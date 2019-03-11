×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW Film Review: ‘The Art of Self-Defense’

Jesse Eisenberg plays a wimp whose desperate bid to man up compels him to join an off-kilter karate studio in this smart, machismo-critiquing cult comedy.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Art of Self-Defense
CREDIT: Bleecker Street

Casey Davies may be the least macho man you’ve ever met. When Casey Davies answers the phone, he is seldom surprised when the caller asks, “May I speak with Ms. Casey Davies?” Callers often assume that Casey Davies is a woman because Casey Davies is a woman’s name. When Casey Davies goes to work, his male co-workers sit around and read manly magazines and talk about manly things (such as, “Missionary? That’s the best position!”). When Casey Davies goes to the grocery store late at night to buy dog food, he is beaten and mugged by thugs on motorbikes. Casey Davies hardly puts up a fight.

Dark, sinister, and disarmingly hilarious, “The Art of Self-Defense” tells the story of how someone like Casey Davies learns to stand up for himself by signing up for karate classes. But it’s hardly that simple: Once enrolled, he starts to feel more confident in his personal life, even as he begins to realize that there’s something bizarre going on behind the scenes of the dojo: violent night classes for select students, weird mind games, and broken bones. Engineered to earn a cult following by writer-director Riley Stearns (“Faults”), this singular black comedy balances off-kilter humor with an unexpectedly thriller-esque undercurrent, to the extent that audiences will find it tough to anticipate either the jokes or the dark, “Fight Club”-like turn things eventually take — all to strikingly original effect.

Related

Casey Davies is played by Jesse Eisenberg, and that’s probably all you need to know in order to picture the sort of protagonist Stearns has in mind — except that instead of limiting the “Social Network” star to his typically nervous, introverted screen persona, the movie treats those mannerisms as a protective outer shell for the skittish character’s unpredictable, but deep-repressed actual identity. For the first 45 minutes or so, Eisenberg plays up Casey Davies’ social awkwardness, standing apart from his co-workers in the break room, or silently judging a couple of tourists at the generic local diner.

After the senseless late-night attack, however, the painfully shy young man — who works as an accountant — walks into a gun shop to buy a weapon. On the way home, he happens to pass a karate studio, stepping inside to observe. Calm and self-assured, the instructor, who insists that his students call him “Sensei” (Alessandro Nivola), represents the kind of man Casey Davies wishes that he were. And so he decides not to get that gun after all, enrolling in Sensei’s classes instead. At first, he lies about what drew him there, but after progressing beyond his initial weaknesses, Casey Davis finally admits, “I want to be what intimidates me.”

Bingo! “The Art of Self-Defense” may be presented as an absurdist satire, but like the best American comedies — from the workplace ennui of “Office Space” to the competitive one-upmanship of “Talladega Nights” — it doubles as a keen critique of our national character. What American male can’t identify with the feeling that he’s not being butch enough, that all the other dudes innately understand some secret code of masculinity — from crotch-scratching to crushing beer cans on their foreheads — that doesn’t come naturally to you?

How many of what eventually develop into our core habits and hobbies stem from such an unspoken insecurity? And how much of that process are we even aware of? “The Art of Self-Defense” brilliantly focuses on this near-invisible form of peer pressure — whose catchy new label, “toxic masculinity,” tends to put its culprits on the defensive — and explores how it motivates our own social development. Plenty of movies have looked at the impact of such social conditioning on children, preaching the same toughen-up, stand-up-to-bullies messaging that compels Casey Davies to take karate in the first place. But Stearns skews older, depicting how a 35-year-old office dweeb tries to make up for whatever machismo he didn’t get from his parents, the same way he might try to absorb French via learn-in-your-car CDs.

As you’ve probably surmised, the film doesn’t take place in the real world, but rather some proximate parallel dimension — not so different from the drab, solitary version of Anywhere, U.S.A., evoked by Edward Hopper paintings, or the writing of Tao Lin (especially “Eeeee Eee Eeee”). Crafting flat, deliberately stilted dialogue for his characters, Stearns encourages his cast to deliver their lines in a kind of affectless monotone. This strange tactic underscores the basic challenges of human interaction, while emphasizing the intricate power games between so-called “alpha” and “beta” personalities (as psychological mind games go, it’s a subtler take on the agonizing first act of “Full Metal Jacket”).

With its clear-cut hierarchy, the karate studio — like boot camp — makes for an ideal microcosm in which to explore this dynamic, and Stearns introduces a couple of sympathetic fellow students (Imogen Poots as Anna, the lone female in the dojo, and David Zellner as Henry, its least aggressive student) whose clashes with Sensei ought to be troubling for Eisenberg’s character, even as they offer him a chance for advancement. But there’s a world of difference between finding the confidence to stand up for oneself and the kind of hostile aggression that emerges once Sensei promotes his new protégé from white belt to yellow. Casey Davies doesn’t want to remove his yellow belt in public, and who can blame him? Once you’ve discovered “The Art of Self-Defense,” you won’t be the same either.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Film

  • The Art of Self-Defense

    SXSW Film Review: 'The Art of Self-Defense'

    Casey Davies may be the least macho man you’ve ever met. When Casey Davies answers the phone, he is seldom surprised when the caller asks, “May I speak with Ms. Casey Davies?” Callers often assume that Casey Davies is a woman because Casey Davies is a woman’s name. When Casey Davies goes to work, his [...]

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates, Kevin Costner Praise Theater Experience Amid Netflix Awards Debate (Watch)

    The debate taking place in Hollywood about whether Netflix and other streamers should receive awards consideration for their films has made its way to Austin, Tex. for the South by Southwest festival. At the premiere of “The Highwaymen” on Sunday, stars Kevin Costner and Kathy Bates had some thoughts on the merits of theatrical releases [...]

  • FICG Encuentro 2019 Highlights Family, Taboos

    Family, Taboos, Female Filmmakers Highlight Guadalajara Co-Production Meeting

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — The 15th Guadalajara Festival co-production Meeting for feature film projects are taking place this week in the Jalisco capital, running March 8-14. The 2019 Meeting sees the biggest presence  in terms of gender diversity in the competition’s history. Among directors and producers participating this year, more than 45% are women. Related SXSW Film [...]

  • 'Who Let The Dogs Out' Doc

    'Who Let The Dogs Out?' Doc Offers Fascinating Look at the Origin of the Baha Men Hit

    “Who Let The Dogs Out,” the turn-of-the-millennium-era Grammy-winning Baha Men hit, has eclipsed kitsch to become a stadium anthem. And thanks to its peculiar origin story — the hook dates back to 1959 and the song’s ownership is a copyright maze — it’s now the subject of a documentary film, which held its world premiere [...]

  • 'Laggies' Director Lynn Shelton Was Approached

    Marvel Approached 'Laggies' Director Lynn Shelton to Direct 'Black Widow'

    Marvel is coming for your indie darlings. Before Taika Waititi, Jon Watts and the Russo brothers were members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster club, they were all indie filmmakers. Thus far Marvel’s decision to collect creatives from smaller pictures has panned out, most recently with Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s “Captain Marvel,” which opened [...]

  • Jane Fonda, Alexander Payne and Grover

    Jane Fonda, Thierry Fremaux, Alexander Payne Advocate to Save Classic Films at HFPA Restoration Summit

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association rallied a roster of film world heavy-hitters Saturday at the Ace Hotel’s United Artists theater in downtown Los Angeles for the organization’s first Film Restoration Summit devoted to celebrating classic films and the urgent need to put more resources into saving them. Naturally, the importance of preserving the big-screen experience [...]

  • 'Gloria Bell' Scores Third Highest Screen

    Julianne Moore's 'Gloria Bell' Scores Third Highest Screen Average of 2019

    Julianne Moore’s “Gloria Bell” has launched impressively with a $154,775 on five screens in New York and Los Angeles for a per screen average of $30,955 for A24. It was the third highest per screen figure of the 2019 domestic box office, topped only by the $35,499 for Disney’s “Captain Marvel” as part of this [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad