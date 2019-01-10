×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

1st Iranian Film Festival New York Review: ‘Tale of the Sea’

New York's first Iranian Film Festival opens with a drama of lyrical despair starring its director, Bahman Farmanara, as a writer lost in a fading past.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director:
Bahman Farmanara
With:
Bahman Farmanara, Fatemeh Motamed Arya, Leila Hatami, Saber Abar, Ali Nassirian, Roya Nonahali, Ali Mossafa, Pantea Panahiha.
Release Date:
Jan 10, 2019

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6281230/

In “Tale of the Sea,” the drama of lyrical despair that’s the opening-night film of 1st Iranian Film Festival New York, the venerable Iranian filmmaker Bahman Farmanara (“Smell of Camphor, Fragrance of Jasmine”), who wrote and directed the movie and also stars in it, plays Taher, an esteemed novelist who has just spent three years in a mental institution. Farmanara, now in his mid-70s, has a hangdog scowl, small burning eyes, and a jowly fleshy severity that makes him look like a literary-lion version of Charles Laughton. You wouldn’t exactly say his face lights up with feeling, but that doesn’t mean he’s not expressing anything. He has a world-weariness that tips into tenderness, and the silent haunted demeanor of someone who has grown used to seeing ghosts.

Taher is known to his acolytes as “Maestro,” and that word speaks volumes about his changing place in society. Thirty years ago, it would just have meant: He’s a maestro of a writer. But what we hear now is the entitlement embedded in that word, the suggestion that an artist who people call “Maestro” might tend to get lost in his own self-image. The new book he’s writing, on his small old manual typewriter, is called “Conversations with Madness,” and that might just be a highfalutin way of saying: conversations with himself.

More Reviews

Taher, by any standard, is a man in trouble. He was hospitalized for depression, with stray symptoms of schizophrenia. Wandering outside his home by the sea, he runs into an old friend (Ali Nassirian) and enjoys a pleasant, intimate conversation with him; moments later, we learn that the friend died 17 years ago. And Taher has a home life that has turned toxic. For 35 years, he has been married to the gentle, circumspect Jaleh (Fatemeh Motamed Arya), and she, in her passive way, has been his rock. But she has come to hate making room for his titanic self-regard. After three years of breathing free without him, she wants a divorce. And that’s before Parvenah (Leila Hatami), the daughter of her old friend, shows up, looking like Isabella Rossellini in a head scarf, and makes a bombshell announcement.

The depression, the demons, the delusion, the marital clash: “Tale of the Sea” mines territory that was once the province of Ingmar Bergman. Yet Bergman’s searing movies sliced right to the bone of personal pain; they caught something about Sweden but were always, front and center, about Ingmar Bergman. “Tale of the Sea” is a movie that screams without raising its voice — it’s essentially a calm chain of dialogues — and that eloquent quietude speaks to what’s going on in a broader way: as the expression of an interior national convulsion. It’s not so much that the film is a social-political allegory, as any number of Iranian films have been, as that it’s channeling the spirit of the end of something: the end of a certain kind of marriage, a certain kind of artist, a way of looking at artists, a way of being. One of Taher’s former students, Amir (Saber Abar), shows up and turns into the film’s representative of a generation cut off from future.

There was a moment, in the late ’70s and early ’80s (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Shoot the Moon”), when American movies broached the subject of divorce and took the pulse of what it was coming to mean to our society. That’s now mostly moved over to the arena of television, but the specter of marital breakdown has become an essential facet of Iranian cinema, and “Tale of the Sea,” in its portrayal of the inchoate resentment of a character like Jahel, captures how the changing face of women has created a slow-building earthquake. Fatemeh Motamed Arya’s performance is at once furious and exacting — her Jaleh looks at Taher with a warmth that can freeze into a terrifying gaze of contempt. Yet it’s still a gaze too subtle for him to see.

“Tale of the Sea” is an elegy perched on the edge of an abyss. The film’s seaside settings are lushly shot, and Peyman Yazdanian’s score has a surprising romantic melancholy. The movie takes in a writer like Taher — and, by implication, his dying-out generation of artists — and says that this is an aspect of what Iran was, and will no longer be. But the movie is really asking, with a touch of dread: What’s coming next?

1st Iranian Film Festival New York Review: 'Tale of the Sea'

Reviewed on-line (1st Iranian Film Festival New York), Jan. 10, 2019. MPAA Rating: Not rated. Running time: 97 MIN.

Production: A Dreamlab Films release of an Iris Films production. Producer: Bahman Farmanara.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Bahman Farmanara. Camera (color, widescreen): Farshad Mohamadi. Editor: Abbas Ganjavi. Music: Peyman Yazdanian.

With: Bahman Farmanara, Fatemeh Motamed Arya, Leila Hatami, Saber Abar, Ali Nassirian, Roya Nonahali, Ali Mossafa, Pantea Panahiha.

More Film

  • 'Tale of the Sea' Review: An

    1st Iranian Film Festival New York Review: 'Tale of the Sea'

    In “Tale of the Sea,” the drama of lyrical despair that’s the opening-night film of 1st Iranian Film Festival New York, the venerable Iranian filmmaker Bahman Farmanara (“Smell of Camphor, Fragrance of Jasmine”), who wrote and directed the movie and also stars in it, plays Taher, an esteemed novelist who has just spent three years [...]

  • Film Review: 'Perfect Strangers' (Perfectos desconocidos)

    Film Review: 'Perfect Strangers' (Perfectos desconocidos)

    The premise of Paolo Genovese’s 2016 Italian hit “Perfetti sconosciuti” was simple: A group of longtime friends – three couples, and one seventh wheel – gather for an intimate dinner party, and in a sort of ill-advised parlor game, decide to spend the evening with their cell phones on the table, reading all their incoming [...]

  • Velvet Buzzsaw trailer

    Jake Gyllenhaal Haunted by Killer Art in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Velvet Buzzsaw'

    Museum goers, beware. Art has more power than meets the eye in Netflix’s upcoming horror-thriller “Velvet Buzzsaw,” in which paintings begin to come alive at night to fulfill a grizzly purpose. Debuting Feb. 1 on Netflix, the movie will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. More Reviews TV Review: [...]

  • UniFrance Rendez-Vous Unveils Lineup of 21st

    UniFrance Rendez-Vous's 21st Edition Packed With French Comedies, Biopics, Documentaries

    Kicking off on Jan. 17 with the world premiere of Philippe de Chauveron’s “Serial Bad Weddings 2,” the 21st edition of the UniFrance Rendez-Vous in Paris will showcase a flurry of French comedies, biopics and a raft of documentaries. The Rendez-Vous in Paris, organized by the promotion org UniFrance, will take place over five days [...]

  • Kevin Hart The Upside Playback Podcast

    Listen: Kevin Hart Says He was Eager to Tackle a Dramatic Role With 'The Upside'

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. Kevin Hart has had an eventful few weeks, to say the least. He was tapped to host the Oscars in December, only to pull out after first refusing to apologize for [...]

  • on the basis of sex mary

    Why So Many Feminist-Leaning Movies Now? Maybe Because It’s Time

    Call it a pink wave if you must. But there’s no denying that a bunch of feminist-leaning movies are vying for Hollywood’s biggest trophies this awards season. From animated superhero mom Elastigirl, leaving her husband and kids behind to fight crime in “Incredibles 2,” to a flame-haired Saoirse Ronan leading troops into battle in “Mary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad