×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Strange But True’

Margaret Qualley's performance as a mysteriously pregnant ingenue is the saving grace of this silly, overworked suburban thriller.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Strange But True
Director:
Rowan Athale
With:
Nick Robinson, Amy Ryan, Margaret Qualley, Greg Kinnear, Blythe Danner, Brian Cox, Connor Jessup
Release Date:
Sep 6, 2019

1 hour 36 minutes

The last few years have already afforded us multiple opportunities to reflect on the remarkable talents of Margaret Qualley, an actor who, since breaking out in TV’s “The Leftovers,” has delivered pure, clear-eyed conviction to just about anything: She’s equally persuasive playing an anxious novice nun in “Novitiate,” the regally glamorous Ann Reinking in “Fosse/Verdon” or a dazed, flirty Manson girl in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” These are all good parts in good projects; the utter credibility she brings to “Strange But True” is another kind of achievement. Qualley shows up at the start of Rowan Athale’s daft behind-picket-fences thriller, so pregnant it’s a wonder she can walk at all, to announce with a sweet, straight face that she’s miraculously bearing the child of a boy who died five years before. And we utterly believe her, or at least we believe that she believes herself. Such is Qualley’s gift.

More Reviews

That’s as far as any belief goes, however, in “Strange But True,” an earnest but risible concoction of angsty Pottery Barn melodrama and hysterical suspense in which even the everyday domestic drama seems artificial, let alone its sequence of hypnic-jerk twists. (The title at least partly cops to its ludicrousness, but it could use a question mark.) Both ambitious and overwhelmed, this sophomore feature from British-Indian director Rowan Athale — whose festival-traveled debut “Wasteland” had lively promise and similarly hinky storytelling — can’t quite decide what kind of weird it wants to be: a loopy B-movie corkscrew ride, or an “American Beauty”-style suburban burlesque with Something To Say.

Though it’ll find most of its viewers on VOD, Athale’s film receives a limited Stateside theatrical release this week, two months after a low-key world premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival. That’s a surprisingly quiet trajectory for an American-British co-production high on surface polish, with a classy ensemble that includes Amy Ryan, Nick Robinson, Greg Kinnear, Blythe Danner and Brian Cox — none of whom, it has to be said, challenges Qualley for the illustrious title of “best thing here.” Perhaps “Repo Men” writer Eric Garcia’s script, adapted from John Searles’ well-regarded 2004 novel, had more depth on the page. On screen, it strikes false notes from the first beat, as protagonist Philip (Robinson) murmurs the first of many vague profundities in voiceover: “If we knew the whole truth, would we be less afraid… or more?”

Recuperating at his family home following an injury, young photographer Philip lives in a permanent state of snippy discord with his recently divorced mother Charlene — acidly played by Ryan, who appears to have been given few notes besides, “Yes, but can we make her more embittered?” At the root of the familial breakdown is the accidental death of Philip’s younger brother Ronnie (Connor Jessup) half a decade previously; unsurprisingly, when Ronnie’s beatific former girlfriend Melissa (Qualley) turns up on the doorstep with the news that Ronnie is her beyond-the-grave baby daddy, Charlene is less than receptive to the idea.

Philip, equally incredulous but more sympathetic to her obvious sincerity, sets out to find out what her deal is — while Charlene, a former librarian, proceeds to spend hours on the internet looking up alternative pregnancy theories. (Oddly, despite her mortification over the whole crisis, she heads to the library to do this: In this and other ways, the film appears to be set simultaneously in 2019 and 1988. Strange… but true?) Garcia and Athale keep the slender but nagging possibility of supernatural mischief afloat for much of the running time, even as Philip’s amateur detective work pulls at variously connected earthly threads, bringing his absent father (Kinnear) and Melissa’s kindly mom-and-pop caretakers (Danner and Cox) into the mystery.

Appealing as ever, “Love, Simon” star Robinson doesn’t quite have the dark quizzicality to fully carry this exercise in suburban underbelly-creeping — not that the film, which plants major dramatic jolts without the accompanying character work to make them truly upsetting, gives him an awful lot to play. Much of “Strange But True” unfolds at the temperature and tempo of higher-end network television, heavy on hooky, schematic contrivance, but not so lurid as to push any boundaries. The film’s smooth craft contributions, led by Stuart Bentley’s conventionally shadowy but lacquered lensing, create much the same vibe — save for a berserk climax of overwrought crosscutting in which birth, death and everything in between clash with such dialed-to-eleven irony that even Qualley can’t sell it. No film should reach that point.

Popular on Variety

Film Review: 'Strange But True'

Reviewed at Edinburgh Film Festival (Best of British), June 20, 2019. Running time: 96 MIN.

Production: (U.S.-U.K.-Canada) A CBS Films release of an Automatik, Motion Picture Capital, First Generation Films production in association with Bankside Films, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, Vigilante Prods. Inc. (International sales: Bankside Films, London.) Producers: Fred Berger, Christina Piovesan. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Deepak Nayar. Executive producers: John Searles, Eric Garcia, John Penotti, Ross Katz, Tim Williams, Brian Kornreich, Laure Vaysse, Mark Gingras, John Laing, Compton Ross, Phil Hunt, Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher.

Crew: Director: Rowan Athale. Screenplay: Eric Garcia, adapted from the novel by John Searles. Camera (color): Stuart Bentley. Editor: Kim Gaster. Music: Neil Athale.

With: Nick Robinson, Amy Ryan, Margaret Qualley, Greg Kinnear, Blythe Danner, Brian Cox, Connor Jessup, Allegra Fulton, Mena Massoud, Janaya Stephens.

More Film

  • Strange But True

    Film Review: 'Strange But True'

    The last few years have already afforded us multiple opportunities to reflect on the remarkable talents of Margaret Qualley, an actor who, since breaking out in TV’s “The Leftovers,” has delivered pure, clear-eyed conviction to just about anything: She’s equally persuasive playing an anxious novice nun in “Novitiate,” the regally glamorous Ann Reinking in “Fosse/Verdon” [...]

  • Dads

    Toronto Film Review: 'Dads'

    You’d think modern-day societies would have moved past the old-fashioned narrative about fathers by now, especially with the heteronormative idea of family increasingly and rightfully shifting, challenging long-standing gender stereotypes. But many still view dads as absent, bread-winning authority figures who leave a child’s day-to-day needs and emotional growth to women. With her feature debut [...]

  • 'Just Mercy' Review: A Supple Version

    Toronto Film Review: 'Just Mercy'

    There’s a sequence in “Just Mercy” — one of many — that will shake you to your soul. It’s the late 1980s, and Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), a young African-American lawyer in crisp gray suits and neckties, with a degree from Harvard, has come to stay in Monroe County, Alabama, to take on the [...]

  • Radioactive

    Toronto Film Review: 'Radioactive'

    In 1895 Paris, Polish immigrant Maria Salomea Skłodowska (Rosamund Pike) was already headed toward a scientific breakthrough when she met fellow researcher Pierre Curie (Sam Riley). When the two physicists first collide, she’s a coiled mass of awkward tics. “Radioactive,” directed by Marjane Satrapi (“Persepolis,” “The Voices”), is the saga of how this blunt, fast-walking [...]

  • A Son review

    Venice Film Review: 'A Son'

    Not many debuting directors are able to bring subtlety and depth to a heart-rending subject, which is just one reason why Mehdi M. Barsaoui’s superb “A Son” deserves significant attention. On the surface, the plot sounds like it could be taken from a hospital TV drama: When a young boy needs a liver transplant, his [...]

  • Hope Gap

    Toronto Film Review: Annette Bening in 'Hope Gap'

    In “Hope Gap,” Annette Bening plays a fiercely intelligent but not nearly independent enough English housewife who has been toiling away on a project for years. A lover of literature, and poetry in particular, Bening’s character Grace is compiling a book of verses for the full range of human experience. She intends to call it [...]

  • The Friend

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Friend'

    Love is patient; love is kind. That much you’ve heard before. But death … Death is a nasty son a gun. Death is ugly; it stinks; it takes no prisoners and permanently scars all who witness it. Matthew Teague’s “The Friend: Love Is Not a Big Enough Word” tells the story of both those abstract [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad