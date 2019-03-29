×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Super Deluxe’

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s unstable mix of dark comedy, thriller and Douglas Sirkian melodrama is shamelessly excessive but undeniably entertaining.

By
Joe Leydon

Film Critic

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Super Deluxe review
CREDIT: Kino Fist
Director:
Thiagarajan Kumararaja
With:
Vijay Sethupathy, Fahadh Fassil, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan. (Tamil dialogue)
Release Date:
Mar 29, 2019

2 hours 56 minutes

Movies as diverse as “Short Cuts,” “Weekend at Bernie’s,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Magnolia,” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” are among the source materials that inspire wink-wink allusions and tonal disruptions throughout “Super Deluxe,” an overextended and wildly uneven Tamil-language extravaganza that manages to impress largely because it is such a shoot-the-works, go-for-broke mess.

You may hate yourself in the morning — hey, you might not feel so good about yourself while you’re actually wallowing in its excesses — but director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s unstable mix of dark comedy, brutal thriller, and Douglas Sirkian melodrama remains inexcusably fascinating even as it methodically jumps a school of sharks during the final third of its nearly-three-hour running time. With assistance from co-writers Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K. Sekar, and Mysskin (the latter being a supporting player who consumes swaths of scenery in the key role of a self-styled faith healer), Kumararaja has constructed a multi-lane narrative on a foundation of coincidences and interconnections in contemporary Chennai.

More Reviews

One plotline involves an unhappily married woman (Samantha Akkineni) whose ex-boyfriend has the bad grace to die of natural causes in her apartment after their afternoon of illicit lovemaking, and whose husband (Fahadh Fassil) angrily, but industriously, aids her in disposing of the inconvenient corpse. Meanwhile, some horny young teen guys get their hands on porn at the neighborhood DVD store — only to discover that the leading lady (Ramya Krishnan) happens to be one of their mothers. The shocked son goes to extremes in expressing his disapproval, and for a while it’s questionable whether he will live to regret it.

But wait, there’s more: The aforementioned son vents his anger on a buddy’s TV, leading to another plotline involving a desperate fundraising effort to replace it, a gangster whose own viewing preferences lean less toward blue movies than “That ‘70s Show,” and a close encounter with a young woman who isn’t at all what she seems. And when she reveals her true colors, it’s a bit like the scene in “Wild at Heart” when the ghost of Elvis appears: You either throw up your hands and just accept it, or you cast your eyes around the theater for the nearest exit sign.

And then there’s the plotline that is at once the most problematical and affecting in all of “Super Deluxe,” a thread that focuses on Tamil cinema mainstay Vijay Sethupathy as an errant father who returns to his wife and young son after a long absence — and after his gender-reassignment transformation into a woman who has rechristened herself as Shilpa. Once again, some viewers will strenuously object to the casting of a cis male actor playing the role of a trans woman. On the other hand, Sethupathy elicits sympathy and conveys dignity as Shilpa suffers mockery and prejudice — and, during an almost unbearably harsh sequence, is sexually humiliated by a character whose ultimate comeuppance (after he attempts a repeat performance with a cis woman) is the most dramatically and emotionally satisfying of the movie’s narrative intersections.

Kumararaja — whose only previous feature, the noirish gangster thriller “Aaranya Kaandam” (2011), earned the director the Indira Gandhi Award for best debut at India’s National Film Awards — appears to have an appetite for obscure and classic movies as omnivorous as that of Quentin Tarantino. (Fellow film buffs will easily spot, in addition to the influences mentioned above, a hat-tip to “Sibling Rivalry,” a 1990 Carl Reiner-directed comedy.) But he also displays a robust cheekiness when it comes to pointed satirical thrusts directed at power outages, police brutality, bureaucratic inequities, and other unpleasantries that he views as facts of life throughout Chennai in particular, and India at large.

There can be no denying that “Super Deluxe” has more than its share of draggy sections where the passage of time and the escalation of humiliation make themselves uncomfortably felt. Ultimately, however, the sheer chutzpah of the film, and the dedicatedly in-sync performance by the cast, are enough to keep audiences appreciatively absorbed.

Film Review: ‘Super Deluxe’

Reviewed at Cinemark Katy 19, Katy, Texas, March 28, 2019. Running time: 176 MIN.

Production: (India) A PrimeMedia release (in U.S.) of a Kino Fist production in association with East West Dream Works, Alchemy Vision Workz. Producer: Tyler Burden.

Crew: Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Screenplay: Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K. Sekar, Mysskin, Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Camera (color): P.S. Vinod, Nirav Shah. Editor: Sathyaraj Natarajan. Music: Yuvan Shankar Raja.

With: Vijay Sethupathy, Fahadh Fassil, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan. (Tamil dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Super Deluxe review

    Film Review: ‘Super Deluxe’

    Movies as diverse as “Short Cuts,” “Weekend at Bernie’s,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Magnolia,” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” are among the source materials that inspire wink-wink allusions and tonal disruptions throughout “Super Deluxe,” an overextended and wildly uneven Tamil-language extravaganza that manages to impress largely because it is such a shoot-the-works, go-for-broke mess. You [...]

  • 'Unplanned': Bad Drama But Good Propaganda

    Film Review: 'Unplanned'

    “Unplanned” isn’t a good movie, but it’s effective propaganda — or, at least, it is if you belong to the group it’s targeting: those who believe that abortion in America, though a legal right, is really a crime. It’s hard to imagine the movie drawing many viewers outside that self-selected demographic. “Unplanned” preaches to the [...]

  • Beyonce Jay-Z

    'Overwhelmed' Beyonce and Jay-Z Preach LGBTQ Acceptance in GLAAD Awards Speech

    Taking a significant stand for acceptance and support of LGBTQIA people of color, pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z accepted GLAAD Media’s Vanguard award on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Each a cultural monolith in their own right, the husband and wife team dubbed “the most powerful black people in the country” by presenter Lena Waithe [...]

  • FilMart: ‘Idol,’ ‘No Mercy’ Sell Well

    FilMart: ‘Idol,’ ‘No Mercy’ Sell Well for Korea’s Finecut

    This month’s FilMart rights market in Hong Kong was a busy one for South Korean indie sales house Finecut. It completed multiple license deals. Berlinale Panorama title “Idol” was acquired by New Select for Japan and Apex Success Global for Taiwan. Directed by indie sensation Lee Su-jin (“Han Gong-ju”,) the neo-noir thriller sees the story [...]

  • The Last

    Film Review: 'The Last'

    In August 2018, Jakiw Palij — a former concentration camp guard identified as “the last known World War II Nazi living in the U.S.” — was deported to his homeland, fully 15 years after a federal court had stripped him of his citizenship. No country, not even Germany, wanted to accept him, and so he [...]

  • Guillermo Del Toro Turns to His

    Guillermo Del Toro Turns to His Past With 'Scary Stories' Footage

    Guillermo del Toro delved deep into his past Thursday to explain the profound hold that “Scary Stories in the Dark” has on him. “I basically was roaming through a bookstore, in San Antonio, Texas,” he said at a Hollywood event to launch the movie’s teaser trailer. “I was in my early teens, and I came [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad