×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Sister Aimee’

In this fictionalized real-life tale, a 1920s evangelical preacher flees to Mexico with her lover, leading to tepid feminist adventure.

By
Nick Schager

Film Critic

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sister Aimee
CREDIT: 1091 Media
Director:
Samantha Buck, Marie Schlingmann
With:
Anna Margaret Hollyman, Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz, Blake DeLong, John Merriman, Macon Blair, Amy Hargreaves, Julie White.
Release Date:
Sep 27, 2019

Running time: 87 MIN.

No matter the veracity of its basic premise, “Sister Aimee” is upfront about its fictitiousness, claiming that “5½ percent is truth. The rest is imagination.” Unfortunately, the invention on display is of a helter-skelter variety, as Samantha Buck and Marie Schlingmann’s film so madly lurches about in search of a tone that it feels like the first draft of a gonzo faux-biopic. To be sure, there’s a method to its madcap decision to play fast and loose with the facts. But even with a distinctly feminist edge, it’s difficult to envision many being stirred by its careening spirit.

“Sister Aimee” is a made-up tall tale about what happened to the actual Sister Aimee Semple McPherson — a nationally famous 1920s Evangelical preacher who rocketed to stardom thanks to her canny use of radio — when, in 1926, she vanished for five weeks following a swim in Venice Beach, Calif. She’d eventually reappear in Mexico, claiming she’d been kidnapped, and inciting a media firestorm thanks to accusations that she’d instead simply run off with a lover. Buck and Schlingmann’s film certainly believes that to have been the scandalous case, opening with Aimee (Anna Margaret Hollyman) hopping into the sack with wannabe writer Kenny (Michael Mosley) and then absconding to Mexico City with him, where he hopes to pen stories about legendary adventure and common-people heroes, and she can escape a revivalist business on the rocks.

This get-up-and-go turn of events is dramatized in hasty fashion, such that one only has a bare-bones conception of Aimee’s reasons for wanting to flee the spotlight before she’s on the road with veritable stranger Kenny. It doesn’t help that Hollyman and Mosley share little chemistry, nor that Hollyman is more believable as an average woman on the run than a renowned religious icon through whom God heals the wounded, even when she’s dressed in her trademark white robe decorated by a giant bejeweled cross. Shortly after departing, the duo are joined in Kenny’s luxury sedan by Rey (Andrea Suarez Paz), a Mexican guide with a stern countenance and an equally formidable no-nonsense demeanor — and also a trunk that, Aimee discovers, contains guns she’s smuggling to peasant revolutionaries in her home country.

Interspersed throughout are cutaways to police interviews with a variety of figures from Aimee’s earlier years, which instigate flashbacks that strain to provide context for the protagonist’s current path. There’s a haphazardness both to the way “Sister Aimee” segues between the past and present, and to these snippets themselves, which end almost as soon as they begin and are shot with a franticness that’s endemic to the entire enterprise. There’s also a recurring expressionistic vision of Kenny’s yarn about Pancho Villa dodging certain death courtesy of a mysterious savior (who sliced five heads with one stroke of his blade), further adding to the film’s chaotic atmosphere.

In that Pancho Villa fable, “Sister Aimee” touches upon one of its central concerns: the power of myth, and storytelling. That idea is complemented by a fascination with female agency, independence and identity, felt in Aimee’s growing (and latently romantic) bond with Rey. It’s in these two women’s rapport that Buck and Schlingmann’s film feels most assured, although any steadiness is fleeting, as the material continually zigs and zags in any number of directions, kept on course only by cinematographer Carlos Valdes-Lora’s moody panoramas of the Mexican plains and Graham Reynolds’ jaunty score.

After a series of incidents that aren’t nearly as wacky as they want to be, a late tap-dancing musical number finally delivers the showstopping goods, providing Hollyman with a grand opportunity to strut her charismatic stuff. In the process, though, it offers a glimpse of the truly out-there absurdity that should have been these uneven proceedings’ calling card.

Film Review: ‘Sister Aimee’

Reviewed online, Stamford, Conn., Sept. 26, 2019. (In Sundance, SXSW film festivals.) Running time: 87 MIN.

Production: A 1091 Media release of a Kill Claudio Prods. production in association with Charlie Uniform Tango, Six Foot Pictures, Santa Rita Film Co., New Republic Studios, TX and Blue Suitcase. Producers: Bettina Barrow, David Hartstein, Katherine Harper. Executive producers: Lily Rabe, Lee Stobby, Lola Lott, Greg McCabe, Vicky Wight, Matt Ballesteros, Ty Roberts, Houston Hill, Billy Rosenthal, Rozanne Rosenthal, Patrick J. Starley, KC Weiner, Peter J. Fluor, John Robison. Co-producers: Anna Margaret Hollyman, John H. Adger, Mindy Raymond, S. Adam Woolley, Matt P. Woolley, Rosser C. Newton, Sr., Emily Garnet, Sam Cruse, Ashley Cruse, Tucker Hughes.

Crew: Directors, writers: Samantha Buck, Marie Schlingmann. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Carlos Valdes-Lora. Editor: Katie Ennis. Music: Graham Reynolds.

With: Anna Margaret Hollyman, Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz, Blake DeLong, John Merriman, Macon Blair, Amy Hargreaves, Julie White.

More Film

  • Lynn + Lucy

    San Sebastian Film Review: 'Lynn + Lucy'

    “There are just some people who should never reproduce,” says a curtain-twitching busybody about one of her neighbors in a drab housing estate in Harlow, England. It’s the kind of smug, ugly line all too often used to demean underprivileged families in Britain’s raging, ceaseless class battle — though in Fyzal Boulifa’s darkly perceptive suburban [...]

  • Samuel and the light

    'Samuel,' 'Caretaker' Win at 26th Lau Haizetara Documentary Forum

    SAN SEBASTIAN – “Samuel and the Light” snagged the main prize for best project at San Sebastian’s 26th Lau Haizetara‘s Documentary Co-production Forum. A co-production between Brazil’s Sendero Filmes and France’s Le-loKal follows an initially five-year-old kid over five years in Brazilian fishing village Ponta Negra depicting his growth and awareness of the complex reality of [...]

  • Diecisiete

    Netflix's 'Seventeen' Charms at San Sebastian Premiere

    SAN SEBASTIAN — Netflix has had, since arriving in Spain, a close relationship with the San Sebastian Film Festival. Last year, Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” loomed large, featuring on the fest’s largest billboard. And this year, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo’s “Seventeen” occupied four adjacent billboards along the festival’s most highly trafficked walkway. Premiering to industry and press [...]

  • Apple placeholder image

    Apple Plots Theatrical Release of Films Prior to Apple TV Plus Streaming (Report)

    Apple is looking to release original films in theaters — so they’ll be eligible for awards consideration — by putting them exclusively in theaters for several weeks before they hit its Apple TV Plus streaming service, according to a new report. The tech giant has recently made “overtures” to cinema chains about the plans, the [...]

  • Producer Marta Esteban (l) and Director

    Cesc Gay, Marta Esteban, Filmax Re-Team for 'Sentimental' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN —  Having scored a career high with “Truman” and Canneseries-selected “Felix,” director Cesc Gay, one of Spain’s most popular cross-over auteurs, is re-teaming with long-time producer Marta Esteban, as well as distributor Filmax for “Sentimental,” Gay’s first studio stage film. Gay’s producer of near 20 years standing, Esteban will produce her eighth title [...]

  • Jim Allison: Breakthrough

    Film Review: ‘Jim Allison: Breakthrough’

    Filmmaker Bill Haney obviously figured he required neither flashy technique nor melodramatic hyperbole for “Jim Allison: Breakthrough,” his prosaically straightforward but consistently interesting portrait of the maverick research scientist who was awarded a 2018 Nobel Prize in medicine for his decades-long efforts to develop an antibody that would enhance the ability of the immune system [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Outstanding Comedy Series

    Amazon Studios Head Talks 'Fleabag,' Pivot in Film Release Strategy

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Just days after Amazon Studios’ “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned the studio several top honors at the Emmys, studio head Jennifer Salke switched gears from television to film, outlining the streaming service’s movie strategy and defending the performance of Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night.” Speaking at the Paley Center for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad