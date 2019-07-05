×

Film Review: ‘The Cat Rescuers’

This Brooklyn-set documentary centers on four cat lovers/animal rescue activists who help to save the lives of feral felines and to find new homes for abandoned pets.

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Cat Rescuers
CREDIT: Balcony Releasing
Director:
Rob Fruchtman, Steven Lawrence
With:
Latonya 'Sassee' Walker, Tara Green, Claire Corey, Stuart Siet.
Release Date:
Jul 5, 2019

Running time: 87 MIN.

There are people who like cats and then there are cat people. The crowd-funded, Brooklyn-set documentary “The Cat Rescuers” by Rob Fruchtman and Steven Lawrence deals with the latter category. It focuses on four cat lovers/animal rescue activists who help to save the lives of feral felines and to find new homes for abandoned pets. Those hoping for a domestic take on “Kedi,” the popular documentary about Istanbul street cats, should note that “The Cat Rescuers” concentrates solely on the stories of its human characters. After well-received screenings at the Hamptons and DocNYC festivals last year, the film is gradually rolling out to select venues nationwide through Balcony Releasing.

The directors posit that as many cats live on New York City’s streets as are kept in apartments and homes. That statistic means at least 500,000 abandoned and feral cats. Tens of thousands of them make Brooklyn their home. Since the city can’t handle the problem, hundreds of activists work with ad hoc methods to get the animals off the street. “Trap-neuter-return” is the favored method for feral cats, many of which are fed by well-intentioned neighbors but continue to breed. One of the many little-known facts presented over the course of the film is that cats can become pregnant a mere 30 minutes after delivering a litter.

More Reviews

Among the rescuers is the energetic Latonya ‘Sassee’ Walker, a long-time Canarsie resident. The streetwise former rapper turned legal investigator is a single mother who will jump into her car any time of day or night to bring in an at-risk feline. Her motto is, “Don’t talk about it, be about it,” and that inspires her pretty teen daughter Nijah, a rescuer in training. Walker is so soft-hearted that she will wait hours in her car, hoping to lure a pregnant stray into her baited cage trap. And she pays food and vet bills out of her own pocket.

While Walker seems to maintain a reasonable animal population in her small apartment, Tara Green, a nurse and health-care administrator from near Coney Island moves from a one-bedroom in an apartment building to a free-standing home so that she will have more room for the 18-32 felines she has in her care at any one time. Tara credits the first pair of kittens that she received as a gift some years ago as helping her to surmount a drug problem. Her mother jokes ruefully that Tara’s cat addiction is better than her previous one.

Bedford-Stuyvesant resident Claire Corey, an artist and graphic designer, also fills her home with foster felines because it breaks her heart when she reads about cats euthanized at the Animal Care Centers of NYC because they weren’t adopted in time. Luckily, her generous husband agrees that the foundlings can stay in their large basement. Claire articulates the sentiments of most of the animal medical professionals in the film when she condemns the irresponsible humans who neglect to get their pets spayed or neutered and then abandon them.

Lest one think the film is solely about cat ladies (a moniker that Latonya rejects, laughingly opting for “Cat Chick” or “Cat Woman”), we also meet Stuart Siet, an electronics engineer who maintains the NYC Fire Department’s wireless communication network. When Stu walks his dog in the Kensington neighborhood during the early morning hours, he feeds 20-25 stray cats per block. Since, as he notes, he has no humans to be responsible for, he can devote himself to these vulnerable animals. He even provides (illegal) burials in Prospect Park for the ones who die.

Co-director Lawrence was inspired to make the film when he moved to a new home in Brooklyn and found that it came with some hungry strays. When he and his wife sought advice, they met Tara Green and Claire Corey. Lawrence and fellow documentary maker Rob Fruchtman (“Sweet Dreams”) both shot the low-budget film over four years, a period during which a city-wide summit takes place about the cat problem but nothing is ever resolved, nor additional financial resources allocated.

Although the film briefly introduces a large variety of felines that are lovable and loved, they lack the screen time to establish a personality or to roam with haughty grace. They are more often seen wild and terrified in traps or pawing at the bars of their cages.

As in “Kedi,” the filmmakers show how the gentrification and development of previously wild or abandoned spaces in the metropolitan area affects the lives of stray felines.  But in the milder climate of Istanbul, the residents are not so concerned with getting cats off the street; “Rescuers,” on the other hand, is more a call to action.

While the production package is merely workman-like, the commitment, honesty and heart of the main interviewees makes the material compelling. Indeed, the film nabbed a “Giving Voice to the Voiceless” award at the Hamptons Fest.

Film Review: 'The Cat Rescuers'

Reviewed online, London, June 23, 2019. (In 2018 Hamptons, DocNYC film festivals.) Running time: 87 MIN.

Production: (Documentary) A Balcony Releasing release of a 24 Cat Per Second production. Producers: Steven Lawrence, Rob Fruchtman. Executive producers: Amelia Hughes, Jonathan Hughes.

Crew: Directors: Rob Fruchtman, Steven Lawrence. Camera (color, HD), Fruchtman, Lawrence. Editor: Fruchtman. Music: Hahn Rowe

With: Latonya 'Sassee' Walker, Tara Green, Claire Corey, Stuart Siet.

Popular on Variety

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

More Film

  • The Cat Rescuers

    Film Review: 'The Cat Rescuers'

    There are people who like cats and then there are cat people. The crowd-funded, Brooklyn-set documentary “The Cat Rescuers” by Rob Fruchtman and Steven Lawrence deals with the latter category. It focuses on four cat lovers/animal rescue activists who help to save the lives of feral felines and to find new homes for abandoned pets. [...]

  • Katsuhiro Otomo

    Anime Superstar Katsuhiro Otomo Unveils 'Orbital Era' Film and New 'Akira' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Otomo Katsuhiro, one of Japan’s leading anime creators, is to direct a near-future action adventure film “Orbital Era.” The film will be produced through Sunrise Inc., part of Bandai Namco. Sunrise will also produce a new version of “Akira,” the series that propelled Otomo to success. In a related move, manga publisher, Kodansha will also [...]

  • SpiderMan Far From Home

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Swings to Massive $27 Million on Wednesday

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is dominating North American moviegoing, soaring to $27 million on Wednesday — a record for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The 23rd Marvel movie, starring Tom Holland, topped the previous MCU Wednesday mark set two months ago by Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” with $25.3 million. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has earned a [...]

  • Berlinale Series Head and Coordinator Step

    Berlinale Series Head, Solmaz Azizi, Stepping Down

    Solmaz Azizi, head of the growing Berlinale Series event that takes place during the Berlin Film Festival, is stepping down. Berlinale Series coordinator Judith Klein is also exiting. The organizers of the film festival confirmed the departures and said that the Series event will continue in the same format. Azizi and Klein sent a joint [...]

  • Riza Aziz Riza Aziz at Malaysian

    'Wolf of Wall Street' Producer Riza Aziz Arrested on Money Laundering Charges

    Riza Aziz, producer of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” was arrested Thursday in Malaysia in connection with the looting of a massive investment fund set up by his step father and former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak. Aziz was picked up by Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) around midday local time. He was released shortly [...]

  • The-Jarariju-Sisters

    Jorge Cadena on Karlovy Vary EFP Future Frames’ ‘The Jarariju Sisters’

    Following a Generation 14Plus jury special mention at its Berlinale premiere and a string of successful festival screenings since, Colombian-born and Swiss-trained filmmaker Jorge Cadena’s “The Jarariju Sisters” participated as part of this year’s European Film Promotion Future Frames section at Karlovy Vary. Occupying a space somewhere between fiction and documentary, the film tells the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad