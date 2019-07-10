×

BiFan Film Review: ‘The 12th Suspect’

Post-Korean War Seoul is the setting for a claustrophobic, politically charged murder mystery.

By

Richard's Most Recent Stories

View All
The 12th Suspect review
CREDIT: Courtesy BiFan Film Festival
Director:
Ko Myoung-sung
With:
Kim Sang-kyung, Park Sun-young, Kim Dong-young

1 hour 42 minutes

Artists, agitators and intellectuals are put through the ringer in “The 12th Suspect,” a crisply executed mystery-thriller about a military detective investigating the murder of a civilian in the immediate aftermath of the Korean War. Set almost exclusively in a Seoul teahouse where the bohemian atmosphere is violently disrupted by the bloodhound’s ever-widening line of questioning, this very well performed chamber piece is expertly controlled by writer-director Ko Myoung-sung. A gripping whodunit with acidic commentary on dark forces at play during the formation of modern South Korea, “Suspect” has the quality to attract upscale viewers when released in local cinemas later this year, following its world premiere as closing night attraction at BiFan. Ko’s easily accessible drama is well worth the attention of festival programmers.

Much like the methodology of its protagonist, “The 12th Suspect” lulls viewers into a sense of calm and order before going for the jugular. As we enter the shabby Oriental Teahouse in Seoul’s Myeong-dong district, all the talk is about noble sacrifices made by artists and “finding bliss in a cup of coffee.” For 12 well-spent minutes, the camera glides around the establishment while text identifies everyone by name and occupation.

More Reviews

Conversation turns from existentialism to murder when boozy painter Woo Byeong-hong (Jeong Ji-sun) arrives with news that the body of poet and teahouse regular Baek Doo-hwan (Nam Seong-jin) has been found at Mount Namsan, a popular peak in central Seoul. According to Woo, the dead man was a loser and not worth lamenting. Woo’s sentiments are echoed by Oh Hang-chul (Kim Ji-hun), a beefy poet who dismisses Baek as aloof and a bad writer.

Using body language, sideways glances and nervous eye contact between all eight patrons and the cafe’s married proprietors, Madam (Park Sun-young) and Noh Suk-hyon (Heo Song-tae), Ko’s careful direction establishes a strong air of tension and intrigue. Lightening the tone, albeit temporarily, is the arrival of Master Sgt. Kim Ki-chae (Kim Sang-kyung), an officer in the South Korean army’s Special Operations Unit.

Kim Sang-kyung, who made his name as the methodical city cop in Bong Joon-ho’s “Memories of Murder,” is utterly compelling as the immaculately groomed investigator who initially seems like the most polite official you could ever meet. In dulcet tones, he assures everyone, including old professor Shin Yoon-chi (Dong Bang-yu) and moody painters Lee Ki-seob (Kim Hui-sang) and Park In-seong (Kim Dong-young), he’s here to ensure public safety in these dangerous post-war days. That’s until he bolts the doors shut and two heavily armed soldiers show up to assist with inquiries.

Kim’s intense grilling of suspects is neatly combined with multiple perspective — “Rashomon”-style flashbacks that cast plenty of mystery around Baek’s checkered past and events leading to his death. The plot becomes even more engrossing on news that Baek did not die alone. Also killed at Mount Namsan was his rumored lover, Choi Yoo-jung (Han Ji-an), a free-thinking young woman with the rare distinction in those days of having attained a university degree in Paris.

Ko’s screenplay ramps up nicely when Kim shows his hand and the teahouse becomes a sealed-off interrogation center. The reason he’s handling what ought to be a regular police matter is to flush out subversives, communists and anyone else perceived to be a security threat or believed guilty of what Kim considers treason during the North’s occupation of Seoul during the war. Kim’s hatred of “degenerate” artists and intellectuals and his opinions on what’s required to maintain an ordered society can easily be read as a scathing critique of the many political and social upheavals in South Korea since 1953.

Aside from the striking red dress worn by Madam, there’s barely a primary color in sight. Almost every character wears combinations of brown, beige and white, making them blend into the drab décor of the Oriental Teahouse until picked out for questioning by Kim. The mood of mounting fear is accentuated by Park Jong-chol’s smooth widescreen photography, which begins with flat, almost featureless lighting patterns and subtly shifts to more sculptured, film noir-ish settings as participants begin to understand the trouble they’re in. All other technical work is spot-on

BiFan Film Review: ‘The 12th Suspect’

Reviewed online in Adelaide, Australia, July 7, 2019. (In BiFan Film Festival — closer.) Running Time: 102 MIN. Original title: “Namsan siin sarinsageon”

Production: (South Korea) An Indiestory release of a Filmcompany Jin, Spackman Media Group presentation of a Jin Pictures, M & CF, Miin Pictures production, in association with Kook Entertainment, supported by Korean Film Council, Gyeonggi Content Agency Production Investment. (International sales: Indiestory, Seoul.) Producer: Yun Min-young. Executive producers: An Young-jin, Jeung Shin-young. Co-producer: Cho Eun-sung. Co–executive producer: Kook Se-hwan

Crew: Director, writer: Ko Myoung-sung. Camera (color/B&W, widescreen): Park Jong-chol. Editor: Kim Soo-beom. Music: Koo Ja-wan.

With: Kim Sang-kyung, Park Sun-young, Kim Dong-youngHan Ji-an, Kim Ji-hun, Heo Song-tae, Kim Hui-sang, Jeong Ji-sun, Dong Bang-yu, Nam Seong-jin, Jang Won-yeong, Nam Yeon-yu, Na Do-yul

Music By: Koo Ja-wan

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • American Heretics Movie Review

    Film Review: 'American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel'

    “American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel” is a documentary about an idea that’s now such a contradiction in American culture that it has come to feel like an oxymoron, or maybe an M.C. Escher brain teaser: liberal Christianity. I mean liberal in the classic sense (per Webster’s: “marked by generosity…associated with ideals of individual [...]

  • The 12th Suspect review

    BiFan Film Review: ‘The 12th Suspect’

    Artists, agitators and intellectuals are put through the ringer in “The 12th Suspect,” a crisply executed mystery-thriller about a military detective investigating the murder of a civilian in the immediate aftermath of the Korean War. Set almost exclusively in a Seoul teahouse where the bohemian atmosphere is violently disrupted by the bloodhound’s ever-widening line of [...]

  • Rip Torn Dead

    Rip Torn, 'Men in Black,' 'Larry Sanders Show' Star, Dies at 88

    Actor Rip Torn, who earned Oscar and Tony nominations as well as an Emmy Award and two Obies, has died Tuesday in Lakeville Conn., his representative confirmed. He was 88. Torn was equally at home in the comedy of the “Men in Black” film series or TV’s “The Larry Sanders Show” (for which he won [...]

  • Paradise fire

    Film News Roundup: Fire Survival Movie 'Paradise' in Development at Focus

    In today’s film news roundup, a movie about the deadly Camp Fire is in the works, “The Infiltrators” will open the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and former Rogers and Cowan topper Tom Tardio will run the Napa Valley Film Festival. PROJECT LAUNCH More Reviews Film Review: 'American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel' [...]

  • Beyonce Coachella 2017

    Beyonce Releases New Single 'Spirit' for 'Lion King'-Inspired Album

    UPDATED: Beyonce has announced a new album “The Lion King: The Gift,” for which the 23-time Grammy winner has curated a variety of Lion King-inspired songs written by African artists. The album, which comes from Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records, will also include a song written and performed by Beyonce titled “Spirit,” which will also appear on [...]

  • Mortal Kombat

    'The Raid's' Joe Taslim to Star in 'Mortal Kombat' for New Line

    Joe Taslim has signed on to star as Sub-Zero in “Mortal Kombat” for New Line Cinema. Taslim broke out in the 2011 Indonesian actioner “The Raid.” He appeared in “Fast and Furious 6” and “The Night Comes for Us,” and currently stars in the Cinemax series “Warrior.” More Reviews Film Review: 'American Heretics: The Politics [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad