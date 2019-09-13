×

Toronto Film Review: ‘Simple Women’

A '90s indie star plays an unflattering and fabulous version of herself in Chiara Malta's agonizer about fandom and need.

By

Amy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Simple Women
With:
Jasmine Trinca, Elina Löwensohn.

1 hour 20 minutes.

There’s a scene in the middle of Hal Hartley’s 1992 indie “Simple Men” where a cryptic brunette played by gamin actress Elina Löwensohn — ice-pale, with blunt black bangs — interrupts the plot with a choreographed dance number to a fuzzy track by Sonic Youth. Hartley wanted to break the fourth wall, and here comes filmmaker Chiara Malta (who co-wrote the script with Sébastien Laudenbach and Marco Pettenello) to smash his rubble into dust with her playful narrative debut.

Simple Women” spins that musical moment into a dizzying story about ambition and artistic competition in which Löwensohn plays herself as the object of obsession for an aspiring Italian director named Federica (Jasmine Trinca), who’s been fixated on Löwensohn’s “Simple Men” character since the ’90s for making epilepsy look glamorous. That Federica wears owl-eyed glasses that make her the mirror image of Malta is no coincidence in a movie that stacks layers of reality on layers of artifice.

At its core, “Simple Women” feels like a magical trifle — the energy of that Löwensohn scene stretched to full-length, with a light gloss of politics painted on in the film’s first scene, when young Federica has her first seizure in 1989 as her family watches the execution of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu on TV. Decades later, when the misfit spots her dearest Elina Löwensohn on a sidewalk in Rome, where the actress has flown for yet another audition misfire, she pounces on her idol and learns she was born in Romania. Surely their connection is fate, and Federica convinces Elina they should go to Bucharest to film her biography — which, as the would-be auteur sees it, is the poetic saga of a girl who fled Communism with her ballerina mother and was reborn as the best actress of her generation.

The film’s version of Elina sees things differently. After her Hartley debut (which is true), followed by a cameo in Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” (also true), her career became a bit of a bust. “A mom, a servant or a traitor,” she groans. When Malta shows her working in Hollywood, Elina is hidden under tubing and wires as a patient in a medical thriller, and when her bit part wraps, she’s left alone in the bed, removing her own props to hammer home that her star status has flatlined. (Never fear: In reality, she continues to have a packed slate in France.)

It’s a brave choice for Löwensohn to blur the line between her own career and “Simple Women’s” fictionalized diva. Malta is interested in the flow of need between Elina, who wants a champion, and Federica, who wants to make her film. Their power struggle is painful. Trinca and Löwensohn make weapons out of their wounds. Elina attacks Federica with patronizing kindness; Federica watches Elina sleep. Gradually, they see each other’s weakness through other people’s eyes, like a local chat show host who bungles Löwensohn’s last name as her smile stretches false and tight. Even Elina’s big fur jackets seem like a desperate attempt to take up space. Meanwhile, the audience realizes that Federica isn’t up to being a director. Malta notes all the small ways the crew undermines the helmer’s authority but doesn’t excuse her shadow self for making impulsive filmmaking mistakes just to appear decisive. As the production goes from awkward to cataclysmic, Federica’s left hollering to no one, “Stop the wind! Stop the wind!”

“Simple Women” shies away from external pressures like money and debt to focus on the pair’s relationship. Though Federica’s producer, Ariana, vibrates with anxiety that the production is going too slow, the director and her star concentrate solely on the personal and the portentous — especially after a mirror breaks on the first day of the shoot, inspiring the women to talk separately to Gypsy fortunetellers, who warn both to quit the project or else.

Malta’s confidence makes the film seem more substantial than it ultimately is. She laces the script with disorienting callbacks that echo through the script, like giving Elina and Federica childhood friends with almost the exact same name. Tudor Vladimir Panduru’s camerawork favors jostling tracking shots and long takes that weave around to make sure they don’t miss a thing, all over Olivier Mellano’s woolly, wordless pop-punk score. The music gives “Simple Women” a boot-stomping, riot grrrl energy perfect for hearing Elina scream, “The truth is I gave you my life, and you did nothing with it!” Perhaps Malta was afraid she, too, wasn’t up to the task. The good news is, in a film about phonies, Malta’s no imposter.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'Simple Women'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (Discovery), Sept. 12, 2019. Running time: 80 MIN.

Production: A Vivo Film, Rai Cinema production with microFILM. (Int'l sales: The Match Factory, Cologne.) Producers: Marta Donzelli, Gregorio Paonessa, Ada Solomon.

Crew: Director: Chiara Malta. Screenplay: Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach, Marco Pettenello. Camera: Tudor Vladimir Panduru. Editors: Ioachim Stroe, Giogiò Franchini. Music: Olivier Mellano

With: Jasmine Trinca, Elina Löwensohn.

More Film

  • Simple Women

    Toronto Film Review: 'Simple Women'

    There’s a scene in the middle of Hal Hartley’s 1992 indie “Simple Men” where a cryptic brunette played by gamin actress Elina Löwensohn — ice-pale, with blunt black bangs — interrupts the plot with a choreographed dance number to a fuzzy track by Sonic Youth. Hartley wanted to break the fourth wall, and here comes [...]

  • Heimat Is a Space in Time

    Toronto Film Review: 'Heimat Is a Space in Time'

    Director Thomas Heise was born and raised in East Berlin, and he’s been working long enough in documentaries that his earliest films were suppressed by GDR censors. His understanding of the German national character is rooted in the belief in its potential for curbing freedoms at a minimum and tipping into violent nationalism and fascism [...]

  • Dear Ex Netflix Taiwan

    Taiwan Submits Golden Horse Award Winner 'Dear Ex' to Oscar Race

    Taiwan has chosen the 2018 film “Dear Ex” as its submission to this year’s Best International Film Oscars race. Directed by newcomers Mag Hsu and Hsu Chih-yen and starring Roy Chiu, Hsieh Ying-hsuan and Chen Ru-shan, it was nominated for eight Golden Horse Awards last year and won three, including best actress for leading lady Hsieh.  [...]

  • 'Desert One' Review: An Absorbing Nuts-and-Bolts

    Toronto Film Review: 'Desert One'

    September 11, 2001, was the day that changed our world — but really, the day that changed our world was April 24, 1980. That was when the United States, under the leadership of President Jimmy Carter, launched Operation Eagle Claw, the Delta Force mission (it was the very first Delta Force mission) that was designed [...]

  • John Wick: Chapter 3

    James Cameron, Keanu Reeves Starring in '2nd Unit: Invisible Action Stars' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rootbeer Films has completed “2nd Unit: Invisible Action Stars” with James Cameron, Keanu Reeves, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, Variety has learned exclusively. The film explores relationships between actors and stunt performers — a topic at the heart of Quentin Tarantino’s recent “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Joe Mantegna narrates “2nd Unit: Invisible Action [...]

  • Alfre Woodard and Alex Castillo appear

    Toronto Turns Up the Volume on Women Film Composers

    The conversation about gender disparity in film—which tends to crescendo around big festivals and awards season—got some fresh intel last year when a University of Southern California study, looking at the 100 top films of each year from 2007 to 2017 (1,100 titles), revealed that only 16 women worked as composers in those films (43 [...]

  • Patty Jenkins attends the LA premiere

    Film News Roundup: 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Honored by Cinematographers

    In today’s film news roundup, Patty Jenkins is honored, “Waves” will close the Hamptons Film Festival, Ellen Burstyn and Emma Thompson are cast, and “The Cotton Club” has been expanded. JENKINS HONORED The International Cinematographers Guild will honor “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins with its inaugural Distinguished Filmmaker Award. The award will be presented at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad