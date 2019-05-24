×
Cannes Film Review: ‘Sibyl’

Justine Triet's second highly pleasurable collaboration with actress Virginie Efira is a witty, slinky psychodrama with just enough on its mind.

Guy Lodge

CREDIT: Courtesy of Les Films Pelleas
Director:
Justine Triet
With:
Virginie Efira, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gaspard Ulliel, Sandra Hüller, Niels Schneider

1 hour 40 minutes

How often do we see a movie psychotherapist who’s actually good at their job? Genre film is peppered with on-screen couch doctors whose unorthodox methods or blatant non-professionalism keep the story rolling, whether they’re falling in love with clients or going steadily mad themselves. Played with smart, subtle verve by Virginie Efira, the title character in Justine Triet’s “Sibyl” is a notable addition to the cracked-shrink club, and the fact that she’s cribbing her clients’ confessions for the lurid novel she’s writing is only the start of it: Triet’s chic, blackly comic psychodrama piles up bad decisions like so many profiteroles in a croquembouche, admiring the teetering spectacle of its chaos as it goes. Indeed, the tail-end of this year’s Cannes competition was the ideal place to program a film that effectively plays as cinematic dessert — albeit less a choux puff than a lemon tart, with sharper notes than expected to its creamy pleasures.

It’s certainly the most purely enjoyable French fancy to play in Cannes’ top tier since François Ozon’s “Double Lover” two years ago. Indeed, Triet’s third feature (and her second with Efira, following 2016’s delightful breakout “In Bed With Victoria”) has the spirit of Ozon at his most frisky and playful, lightly tilted by the director’s sympathetic feminine perspective on women who have passed the verge of a nervous breakdown, and must carry on regardless. Boosted by a crack cast of Gallic dependables — unexpectedly joined by Sandra Hüller, a scream as a frazzled German auteur with far less control of her film than Triet wields on hers — this repeatedly surprising divertissement should rack up international arthouse sales, including major markets that “Victoria” undeservedly didn’t reach.

“Sibyl” also seals the arrival of Efira, once pegged as a likable but lightweight comedienne, as a first-class leading lady of consistently expanding range and elan — with the emotional honesty and deadpan pluck to pull off the more outrageous character turns in Triet and Arthur Harari’s limber original script. A flicking flashback structure, deftly managed by editor Laurent Sénéchal’s quick, hard cuts, requires her to outline two distinct selves in parallel. In the present day, Sibyl is a calmly grounded psychotherapist and mother of two, in a staid relationship with sensible stay-at-home dad Etienne (Paul Hamy); nine years previously, she was a ragged alcoholic, obsessively and unsustainably in love with Gabriel (Niels Schneider, Efira’s real-life partner) as his commitment wanes.

Alternately traumatic and sensual memories from that period keep intruding on Sibyl’s otherwise mended life, like rude mental glitches. Perhaps that’s partly why she hits the brakes on her day job, dropping multiple damaged clients so she can spend more time working on her first novel — only for the blinking cursor on her blank-screened laptop to glare back at her like an admonishment. In need of distraction, she changes her mind and takes on a new, intriguing client: young, fragile actress Margot (Adèle Exarchopoulos), who’s mired in a hellish love triangle with Igor (Gaspard Ulliel), the dreamy, preening leading man on her latest film, and Mika (Hüller), her jealous, demanding director.

Pregnant with Igor’s unwanted child, Margot doesn’t want Sibyl to analyze her so much as take charge of her collapsing life. That’s an overstep that the dubiously good doctor, who at last finds writing inspiration in the ingenue’s real-life melodrama, is all too willing to take, even jetting to Stromboli to coach her client through a fraught shoot. (Notwithstanding the Rossellini reference, the film-within-a-film looks to be a riotously overwrought Europudding.) Exarchopoulos, whom we know by now can sob onscreen with more vigor and variation than just about any of her peers, is a study in human spillage, in perfect contrast to Efira’s compressed composure.

Yet the more closely involved Sibyl becomes with the Margot soap opera — “Keep the drama fictional, if you don’t mind,” Mika sneerily chides her star — the more volatile and disruptive a presence her past becomes. Triet doesn’t shy from the essential silliness of this premise, playing much of the on-set tension as acidic farce, with Hüller’s unraveling, hard-to-please artiste earning the film’s snippiest laughs. (“Sometimes a breakdown is a luxury,” she snaps as Margot pleads for a little mental recovery time.)

But there’s a quieter, more rueful undertow to this volleying of high emotions, as monitoring (and secretly fictionalizing) Margot’s crisis makes her none-too-authoritative analyst reflect on what she herself lost in the process of becoming found. Are the better life, better career and better relationship that she made for herself necessarily the ones she wants, or just more socially suitable? Can she still, as she wonders, rewrite life more to her liking?

“Sibyl” may not get bogged down in such interior questioning, but as in “In Bed With Victoria” — a romcom that thinks as much as it adorably feels — these untidy ideas of female desire and identity lightly complicate what might otherwise simply be a thin, plotty romp. Where many filmmakers might have steered this script straight into a film noir alley, Triet keeps her film’s genre leanings in flux: variously nodding to Hitchcockian suspense, Bergman-lite character analysis and bourgeois comedy of manners, with an onscreen hat-tip to David Robert Mitchell’s “It Follows” tossed in for good measure.

In this sense, “Sibyl” is as reluctant to be pinned into an identity as its protagonist is, though Triet directs the whole with consistently silky style. In what could be a chilly exercise, Simon Beaufils’ cinematography deserves much credit for warming things up with its worn-velvet hues of ochre, indigo and lantern red, while a soundtrack of choice jazz and classical cuts yields the second great scene of Cannes 2019 (after Triet’s compatriot and Competition rival Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) to close in on its leading lady as the first movement of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” thrums around her. Like much else in “Sibyl,” it’s not the most daring choice, but it couldn’t be more elegantly applied.

Reviewed at Cannes Film Festival (competing), May 24, 2019. Running time: 100 MIN. 

Production: (France-Belgium) A Les Films Pelléas production in coproduction with France 2 Cinéma, Les Films de Pierre, Page 114, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, Scope Pictures in association with MK2 Films. (International sales: MK2 Films, Paris.) Producers: David Thion, Philippe Martin.

Crew: Director: Justine Triet. Screenplay: Triet, Arthur Harari. Camera (color, widescreen): Simon Beaufils. Editor: Laurent Sénéchal.

With: Virginie Efira, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gaspard Ulliel, Sandra Hüller, Niels Schneider, Laure Calamy, Paul Hamy, Arthur Harari. (French, English dialogue)

  'Sibyl' Review: Justine Triet's Witty, Slinky

    How often do we see a movie psychotherapist who's actually good at their job? Genre film is peppered with on-screen couch doctors whose unorthodox methods or blatant non-professionalism keep the story rolling, whether they're falling in love with clients or going steadily mad themselves. Played with smart, subtle verve by Virginie Efira, the title character [...]

    Taika Waititi's 'Akira' to Face Off Against 'John Wick 4' in 2021

    Warner Bros. has dated its live-action "Akira" movie, directed by Taika Waititi and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, for May 21, 2021, when it will face off against "John Wick 4."

    Cannes: Sylvester Stallone Says 'Rambo' Wasn't 'Meant to Be a Political Statement'

    The final day of Cannes was devoted to honoring Sylvester Stallone, who conducted a masterclass on the Croisette, where he looked back at his 43-year career and discussed how he never intended "Rambo" to get so political.

    Women in Animation, Les Femmes s'Animent Announce World Summit Lineup

      CANNES–Women in Animation (WIA) and Les Femmes s'Animent (LFA) have announced the program lineup and initial list of speakers for the third Women in Animation World Summit, which will take place June 10 in conjunction with the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival and Mifa.

    Chloë Sevigny on That Time Bill Murray Took Her for a Joyride in a Cop Car

    If there's one thing Bill Murray's co-stars can depend on, it's that the comedic actor will give them a good time.

    'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Pushed Back to 2020 Due to Character Design Changes

    Paramount Pictures is pushing its "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine's Day.

    Box Office: 'Aladdin' Flies to $7 Million on Thursday Night

    Disney's live-action "Aladdin" flew to $7 million during Thursday night previews in North America.

