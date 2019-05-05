×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tribeca Film Review: ‘Swallow’

Haley Bennett plays a modern housewife who develops a strange habit of ingesting dangerous objects in writer-director Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ stately, but deeply unsettling feminist thriller.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Swallow
CREDIT: Tribeca Film Festival
Director:
Carlo Mirabella-Davis
With:
Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell

Running time: 95 MIN.

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8372298/

Pica, or the compulsion to consume things nowhere to be found on the food pyramid — like handfuls of dirt, stray pieces of jewelry, or a juicy double-A battery — serves as a metaphor for one woman’s struggle against the patriarchy in Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ “Swallow.” A bold and unconventional thriller made real by the evolution of lead actress Haley Bennett (a prize-winner at the Tribeca Film Festival) from porcelain housewife to jagged-edged reactionary, this striking debut (not counting earlier shorts or co-directed behind-the-music doc ”The Swell Season”) ignores the medical side of the eating disorder in favor of a far more radical psychological reading.

While not as graphic as 2013 German shocker “Wetlands” (with its grimy public toilet seats and queasy scenes of tampon swapping) nor as gory as 2002’s “In My Skin” (which took the concept of “cutting” to extremes), “Swallow” adopts the same basic strategy as those films, using a squirm-inducing disorder to knock audiences out of their comfort zone, then hitting them with a uniquely feminist critique of the social conditions that caused it. That approach — coupled with the twist “Swallow” expects audiences to stomach in its last few minutes — is sure to be controversial, but undeniably powerful, and ought to ensure sufficient notoriety for the film to break through the crowded indie marketplace.

More Reviews

Is it exploitative? Yes, to an extent that’s true. In the wake of “Us,” when people with spasmodic dysphonia objected to the way actress Lupita Nyong’o’s referenced the neurological condition in creating her character’s uneven-sounding voice, it’s important to acknowledge that writer-director Mirabella-Davis is misrepresenting pica to serve his own purposes. But, as in such Alfred Hitchcock classics as “Spellbound” and “Marnie,” with their facile psychoanalytic interpretations of compulsive and/or hysterical behavior, the approach can be quite effective in revealing the gender dynamics of the times.

Certainly, with “Swallow,” that’s the point. Delving into the subconscious of a woman rendered powerless by an outwardly ideal marriage, the film opens, quite tellingly, on the back of its protagonist’s neatly coifed head. From this angle, we can only guess what Hunter (Bennett) is thinking, but even studied face-on, whether the character is alone or role-playing for the benefit of her Ken-doll husband Richie (Austin Stowell) and well-to-do in-laws (David Rasche and Elizabeth Marvel), we’re confronted by the inscrutability behind her neatly made-up façade.

What an apt challenge to put to audiences in a film committed to exploring the ugliness roiling beneath the surface — of Western culture, of traditional gender roles, of the institution of marriage. Superficially, the movie looks elegant and almost catalog-perfect (for which DP Katelin Arizmendi deserves high credit), though Nathan Halpern’s discreetly cautionary score sends subliminal cues to the contrary. Meanwhile, a recoil-inducing cut from Hunter unpacking her cosmetics to a lamb having its throat slit for dinner puts audiences on edge within the film’s early getting-to-know-you stretch, as if to say, “Don’t get too comfortable.”

Bennett delivers a masterful performance of micro-calibrated precision, in which Hunter presents herself as happy, but seems far away in social situations, a lifelike doll waiting to be called upon. She embodies an old-fashioned, mid-20th-century ideal of doting passivity, reminiscent of January Jones in early seasons of “Mad Men,” where the happy homemaker’s true desires are so carefully masked as to be undetectable at first. But the movie also allows audiences to see Hunter when no one else is watching, preparing her husband’s dinner or designing the room that will serve as nursery to their child.

Yes, Hunter is pregnant — a state which has been known to trigger pica for some, and in which Mirabella-Davis sees a host of anxieties that threaten to overwhelm what little control Hunter feels over her situation. One afternoon, when no one is looking, she takes a marble, places it on her tongue, and rolls the tiny glass sphere around her mouth before swallowing — the way a child might savor the sacrament of her First Communion. Except that Hunter also takes note of its exit, retrieving the marble when it passes a day or two later.

What is going on here? And why, when she finds a shiny silver thumbtack while vacuuming, would she feel tempted to repeat the experiment? Another director — someone with a more overtly provocative, Chuck Palahniuk-like sensibility — might have been tempted to emphasize the gore. Instead, Mirabella-Davis allows our imaginations to do most of the work, encouraging a certain distinctly perverse sense of humor, laced with the undercurrent of tragedy tied up in the reason for Hunter’s behavior.

On repeat viewing, once audiences have gotten the lay of the land, I suspect that “Swallow” is actually highly amusing to watch. For example, there’s an almost diabolical cleverness behind the idea of Hunter getting busted for her shameful habit during the course of her neonatal ultrasound, which reveals something else inside: a small collection of objects that must have been incredibly uncomfortable to ingest.

In the real world, some medical authorities associate pica with iron deficiency, among other theories — although in Hunter’s case, each wince-inducing item she swallows seems almost like an act of aggression against the fetus growing inside her. At a certain point, the movie doesn’t even have to depict her behavior anymore; simply showing the thingamabobs that have passed through her intestine is enough to make us wince. That’s a powerful kind of connection between audience and character with which to enter the film’s final stretch, and a bond that we must feel in order to understand and forgive the cathartic purge still to come.

Dramatically speaking, “Swallow” defies gravity: What goes down must come up. Sooner or later, insights into Hunter’s motives are sure to surface, whether in conversations with her less-than-ethical therapist (Luna Lauren Velez) or via a direct confrontation with a problematic man from her past (Denis O’Hare). By the end, characters who initially seemed so simple have taken on startlingly different personas, revealing the true face of an oppressive system in the process — one in which men make the rules, and can institutionalize those who don’t conform. But no one changes more than Hunter. Whether or not she understands the compulsion, each and every object she puts into her mouth is a choice, reclaiming her independence any way she can.

Tribeca Film Review: 'Swallow'

Reviewed at Tribeca Film Festival (competing), March 28, 2019. Running time: 95 MIN.

Production: A Charades, Logical Pictures presentation of a Stand Alone, Syncopated Films production. Producers: Mollye Asher, Mynette Louie, Carole Baraton, Frederic Fiore. Executive producers: Haley Bennett, Joe Wright, Constantin Briest, Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars, Eric Tavitian, Sam Bisbee.

Crew: Director, writer: Carlo Mirabella-Davis. Camera (color, widescreen): Katelin Arizmendi. Editor: Joe Murphy. Music: Nathan Halpern.

With: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Elizabeth Marvel, David Rasche, Denis O'Hare.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Swallow

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Swallow'

    Pica, or the compulsion to consume things nowhere to be found on the food pyramid — like handfuls of dirt, stray pieces of jewelry, or a juicy double-A battery — serves as a metaphor for one woman’s struggle against the patriarchy in Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ “Swallow.” A bold and unconventional thriller made real by the evolution [...]

  • 'Yesterday' Review: A Fairy Tale in

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Yesterday'

    The Beatles wrote many of the greatest songs of all time, and they also wrote a lot of the greatest movie songs. To know that, all you have to do is see the title sequence of “A Hard Day’s Night,” which electrifies you from its opening THRUM!!!, or the Beatles blasting the sonic bliss of [...]

  • Madonna Andy Cohen Don Lemon

    Madonna, Andy Cohen, Don Lemon Honored at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Following the Los Angeles ceremony in March, the 30th GLAAD Media Awards went to New York to continue honoring the celebrities, films, shows and media organizations that have made strides in supporting the LGBTQ+ community this past year. Drag superstar Shangela hosted the event, which presented Madonna with the Advocate for Change award and Andy [...]

  • 'A Dog's Journey' Review: Another Syrupy

    Film Review: 'A Dog's Journey'

    You know things are bad for women in Hollywood when there’s one female dog featured in canine cutefest “A Dog’s Journey,” and it still gets to be voiced by Josh Gad. That is, admittedly, an unavoidable consequence of this family franchise’s curious Buddhism-for-beginners premise: the idea that one mind and soul can be carried through [...]

  • Dave Grusin Doc Recaps a Life

    Dave Grusin Documentary Recounts a Life Spent Juggling Film Scores and Jazz Cats

    The title of the just-completed documentary “Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time” reflects the subject’s lament that there aren’t enough hours in the day or days in the year for all the music that needs to be made. That desire to stretch the clock might seem hyperbolic coming from other musicians, but not for someone whose [...]

  • At the Heart of Gold

    Tribeca Film Review: 'At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal'

    Dr. Larry Nassar was the prototypical wolf in sheep’s clothing, a respected physician, community figure, and friend who exploited the trust of children and adults alike in order to perpetrate sexual assaults against young female gymnasts. His infamous fall from grace, and the impact it had on those who suffered by his hand, is movingly [...]

  • Plus One

    'Plus One,' 'Gay Chorus Deep South' Win Tribeca Audience Awards

    “Plus One” and “Gay Chorus Deep South” have won the audience awards at the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival with each receiving a $10,000 cash prize. “Plus One” won the audience award for best narrative feature. It’s directed, written and produced by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer. Other producers are Jeremy Reitz, Debbie Liebling, Ross [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad