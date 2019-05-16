×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Film Review: Ken Loach’s ‘Sorry We Missed You’

Ken Loach, in his first film since the Palme d'Or winner 'I, Daniel Blake,' tells another wrenching tale of the way we live now: a family drama about how the gig economy screws over the people it promises to save.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of eOne
Director:
Ken Loach
With:
Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor, Ross Brewster.

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8359816/

There are filmmakers who get younger as they grow older — against all odds, they become more spry, clear-eyed, muscular, and relevant. Ken Loach, for a long time, made diligent and austere droopy-dog dramas about what used to be called “the working class,” and those films lived on the quiet end of the radar; a few were good, but most of them came and went without a blip. But the times have caught up with Loach, and they have pushed him to the top of his game. He’s 82 years old, and he is now making films that connect, with a nearly karmic sense of timing, to the social drama of our moment.

In 2016, “I, Daniel Blake” took the Palme d’Or at Cannes (the second time Loach had won), but the film’s dramatic immediacy extended beyond that prize. Its tale of a Newcastle carpenter who falls between the cracks of a broken British welfare system anticipated the seismic dislocations of Brexit and Donald Trump’s victory. In England, it was the rare movie that become a flashpoint of public debate (even in Parliament).

More Reviews

And Loach has now done it again. His new film, “Sorry We Missed You,” is another intimate and powerful drama about what’s going on in people’s everyday lives — not just in England, but all over the world. This one, also set in Newcastle, is about a stressed-out family trying to make a go of it in the gig economy, and if God were a publicist He couldn’t have arranged a more perfect coincidence than for the film to be premiering at Cannes a week after the semi-disastrous IPO of Uber. You could argue that that was just one company suffering a surprisingly poor stock performance. But the smart analysis said that behind the numbers lay the perception that Uber was marketing a sizzle that didn’t match the steak. The company has built itself on the notion that its system of independent drivers is a sweet deal for the drivers themselves, when the truth is that it’s a far more insecure and low-paying prospect than advertised.

In all likelihood, Ricky Turner (Kris Hitchen), the central character of “Sorry We Missed You,” is a man who heard the hype and believed it. Ricky is a carrot-topped bloke who looks to be around 40, but he’s lithe and energetic, and if you peer beneath the slightly weathered face you can still see the kid who grew up going to raves in Manchester.

Ricky is a day laborer who has done plumbing, construction, gardening, you name it; he takes pride in the fact that he’s never been on the dole. But he needs more money than he has (his family is mired in debt), and in the opening scene of “Sorry We Missed You,” he sits in an office being interviewed for the position of delivery van driver for PDF (Parcels Delivered Fast!), a 21st-century company that uses nothing but independent contractors. Maloney (Ross Brewster), the glowering boss who looks like Doc Savage, explains to Ricky how it works, and he hits all the right “empowering” notes. The key one being: Ricky won’t be an employee — he’ll be an owner-driver. He’ll be paid not in “wages” but in “fees” (as if this were somehow better).

But to get started, Ricky has to purchase a windowless white VW Crafter van that requires $1,000 quid down (either that, or rent one from the company for 65 quid a day), and the moment he shows up for his first morning of work, he is made dizzy with all the regulations and protocol, with everything that can go wrong as he struggles to fill his orders over a shift that will last 12 hours. A “precisor” is an order that must be delivered within an hour of the promised time, or there’ll be hell to pay. And make no mistake: The key word is pay — as Ricky learns, every day is a minefield of potential fines.

The first day, he’s got to choose between holding onto a speedy delivery spot or getting a traffic ticket. The scanner that tracks every package also tracks his every move (if he’s away from the van for two minutes, it starts to beep), which makes it a weapon that can be used against him. The technology (GPS, etc.) is supposed to make things easier, but in reality it just increases expectations of efficiency. (He’s given an empty plastic bottle in case he needs to take a pee.) And if Ricky misses even one day of work, he’s responsible for finding a replacement driver. He and the other drivers are the exact opposite of a union: It’s almost part of the design that they compete to the death. So much for the revolutionary promise of “independence.” Ricky is now on a hamster wheel. The gig economy has made him an indentured servant.

That’s an observation folded into every moment of “Sorry We Missed You.” Loach’s perception of how the gig economy works is at once rigorously journalistic and lived-in. The multi-tasking anxiety of Ricky’s job, of sidestepping the glitches and never messing up (which also means negotiating with crusty British customers who won’t sign where they’re supposed to, or retrieve their ID for a mobile-phone delivery, or take in a package for a neighbor), becomes part of the film’s dramatic texture. In its neorealist way, “Sorry We Missed You” is quite a suspenseful movie.

But the heart of the film is how the high-stress compulsiveness of Ricky’s job begins to eat away at his family’s well-being. He has a tender relationship with his wife, Abby (Debbie Honeywood), a home-care nurse who mostly takes care of old people. She’s part of the gig economy, too, but now she’s got to travel to her clients by bus (Ricky had to sell her car for the down payment on the van), and with the day already stretched too thin, we see her getting more and more frazzled by her clients, who range from the polite to the impossible.

At home, Ricky’s 11-year-old daughter, Liza Jane (Katie Proctor), is a dream, but his teenage son, Seb (Rhys Stone), while not a bad kid, has taken to skipping school and hanging out with friends who have formed a kind of graffiti club (their spray-paint designs are eye-catching in a neo-Keith Haring way). Rhys Stone plays this budding delinquent with a prematurely low voice and sullen self-involvement that’s all too authentic. And so are the tensions that build, step by treacherous step, between himself and his father. It’s not that the two are at war; they’re playing out a battle of priorities that’s all too typical. The trouble is that Ricky, the wage slave without wages, is no longer there at the moment he needs to be.

Loach stages all of this with supreme confidence and flow. He has become, in his way, as supple and popping a dramatist as Mike Leigh. Yet it’s his big-picture vision of the precarious economic forces that are holding our world together — and, increasingly, tearing it apart — that make “Sorry We Missed You” a fraught, touching, and galvanizing movie. We watch it longing for a catharsis, and Loach provides one: It’s Abby’s wrenching conversation, over the phone, with Ricky’s boss, in which she castigates the company for the obscene indifference of its policies. Yet Loach is too good a filmmaker to wrap everything up with a righteous feel-good bow. The message of “Sorry We Missed You” is: Life goes on, and so does work. And so, one hopes, does the renaissance era of Ken Loach.

Cannes Film Review: Ken Loach's 'Sorry We Missed You'

Reviewed at Cannes Film Festival (Competition), May 17, 2019. Running time: 100 MIN.

Production: A Wild Bunch, Sixteen Films, BBC Films, BFI Films, Les Films du Fleuve, Why Not Productions production. Producer: Rebecca O’Brien.

Crew: Director: Ken Loach. Screenplay: Paul Laverty. Camera (color, widescreen): Robbie Ryan. Editor: Jonathan Morris. Music: George Fenton.

With: Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor, Ross Brewster.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • The Coldest Game Polish Movie

    Polish Projects in the Pipeline

    “Charlatan” Director: Agnieszka Holland Producers: Marlene Film Production, Film & Music Entertainment, Madants Logline: Inspired by the real-life figure of Jan Mikolášek, Holland’s latest follows an herbalist who devotes his life to care for the sick, despite the challenges. Sales: Films Boutique “The Coldest Game” Director: Lukasz Kosmicki Producer: Watchout Studio, K5 Intl. Logline: Bill [...]

  • Charlatan Movie Polish Cinema

    Polish Producers Aim Beyond Borders

    A few years ago, when she was still an up-and-coming producer in Warsaw, Klaudia Smieja met skeptics who thought she’d bit off more than she could chew with “Mr. Jones”: an ambitious, 1930s-set drama directed by Academy Award nominee Agnieszka Holland, with a €10 million ($11.3 million) budget that dwarfed the typical ask for a [...]

  • ‘Tres’ From Oscar-Nominated Juanjo Gimenez Acquired

    ‘Tres’ From Oscar-Nominated Juanjo Gimenez Acquired by Le Pacte (EXCLUSIVE)

    France’s Le Pacte has acquired international and French rights to “Tres,” the second feature from Spain’s Juanjo Giménez, whose 2016 “Timecode” won a Cannes Palme d’Or for best short and went on to be nominated for an Academy Award. Set up at Spain’s Frida Films and Nadir Films, “Tres” will be co-produced by France’s Manny [...]

  • Via Dall’Aspromonte Cannes

    Italian Movies in the Pipeline

    A comic book about a chameleon-like master thief done as a live-action movie, a reinvention of the Spaghetti Western and a manhunt thriller with a Hollywood A-list cast are among buzz titles by Italian directors in various stages expected to soon be hitting the international festival circuit and, more important, entering the global movie market. [...]

  • Stefano Sollima'Soldado' film photocall, Rome, Italy

    'Soldado' Director Stefano Sollima Talks 'Colt,' Based on Sergio Leone Concept (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stefano Sollima, the Italian director known in Hollywood for “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and TV series “Gomorrah,” is set to shoot “Colt,” an English-language Western based on a Sergio Leone concept. The plan is to start shooting next winter. “Colt” is being produced by Leone’s children Raffaella and Andrea, via their Leone Film Group. [...]

  • Marco Bellocchio The Traitor Cannes

    Italian Shingles Take Up Global Cause

    With most top Italian production companies — Cattleya, Wildside and Palomar — now owned by non-Italian players, and Italian pubcaster RAI also increasingly thinking internationally, cinema Italiano is striving to break out of national confines more than ever. This means bigger budgets and auteurs turning toward genre — in particular, crime movies and biopics. More [...]

  • Making Waves The Art of Cinematic

    Cannes Plays Host to Plethora of Documentary Features

    While only a handful of documentary features have been selected for Cannes’ Official Selection, plenty of non-fiction action can be found in Cannes Market’s Doc Corner and environs, where doc professionals converge to get first looks at — or the first word on — titles with potential to connect with audiences on screens, large and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad