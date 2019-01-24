×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Serenity’

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway are left adrift in this silly, soggy island noir.

By
Andrew Barker

Senior Features Writer

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Serenity_Day09_20-07-17-5650.psd
CREDIT: GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW
With:
Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong

Rated R  1 hour 43 minutes

Shortly after the publication of his short story “The Vane Sisters” – in which a plot twist is revealed through a hidden acrostic message in the final paragraph – Vladimir Nabokov quipped that the narrative trick he employed was something that “can only be tried once in a thousand years of fiction.” Perhaps we’ll need to call for a similar moratorium, albeit for entirely different reasons, on the type of twist that powers Steven Knight’s soggy, island-bound noir “Serenity.” Distinguished only by its starry cast and cinematographer Jess Hall’s beautiful lensing of some idyllic Mauritius locations, “Serenity” sees a usually reliable screenwriter-turned-director take a bold swing and miss the mark completely, so intent on pulling the rug out from under you that he never notices you weren’t even standing on it.

Though its trailer telegraphs a deeper mystery at play, the film’s ostensible plot couldn’t be simpler, inserting a Captain Ahab-type into a Hitchcockian murder scheme. Matthew McConaughey plays Baker Dill, a salty Iraq veteran-turned-fisherman struggling to make ends meet on a tiny tropical isle. He has a sturdy boat, a loyal first mate (Djimon Hounsou) and a steady supply of well-heeled tourists to take out on deep-sea fishing expeditions. But he’s become so obsessed with catching a massive, elusive tuna nicknamed “the beast” that he’s barely making enough money for gas, forced instead to take handouts from his lonely paramour, Constance (Diane Lane). (In an exchange typical of the film, Constance teasingly calls Baker “a hooker” as she hands him a wad of post-coital cash, to which Baker responds, “a hooker who can’t afford hooks.”)

More Reviews

Complications arise when Baker gets a visit from Karen (Anne Hathaway, vamping it up as a smoky-eyed femme fatale), his childhood sweetheart with whom he once fathered a child. Karen has since married into money via a comically loathsome sadist with underworld connections named Frank (Jason Clarke), and she makes Baker a desperate offer: Take Frank out on a fishing trip during their weekend getaway, ply him with booze and toss him to the sharks, and she’ll pay him $10 million in cash for his trouble.

Baker ponders the proposition in between frequent trips to the isle’s lone bar and a few bouts of nude cliff diving. He initially turns her down, but he’s tempted by the possibility of leaving the island with its endlessly nosy locals, and he’s also haunted by memories of his son, whom he envisions in gauzy flashbacks while chugging rotgut rum out of a “World’s Greatest Dad” mug. More strangely, he’s also being relentlessly pursued all around town, “Better Off Dead”-style, by a mysterious, deeply ridiculous travelling salesman in a tight-fitting suit (Jeremy Strong).

Knowing Knight’s formidable resume as a writer (“Dirty Pretty Things,” “Eastern Promises”) and a director (2013’s masterfully resourceful Tom Hardy vehicle “Locke”), it’s initially puzzling to watch him wallow in such broad, clichéd character types, stilted dialogue, and showy stylistic flourishes here. As the film starts to show its hand, however, it becomes clear that this is all by design, building to a revelation that recontextualizes everything that’s come before. If you squint just right, you can see the deeper themes that Knight is toying with – questions of free will, and of the consolations of fiction – but never does he hit the intellectual or emotional pressure points that would make the whole ordeal worthwhile. As somber as it is unintentionally silly, “Serenity” doesn’t have a prayer.

Film Review: 'Serenity'

Reviewed at Aviron Pictures screening room, Beverly Hills, January 23, 2019.

Production: An Aviron Pictures, Global Road Entertainment presentation in association with Starlings Entertainment of a Nebula Star, Shoebox Films production. Produced by Steven Knight, Greg Shapiro, Guy Heeley. Executive producers: Stuart Ford, Deborah Zipser, Karine Martin, David Lipman, Jeffrey Stenz, Carsten H. W. Lorenz, Paul Webster, David Dinerstein, Jason Resnick, William Sadleir.

Crew: Directed, written by Steven Knight. Camera (color): Jess Hall. Editor: Laura Jennings. Music: Benjamin Wallfisch.

With: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • Polar

    Film Review: 'Polar'

    It would be one thing if “Polar” were director Jonas Åkerlund’s satirical send-up of American hyper-stylized, hyper-violent exploitative genre pictures. But it’s not — or at least it arrives a decade too late to register as such. What’s clear is that this abhorrent actioner (an adaptation of Victor Santos’ graphic novel “Polar: Came From the [...]

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Explores Reintroducing Unlimited Plan as It Tries a Relaunch

    Think of it as MoviePass 2.0. The beleaguered ticketing service is trying to shake off its troubled image as a subscription company in a perpetual state of chaos and near collapse with a new marketing campaign and a fresh array of offerings that are being rolled out this month. The campaign, which includes print ads [...]

  • Serenity_Day09_20-07-17-5650.psd

    Film Review: 'Serenity'

    Shortly after the publication of his short story “The Vane Sisters” – in which a plot twist is revealed through a hidden acrostic message in the final paragraph – Vladimir Nabokov quipped that the narrative trick he employed was something that “can only be tried once in a thousand years of fiction.” Perhaps we’ll need [...]

  • Sundance Film Festival Placeholder

    Sundance 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    The Sundance Film Festival is all about independent film — but is it really? In between screenings and late into the night, Park City is actually Party City. From intimate cocktail soirées to musical performances, this year’s film festival has something for everyone. More Reviews Film Review: 'Polar' Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Sundance 2019… [...]

  • HAF Doubles Work-in-Progress Lineup With Documentary

    HAF Doubles Work-in-Progress Lineup With Documentary Category

    A new documentary component means that the work-in-progress section of this year’s Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum will double from 10 to 20 projects. The selection includes Ruby Yang (“The Blood of Yingzhou District”) and Hou Hsiao-hsien (“The Assassin”) as documentary producers, and Brillante Mendoza (“Kinatay”) as producer on the fiction side. The [...]

  • 'Raging Bull' Editor Thelma Schoonmaker to

    Thelma Schoonmaker, Martin Scorsese's Longtime Editor, to Receive BAFTA Fellowship

    Three-time Oscar winner Thelma Schoonmaker, best-known for her editing work on Martin Scorsese movies such as “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas,” will receive the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ highest accolade, the BAFTA Fellowship, at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 10. The BAFTA Fellowship is given to an individual in recognition [...]

  • Singapore Actor Aloysius Pang, 28, Dies

    Singaporean Actor Aloysius Pang, 28, Dies While on Military Service

    Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang died Wednesday of injuries sustained while on military training in New Zealand. He was 28. Pang was best known for his appearance in movies “Young & Fabulous” and “Timeless Love.” He also had a string of credits in Singapore TV series. More Reviews Film Review: 'Polar' Pang was involved in an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad