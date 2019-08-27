×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Technoboss’

As the threat of retirement looms, a traveling salesman decides to go out singing in João Nicolau's wilfully eccentric comedy.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Match Factory
Director:
João Nicolau
With:
Miguel Lobo Antunes, Luísa Cruz, Américo Silva, Sandra Faleiro, Tiago Garrinhas

1 hour 52 minutes

If a particularly enterprising Portuguese amateur theater group took it upon themselves to stage Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” only to freshen things up by making it a black-box musical, the result wouldn’t be a million miles from “Technoboss,” the latest from cultivated oddball auteur João Nicolau. Anyone who takes that statement as a compliment, then, is squarely in the demographic for this traveling-marketer road movie: very much a mileage-may-vary proposition, even as the protagonist’s own odometer ticks languidly along. Others may find Nicolau’s blend of doleful deadpan, perky showmanship and existential panic — call it Carpool Karaoke as hosted by Larry David and Aki Kaurismaki — too preciously absurd to stomach.

Either way, at 112 minutes, “Technoboss” is probably too much of a weird thing. With some strict tightening up, the film’s somewhat repetitive ramshackle charms could be more easily hawked on its own festival sales route — which began with a surprising slot in Locarno’s main competition. Less brazen programmers may find room for it in more experimental, cult-inviting sidebars, but wherever “Technoboss” screens, it’s unlikely to be mistaken for anything else on the bill. For Nicolau, a low-key iconoclast whose shorts have earned him Cannes laurels, it’s a statement of auteurist purpose (or proud, playful purposelessness?) that may overshadow his previous features.

More Reviews

At any rate, “Technoboss” faces a brighter future than its weary, gormless protagonist Luis (Miguel Lobo Antunes), a divorced sixtysomething schlub nearing the end of a four-decade career selling security systems (or, to use the wares’ frequently and joylessly repeated full name, SegurVale Integrated Systems of Access Control) that he somehow still doesn’t fully have a handle on. Mild-mannered and mostly friendless, he looks set to go out not with a bang but a whimper — though even that might be too much of a noise — until the ambiguous attentions of Lucinda (Luisa Cruz), the frizzy-haired, poker-faced receptionist at a roadside hotel he’s hired to kit out, give him something else to live for.

That potted premise, admittedly, implies a clearer, cleaner throughline than the one “Technoboss” maintains. The film’s first half, in particular, is a byway-ridden portrait of a solitary life lived simultaneously on the move and in stifling personal stasis, shambling episodically between flashes of familial discord, physical aches and pains and the death of a feline companion. This notional storytelling, meanwhile, is interspersed with passages of droll, quiet slapstick — often hinging on man-versus-machine haplessness — and spacey song breaks that run the gamut from fado-esque folk to glum death metal. “Technoboss” is slow to build into a zonked romantic comedy of sorts, as Lucinda becomes a human anchor in Luis’ foggy ennui, and the film gains some emotional focus in its later stages. We could stand to get there a little earlier.

Antunes’ manfully poker-faced performance gives the film consistency as it drifts casually between tones and degrees of (sur)realism. A septuagenarian non-pro making his acting debut — after a scattered career in law, curation and directing the Portuguese Film Institute — his artlessness is plain enough to see, but fits the halting, knowingly naive nature of Nicolau’s formal and comic stylings. (Meanwhile, Portuguese veteran Cruz brings more wry nuance and delicacy to a more stiffly conceived part, so they oddly balance each other out.)

Technically, the amusingly misnomered “Technoboss” is as much an odd, acquired taste as in all other departments, setting the grainy mumblecore-y minimalism of Mario Castanheira’s 16mm lensing against much goofy handcrafted artifice in Artur Pinheiro’s production design. This is a road trip that often passes through crudely painted paper scenery — it’s to the credit of Nicolau’s committedly skew-whiff vision that this detail seems as natural as anything else about it.

Popular on Variety

Film Review: 'Technoboss'

Reviewed at Locarno Film Festival (competing), Aug. 11, 2019. Running time: 112 MIN.

Production: (Portugal-France) An O Som e a Fúria production in co-production with Shellac Sud. (International sales: The Match Factory, Cologne.) Producers: Luís Urbano, Sandro Aguilar. Co-producer: Thomas Ordonneau.

Crew: Director: João Nicolau. Screenplay: Nicolau, Mariana Ricardo. Camera (color, 16mm): Mário Castanheira. Editor: Nicolau, Alessandro Comodin. Music: Pedro da Silva Martins, Norberto Lobo, Luís José Martins.

With: Miguel Lobo Antunes, Luísa Cruz, Américo Silva, Sandra Faleiro, Tiago Garrinhas, Ana Tang, Jorge Andrade, Duarte Guimarães, Matias Neves, José Raposo, Mick Greer, Bruno Lourenço. (Portuguese, English, French dialogue)

More Film

  • 'Technoboss' Review: A Wilfully Eccentric Portuguese

    Film Review: 'Technoboss'

    If a particularly enterprising Portuguese amateur theater group took it upon themselves to stage Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” only to freshen things up by making it a black-box musical, the result wouldn’t be a million miles from “Technoboss,” the latest from cultivated oddball auteur João Nicolau. Anyone who takes that statement as a [...]

  • The King - Steven Elder, Timothée

    Netflix Announces Release Plans For 'The King,' 'Marriage Story' and 'The Laundromat'

    Netflix has unveiled release plans for its fall films, a slate that includes Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, David Michôd’s “The King” starring Timothée Chalamet, and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The 10 movies on deck for 2019 will all have some form of an [...]

  • Joke Movie It Chapter Two Jumanji

    Box Office: Can Fall Films Like 'It: Chapter Two' Make Up for Summer Shortfall?

    As summer winds to a close, Hollywood is looking to a demonic clown to salvage the box office. After a disappointing August, Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” is the first fall release that could drive audiences to multiplexes at a time when the movie business could use some help. The sequel arrives in theaters Sept. [...]

  • ZeroZeroZero TV Show

    Venice Festival Turns on the TV With Top Italian Series

    It’s a pretty safe bet that the Italian entries at Venice that will make the biggest splashes this year are both TV series premiering in the official selection: Paolo Sorrentino’s limited series “The New Pope” and Stefano Sollima’s cocaine-trafficking drama “ZeroZeroZero.” While these are both shows by directors who also work in film, Venice artistic [...]

  • Gloomy Eyes Movie

    VR Competition Heats Up at Venice Festival

    Running Aug. 29-Sept. 7, the third edition of Venice VR will spotlight 39 unique projects, with 26 unspooling in the competition overseen by jury president Laurie Anderson and 13 more screening in the non-competitive Best of VR section. Once more, curators Michel Reilhac and Liz Rosenthal have divided the Venice VR competition into two unique [...]

  • Todd Phillips Joker Movie

    'Joker' Leads Films Primed to Kick Off Oscar Season at Venice

    The 2019 Venice Film Festival, running Aug. 28-Sept. 7, reflects the seismic changes under way in Hollywood. “There is a strange situation this year with American cinema due to what’s happening,” says artistic director Alberto Barbera. “An earthquake [is] undermining the U.S. film industry as we know it.” More Reviews TV Review: The 2019 MTV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad