×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Review: ‘Share’

After the seeming sexual assault of a drunk teenage girl is murkily caught on film, the victim searches for answers in a movie that doesn't believe in them.

By

Amy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Share review
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival
Director:
Pippa Bianco
With:
Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan, J. C. MacKenzie, Nick Galitzine, Lovie Simone.

1 hour 29 minutes.

The cellphone video at the center of Pippa Bianco’s “Share” is hard to discern, which is just how the unsettling writer-director wants it. There’s high school basketball player Mandy (Rhianne Barreto), blackout drunk on a tile floor. And boys — who? how many? — mocking her as Mandy’s crush A.J. (Nicholas Galitzine) pulls down her pants. In the morning, the 16-year-old wakes up bruised on her front lawn, but silently convinces herself that everything is fine … until her best friend Jenna (Lovie Simone) forwards her the footage. “But it’s funny!” says A.J. “Honestly, it’s not a big deal.” Mandy is unconvinced.

What comes next is everything you might expect: the justice-seeking parents (Poorna Jagannathan and J.C. MacKenzie); the stumbling police report; the suspension of several superstar athletes; the glut of news cameras; the hateful texts from classmates; and even a fist-fight at the local superstore. (“Share” takes place in a suburb so small that the 7-Eleven is the center of the social world.) Bianco hews to the sad melody of a community torn apart by scandal. Yet, her script skips past the big, dramatic scenes we’ve already seen in other girls’ stories, like the coach kicking Mandy off the team, or the principal suggesting she’d be better off home-schooled. Instead, it simply shows the after-effect: Mandy, alone at home on a school day making her own lunch when she should be with her jock friends at the cafeteria, or parrying the awkward advances of Dylan (Charlie Plummer, saddled with a flimsy character). And rather than showing us the bullying threats on Mandy’s phone, the director just lets us hear the continual message alerts, a fusillade of pings that the girl ignores.

More Reviews

“Share” is fragmented and disorienting, though one suspects that confusion is perhaps Bianco’s point. Like Mandy, we’re forced to spend the film grasping for facts. Barreto’s performance is more frustratingly passive than passionate. Mandy’s not a crusading hero but a quiet kid who becomes so isolated she teeters on the edge of depression. All she wants to know is what happened that night — to reclaim a missing piece of her life, even if it takes hypnotherapy — as though, once she’s regains her autonomy, life can get back to normal.

But her desire for privacy and independence clashes with her parents’, who mostly want to see the boys get punished, though for different reasons. Mandy’s father is furious to realize that the idea sexual assault is real. Her mother knows it is — and Jagannathan’s eyes are just damp enough to make us wonder what might have happened to her. “You’re lucky you have proof,” she says to her daughter. Barreto’s face is, as ever, inscrutable, but she definitely doesn’t feel fortunate.

Bianco is a sucker for a beautiful shot, even if it’s a bit nonsensical, like a dark computer lab of kids watching an old Western on a projector while their monitors are aglow with distracting screensaver fireworks. (Wouldn’t they just turn the computers off?) Her main visual motif revolves around cars and hazy headlights, ideas of motion that underscores how Mandy’s days have stopped once her parents took her to the police station. The headlights are one of Mandy’s unconscious memories of someone driving her home. But they might be a way for the director to show how high beams can illuminate a sliver of the night but make the shadows even murkier — or the way that one attention-grabbing theory casts every other explanation aside.

“Share” wants to chip away at any certainty that outsiders know what what’s best for a victim, which is especially important for victims as public as Mandy. Bianco is open to the idea that Mandy’s instinct to ignore the video is just as valid a reaction as her parents’ insistence on doing what’s “right.” By the end of the film, however, you wish Bianco would display her cynicism in full, to shine a spotlight on the dissatisfying truth she seems to believe: that justice is different than healing. But like that crucial cellphone video, “Share” obscures its true anguish.

Sundance Film Review: 'Share'

Reviewed at Sundance Film Festival (competing), Jan. 25, 2019. Running time: 89 MIN.

Production: An A24 release of an A24 presentation and Loveless production, in association with Wildling Pictures. Producers: Carly Hugo, Tyler Byrne, Matt Parker. Co-producer: Matt Code.

Crew: Director, writer: Pippa Bianco. Camera (color): Ava Berkofsky. Editor: Shelby Siegel. Music: Shlohmo.

With: Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan, J. C. MacKenzie, Nick Galitzine, Lovie Simone.

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Film

  • Share review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Share'

    The cellphone video at the center of Pippa Bianco’s “Share” is hard to discern, which is just how the unsettling writer-director wants it. There’s high school basketball player Mandy (Rhianne Barreto), blackout drunk on a tile floor. And boys — who? how many? — mocking her as Mandy’s crush A.J. (Nicholas Galitzine) pulls down her [...]

  • Michel LegrandMICHEL LEGRAND - 1981

    Michel Legrand, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 86

    Michel Legrand, three-time Oscar winner and composer of such classic film songs as “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “I Will Wait for You,” “You Must Believe in Spring” and “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?”, along with the groundbreaking musical score for “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” has died. He was 86. Legrand [...]

  • In Like Flynn review

    Film Review: ‘In Like Flynn’

    A jauntily old-fashioned adventure that plays like the nautical equivalent of a picaresque road movie, “In Like Flynn” offers a fanciful glimpse at the pre-fame formative experiences of Old Hollywood luminary Errol Flynn, indicating that the future star of “Captain Blood” and “The Adventures of Robin Hood” engaged in a fair share of death-defying derring-do [...]

  • The 2019 Göteborg Festival’s Focus: Nordic

    Göteborg Festival Highlights the Rise of Nordic Comedy

    “Focus: Nordic Comedy is a tribute to the contemporary Nordic comedy and an attempt to try to understand humor’s social and political role in today’s culture,” says Göteborg fest artistic director Jonas Holmberg. He admits that it was partially conceived as an antidote to the fest’s other focus on the Apocalypse. He says, “The Apocalypse [...]

  • 'Untouchable' Review: Femme-Powered Doc Hits Back

    Sundance Film Review: 'Untouchable'

    Of all the terrifying things Harvey Weinstein has ever said — insults hurled, jobs threatened, tantrums unleashed — perhaps the most blood-chilling are these six words: “Don’t you know who I am!?” That’s the line actress Nannette Klatt recalls the producer bellowing when she declined his advances in a private hotel-room meeting. For decades, Weinstein [...]

  • Michael Jackson Estate Issues Statement on

    Michael Jackson Estate Addresses Controversial 'Leaving Neverland' Doc

    The Michael Jackson estate has issued a statement on the film “Leaving Neverland,” which premiered at Sundance on Friday morning (Jan. 25). The documentary was screened at Park City, Utah’s Egyptian Theater. The Estate issued its statement about 12 hours after the film debuted, taking issue with what it calls “the kind of tabloid character [...]

  • Emma Thompson appears in Late Night

    Sundance Film Review: 'Late Night'

    It’s been a while since Emma Thompson landed a lead role she could sink her comic incisors into, so you’re grateful for every well-played frozen stare and whiplash line reading she serves up in “Late Night.” The movie, written by Mindy Kaling and directed by Nisha Ganatra (“Chutney Popcorn”), is a light and spiky office [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad