at least has a role to play, maybe because he’s the only one not defined by his bad behavior.

Can Nikki get off heroin? Will Vince, after too much fun, embrace the role of husband and father? (Tragic things keeps happening to him, which the film implies are karmic payback.) Will Tommy find love after Heather Locklear (Rebekah Graf)? The questions that frame “The Dirt” don’t add up to a dramatic texture. The film’s only driving issue is, How deep will Mötley Crüe fall into sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll? We already know the answer: not far enough for what they do to look like anything but a rerun.

Film Review: 'The Dirt'

Reviewed online, March 21, 2019. MPAA Rating: Not rated. Running time: 141 MIN.

Production: A Netflix release of an LBI Entertainment, 10th Street Entertainment, Netflix production. Producers: Rick Yorn, Erik Olsen, Allen Kovac. Executive producers: Rick Yorn, Chris Nilsson, Steve Kline, Ben Ormand, Michelle Manning.

Crew: Director: Jeff Tremaine. Screenplay: Rich Wilkes, Amanda Adelson. Camera (color, widescreen): Toby Oliver. Editor: Melissa Kent. Music: Paul Haslinger, Mötley Crüe.

With: Douglas Booth, Colson Baker, Daniel Webber, Iwan Rheon, Kathryn Morris, Pete Davidson, Rebekah Graf, Alyssa Marie Stilwell, Tony Cavalero, Max Milner, Trace Masters.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • 'The Dirt' Review: A Mötley Crüe

    Film Review: 'The Dirt'

    A long time ago, the words sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll carried a hint of danger. The lifestyle did, too, but I’m talking about the phrase. It used to sound cool (back around the time the word “cool” sounded cool). But sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll has long since passed into the realm [...]

  • James Newton Howard Danny Elfman

    New Trend in Concert Halls: Original Music by Movie Composers — No Film Required

    Movie and TV composers are in greater demand than ever for, surprisingly, new music for the concert hall. For decades, concert commissions for film composers were few and far between. The increasing popularity of John Williams’ film music, and his visibility as conductor of the Boston Pops in the 1980s and ’90s, led to his [...]

  • Idris Elba Netflix 'Turn Up Charlie'

    Idris Elba in Talks to Join Andy Serkis in 'Mouse Guard'

    Idris Elba is in negotiations to join Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Fox’s fantasy-action movie “Mouse Guard” with “Maze Runner’s” Wes Ball directing. Fox is planning a live-action movie through performance capture technology employed in the “Planet of the Apes” films, in which Serkis starred as the ape leader Caesar. David Peterson created, wrote, [...]

  • Zac Efron Amanda Seyfried

    Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried Join Animated Scooby-Doo Film as Fred and Daphne

    Zac Efron has signed on to voice Fred Jones while Amanda Seyfried will voice Daphne Blake in Warner Bros.’ animated Scooby-Doo feature film “Scoob.” It was revealed earlier this month that Will Forte had been set to voice Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, while Gina Rodriguez would be voicing Velma Dinkley. The mystery-solving teens and their talking [...]

  • 'Staff Only' Review: Cultures And Values

    Film Review: 'Staff Only'

    Marta (Elena Andrada) is 17, from Barcelona and alternately bored and mortified to be on a Christmas vacation to Senegal with her estranged dad, Manel (Sergi López), and annoying little brother, Bruno (Ian Samsó). For her, the freedoms of imminent adulthood, such as the occasional poolside mojito, are tantalizing close but still technically forbidden, rather [...]

  • Rocketman

    Candid 'Rocketman' Dares to Show Elton John as 'Vulnerable,' 'Damaged,' 'Ugly'

    Elton John movie “Rocketman” dares to portray the singer’s personality early in his career to have been, at times, “ugly,” Taron Egerton – who plays the pop star – told an audience at London’s Abbey Road Studios Friday, following a screening of 15 minutes of footage from the film. It is a candid portrayal, showing [...]

  • Ben Affleck

    Ben Affleck's Addiction Drama Set for Awards-Season Release

    Warner Bros. has given Ben Affleck’s untitled addiction drama an awards-season-friendly release date of Oct. 18. The film, which has been known previously as “The Has-Been” and “Torrance,” is directed by Gavin O’Connor and stars Affleck as a former basketball player struggling with addiction, which has led to him losing his wife. As part of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad