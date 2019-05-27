×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Film Review: ‘The Bare Necessity’

A pair of winning central performances and a heartfelt, drolly funny script elevate a breezily comic love story set in a small French town.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director:
Erwan Le Duc
With:
Swann Arlaud, Maud Wyler, Fanny Ardant, Nicolas Maury, Patience Munchenbach, Alexandre Steiger. (French dialogue)

Running time: 100 MIN.

A perfectly charmant way to, as the song has it, forget about your worries and your strife for 100 airy minutes, writer-director Erwan le Duc’s “The Bare Necessity” is a breezy little sweetheart of a debut, that threatens to give the rather ominous description “quirky French romantic comedy” a good name. In its dappled countryside sunlight, even the most ostensibly twee elements — a bumbling local police force; a nudist colony; a historical reenactment society; an eccentric rural family with a matriarch whose radio show is dedicated to the breathy discussion of, what else, l’amour — are treated with an amiably deadpan affection that is infectious without ever becoming ingratiating.

“Love Is Real” is the title of the radio phone-in hosted by Thérèse Perdrix (Fanny Ardant) during which she offers callers husky words of advice and encouragement in pursuing their various romantic follies. She is unaware, however, that the show is not exactly popular and most of the calls come from one or other of her two adult sons: Juju (Nicolaus Maury), a socially maladroit oligochaeteologist (earthworm expert) whose wife left him to raise their daughter Marion (Patience Munchenbach) by himself; and Pierrot (Swann Arlaud), the practically-minded but laid-back local police captain of this sleepy Vosges village.

More Reviews

All five Perdrixes (French for “partridge”) live together in the one pear tree: a small, comfy, if slightly worn-down house, with apparently only one bathroom, and a living room table over which hangs a portrait of their deceased father, still the love of Thérèse’s life. Her ongoing mournful widowhood does not stop her bedding a succession of random men, however: “I was robbed of the man I loved, so I decided to have them all,” she declares with an insouciant later-life sexiness that is, quite frankly, #goals.

Pierrot is the one who holds the family together, a role he also fills in the small police station he presides over, and into which, one day, marches Juliette (Maud Wyler) to report her car stolen by an entirely naked woman. Juliette, with her pugnacious jaw and odd, penetrating glare, is most upset by the loss of a lifetime’s worth of memoirs noted down in a couple of hundred notebooks stashed in the car, but Pierrot remains laconically pessimistic about the chances of their recovery. Cupid’s arrow may have been nocked in its bow, but it hasn’t been shot just yet: He is mostly gently amused by Juliette’s bristling impatience.

But when she shows up later on his doorstep and invites herself to dinner with his family, his amusement expands into a kind of dazzled attraction to this strange, abrasive, undiplomatic creature. Arlaud, a star in the ascendant after eyecatching turns in “The Anarchists,” “A Woman’s Life,” and “Bloody Milk” is simply delightful as the suddenly lovestruck but unusually gentle and careful Pierrot. And Wyler is a perfect foil inhabiting Juliette’s ’70s-style natural beauty and determined air of wilful, acerbic independence to make her an unusually vivid and uncompromised heroine. In fact, if the whole film were simply this perfectly mismatched pair gradually growing more aware of each other, it would probably be enough.

But this being a comedy as much as a love story, there are a plethora of subplots and side characters, some of which work better than others. The colony of “revolutionary nudists” is a slightly strained invention, existing mostly, it seems, to give DP Alexis Kavyrchine’s pretty, windchime-mellow photography its more absurdist tableaux. The same could almost be said of the local clans of historical reenactors who have gathered to restage a nearby WWII battle but mostly to drive around in an antique tank, unconvincingly lost in this one-horse town. But that storyline pays off at least in a sweet backdrop to Pierrot and Juliette’s first tryst, in which men pretend-fire their guns and pretend-stagger around wounded in the background while bombastic classical music plays (several pieces of which are well incorporated into Julie Roué’s versatile, plangent score). Love is a battlefield, we’re told, and it’s nice that the fallen soldiers on this one get to slap each other on the backs afterwards and go for drinks.

The more serious subplot — Juju and Marion’s strained relationship — absorbs some of the momentum when they get trapped in a crevice. But in time even they learn the film’s central, kindly, almost subversively counterintuitive lesson about love and letting go. And that perhaps is the very best of “The Bare Necessity” — the unusual assertion that loving someone does not give you any claim over them. It’s this bittersweet wisdom that makes the central couple so inherently worth rooting for: Even if we might wish the climactic metaphorical dash-to-the-airport happened the other way around, they each prove worthy precisely because they are so refreshingly reluctant to impose on the other’s lives. Juliette’s hard edges are never sanded down, and Pierrot takes responsibility for his own happiness by abdicating his responsibility for everyone else’s. While the arthouse romantic comedy threatens to become as formulaic as its mainstream counterpart, and “The Bare Necessity” in no way reinvents the wheel of oddball characters finding love in unexpected places, here Le Duc’s sharp, winning script and the droll, angular performances let us look out at familiar landscapes as though they’re dipped in fresh colors, as one does under the influence of new love.

Cannes Film Review: 'The Bare Necessity'

Reviewed at Cannes Film Festival (Directors Fortnight), May 19, 2019. Running time: 100 MIN. (Original title: "Perdrix")

Production: (France) A Pyramide presentation (in France) of a Domino Films production with the participation of Canal Plus and Ciné Plus and the support of la Région Grand Est, le Conseil Départmental des Vosges and de la Communauté d'Agglomération d'Epinal in association with CNC, Cinémage 13, Sacem. (Int'l sales: Playtime, Paris.) Producers: Stéphanie Bermann, Alexis Dulguerian.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Erwan Le Duc. Camera (color, widescreen): Alexis Kavyrchine. Editor: Julie Dupré. Music: Julie Roué.

With: Swann Arlaud, Maud Wyler, Fanny Ardant, Nicolas Maury, Patience Munchenbach, Alexandre Steiger. (French dialogue)

Cannes Film Festival

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' with Robert Pattinson

  • Chloe Sevigny Podcast

    Chloë Sevigny on Bill Murray's Charm While Filming 'The Dead Don't Die'

  • Zhou DongyuKering Talks: Zhou Dongyu, 72nd

    Zhou Dongyu: Roles for Chinese Actresses Improving

  • Leyna BloomKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Trans Actress Makes History at Cannes

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange 'Won't

    Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange 'Won't Survive' Extradition

  • Dr. Stacy L. SmithKering Talks: A

    Hollywood Sexism: By the Numbers

  • Florence Pugh

    Inside the Chopard Trophee Dinner at Cannes Film Festival

  • Eva LongoriaKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Eva Longoria Talks Abortion Ban, Time's Up and the 2020 Election

  • Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers upon

    Will Quentin Tarantino Really Retire From Film After 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'?

More Film

  • Adam

    Cannes Film Review: 'Adam'

    With her debut feature “Adam,” Maryam Touzani allows her audience to sit back and relax comfortably into a beautifully made, character-driven little gem that knows when and how to touch all the right buttons. Taking the stories of two women, both frozen in existential stasis, and bringing them together in a predictable yet deeply satisfying [...]

  • 'To Live to Sing' Review: A

    Cannes Film Review: 'To Live to Sing'

    After his taut, impressive debut “Old Stone” which tracked with nightmarish relentlessness the high cost of compassion in modern urban China, Canadian-Chinese director Johnny Ma loosens his grip a little to deliver a softer, if not necessarily less pessimistic examination of the failing fortunes of a regional Sichuan Opera troupe. “To Live to Sing” is [...]

  • Hugh Jackman Sings Happy Birthday to

    Hugh Jackman Leads Massive One-Man Show Crowd in 'Happy Birthday' for Ian McKellen

    Hugh Jackman may have had to skip Ian McKellen’s birthday party to perform his one-man show, “The Man, The Music, The Show,” but that didn’t mean he couldn’t celebrate his “X-Men” co-star’s 80th. Jackman took a moment at the Manchester Arena Saturday to lead the sold-out audience — some 50,000 strong — in a rendition [...]

  • Netflix, Shmetflix: At Cannes 2019, the

    Netflix, Shmetflix: At Cannes 2019, the Movies Needed Every Inch of the Big Screen

    In the May 24 edition of The New York Times, there was a column by Timothy Egan, entitled “The Comeback of the Century: Why the Book Endures, Even in an Era of Disposable Digital Culture,” that celebrated those things that come between two hard covers as a larger phenomenon than mere nostalgia. The column keyed [...]

  • Aladdin

    'Aladdin' Dominates International Box Office With $121 Million

    Disney’s “Aladdin” is showing plenty of worldwide drawing power with $121 million overseas for the weekend, opening in first place in nearly all international markets. The reboot of the 1992 animated classic has received strong family attendance with a significant gain on Saturday and Sunday. China leads the way with an estimated $18.7 million for [...]

  • Aladdin

    Box Office: 'Aladdin' Taking Flight With $105 Million in North America

    Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is flying high with an estimated $105 million in North America during the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend. It’s the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever, topping the 2011 mark of $103.4 million for “The Hangover Part II.” The top total came in 2007, when “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” [...]

  • Agustina San Martin Talks Cannes Special

    Agustina San Martin Talks Cannes Special Mention Winner ‘Monster God’

    CANNES – An exploration of the ramifications of God, “Monster God,” from Argentina’s Agustina San Martín, took a Special Mention – an effective runner’s up prize – on Saturday night at this year’s Cannes Film Festival short film competition. It’s not difficult to see why, especially when jury president Claire Denis own films’ power resists [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad