×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Venice Film Review: Kristen Stewart in ‘Seberg’

Kristen Stewart's subtle, enigmatic performance as the ill-fated starlet merits a thornier screenplay than this smooth biopic-cum-espionage drama provides.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Stewart in Seberg
Director:
Benedict Andrews
With:
Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Yvan Attal, Vince Vaughn, Stephen Root, Colm Meaney

1 hour 42 minutes

“Who is Jean Seberg?” a reporter asks the eponymous movie star midway through “Seberg,” attempting to close a puffy promotional interview for “Paint Your Wagon” with some semblance of personal insight. She doesn’t get to answer, as Seberg’s publicist swiftly calls time on the question: “Let’s just keep it about the movie,” he instructs. It’s one of many moments in Benedict Andrews’ slick, diverting portrait in which Seberg is shown to be treated as a product, a pawn or a patsy, handled by men in their own best interests rather than hers. And yet “Seberg” does something a little similar to that protective publicist: Every time it threatens to truly pierce the psyche of its subject, played with typically intriguing, elusory intelligence by Kristen Stewart, the more ordinary mechanics of the movie she’s serving get in the way.

In fairness, those mechanics are more movie-ish than anything the lives of most biopic subjects can muster: “Seberg” covers the years when the French-adopted American star was made a prime target of the FBI’s illegal COINTELPRO project, which took invasive and threatening measures to “neutralize” her support for the Black Panther movement in the late 1960s. It’s a hell of story, buffeting what ought to be a hell of a character study, yet a workmanlike script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (“The Aftermath,” “Race”) doesn’t quite do either of these justice. Fiery political complexities of the era are ironed smooth, as are Seberg’s own fractured psychological impulses, while at least half the narrative is framed through the eyes of a fictional character — a flatly drawn, conscience-plagued federal agent, valiantly played by Jack O’Connell — considerably less interesting than the one we’ve turned up to see.

More Reviews

If it’s never less than proficient, that still makes “Seberg” a slight disappointment from celebrated stage director Andrews, whose undervalued debut feature “Una” adapted David Harrower’s “Blackbird” with eerie, formally resourceful elan. In its best scenes, the new film reaches for the cracked, melancholic derangement of Pablo Larrain’s icon study “Jackie” — not coincidentally, those tend to be the scenes that let Stewart’s emotive furled fist of a face, rather than the frequently on-the-nose dialogue, silently do the talking.

The opening shot promises something more brazenly stylized altogether, as Andrews and d.p. Rachel Morrison recreate (in velvety color, rather than the original monochrome) the execution scene from Otto Preminger’s 1957 scene “Saint Joan”: Pixie-cropped and stake-tied, Stewart’s then 18-year-old Jean of Arc is set alight, flames drowning out her anxious amplified breathing on the soundtrack. It was Seberg’s ill-received screen debut, leaving her burned in more ways than one by the Hollywood patriarchy; in “Seberg,” furthermore, the scene symbolically casts her as a martyr from the get-go, punished for her steadfast convictions.

Cut to 1968, where Seberg — now Paris-based and married to French novelist and filmmaker Romain Gary (Yvan Attal) — is attempting a Hollywood comeback. Though she’s impervious to the May riots raging in her chosen home city, her politics slip out to her agent’s dismay when she befriends charismatic Black Power activist Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie) on the flight over; joining the Panthers in a posed salute at the airport, her French-vanilla hair and butter-yellow sundress sticking out like an unsore thumb against the others, she creates a photo op with increasingly severe consequences.

Seberg’s Hollywood liberal credentials are well-established — she proudly boasts of being an NAACP member from the age of 14 — and it isn’t long before she’s making donations to the Black Panther Party, hosting events for them at her glassy Los Angeles mansion and sleeping with Hakim, all of which combine to make her a person of interest to the Feds. Jack Solomon (O’Connell), a wet-behind-the-ears FBI recruit specializing in sound technology, is hired to bug Seberg’s home and lead a surveillance team with bigoted veteran Kowalski (Vince Vaughn, seemingly Hollywood’s new go-to guy for aggressive right-wingers). Yet the more supposedly incriminating evidence the investigation yields, the less comfortable Solomon feels with his intervention; as Seberg senses she’s being watched, she teeters on the brink of nervous collapse.

A fragile screen goddess in peril, then, her arc crossed with that of a government man undergoing a change of heart: It’s the stuff of perfectly engrossing fiction, yet hardly the most exciting way to frame a life with as many political and personal pressure points as Seberg’s short, doomed one. A sparking, restless performer more dynamically cast by Andrews in his 2017 West End revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” O’Connell does his best to make his scenes feel emotionally urgent rather than procedural, but can’t make Jack a character rather than a mere device. Meanwhile, the film’s depiction of the Black Power scene, with its own tangle of internal conflicts, is particularly thin and reductive, its stakes and players receding into the background once Seberg’s battle with the FBI takes focus.

“There’s a war against black people in America, and you just got caught in the crossfire,” Jamal tells her — accurately enough, though the script itself also loses the forest for the trees. Yet on matters closer to home — the star’s crumbling marriage to Gary, her relationship to young son Diego (Gabriel Sky), the cruelly premature birth and death of her infant daughter Nina — “Seberg” is still frustratingly gauzy and surface-level, like an informative magazine profile that never quite gets under the skin of its subject. (We practically learn more of Jack’s family life, even if the ever-welcome Margaret Qualley is wasted as his feminist Jiminy Cricket of a wife.)

That “Seberg,” for all its false notes and missed opportunities, remains pretty compulsive viewing is almost entirely down to the peculiar star magnetism of Stewart — a very different animal on screen, it so happens, from the more gamine, hungry-to-please Seberg, though she knowingly captures the brittle, dissociated quality of a private celebrity still figuring out how to exist in public. (A bouquet to costume designer Michael Wilkinson, who interprets Seberg’s — and Stewart’s — tailored glamor as a kind of exquisite protective shield: One especially dazzling, tissue-pink evening gown boasts a chest-strap of diamonds like a magazine of ammunition.)

One of those actors who’s most riveting when permitted time to think on camera, Stewart can’t always make Shrapnel and Waterhouse’s clunkiest dialogue (“It’s all connected, the same disease, the same disgusting racism!”) fly. Yet she seems to pull moments for herself from the film’s busy construction: Simple, extended shots of her staring critically at herself in a mirror, or bouncing off the walls with anguish in a darkened bathroom, feel as honest and penetrating as anything here. Who is Jean Seberg? It feels like Kristen Stewart knows; it’s the film that won’t quite tell us.

Popular on Variety

Venice Film Review: Kristen Stewart in 'Seberg'

Reviewed at Venice Film Festival (noncompeting), Aug. 30, 2019. (Also in Toronto Film Festival — Special Presentations.) Running time: 102 MIN.

Production: (U.S.) A Universal Pictures Content Group, Amazon Studios presentation of an Automatik, Indikate, Totally Commercial Films, Bradley Pilz production in association with Encrypted Productions, Ingenious Media, Memento Films International. (International sales: Memento Films International, Paris.) Producers: Fred Berger, Kate Garwood, Bradley Pilz, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Stephen Hopkins, Marina Acton, Alan Ritchson. Executive producers: Anna Waterhouse, Joe Shrapnel, Marshal L. Swinton, Dan Spilo, Phillip W. Shaltz, Emilie Georges, Naima Abed, Peter Touche, Stephen Spence. Co-producer: David Diliberto.

Crew: Director: Benedict Andrews. Screenplay: Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse. Camera (color, widescreen): Rachel Morrison. Editor: Pamela Martin. Music: Jed Kurzel.

With: Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Yvan Attal, Vince Vaughn, Stephen Root, Colm Meaney, Gabriel Sky.

More Film

  • Kristen Stewart in Seberg

    Venice Film Review: Kristen Stewart in 'Seberg'

    “Who is Jean Seberg?” a reporter asks the eponymous movie star midway through “Seberg,” attempting to close a puffy promotional interview for “Paint Your Wagon” with some semblance of personal insight. She doesn’t get to answer, as Seberg’s publicist swiftly calls time on the question: “Let’s just keep it about the movie,” he instructs. It’s [...]

  • Ocean's Eleven

    What's Coming to Hulu in September 2019

    If the Summer Scaries are beginning to creep in, it may be time to start binging a new show to distract yourself from the impending end of vacation season. Luckily, Hulu is among the streaming services with a fresh slate of new content coming next month. Beginning Sept. 1, you’ll be able to stream older [...]

  • Andrew Horn Dead: Filmmaker-Writer Was 66

    Andrew Horn, Filmmaker and Writer, Dies at 66

    Andrew Horn, a filmmaker and writer for publications including Variety, died of cancer Aug. 24 in Berlin. He was 66. Horn directed the 2004 documentary “The Nomi Song,” about the avant-garde German musician Klaus Nomi, who died from AIDS in 1983. In 2014, he released the documentary “We Are Twisted F–king Sister!” about the popular [...]

  • ‘Adam’ To Represent Morocco In The

    Maryam Touzani’s ‘Adam’ to Represent Morocco in the International Oscar Race

    Maryam Touzani’s debut feature and Cannes-player “Adam” has been selected as Morocco’s submission to the 2020 Academy Award for best international feature film – the first time that a picture from a woman director has been chosen to represent the country. The pic is co-written and produced by Nabil Ayouch. Touzani previously starred in, and [...]

  • Helmer Kotzamani Probes Class Structure in

    Greek Helmer Kotzamani Explores Class Structure in Venice Drama 'Electric Swan'

    A high-rise in Buenos Aires mysteriously begins to move, afflicting its inhabitants with a strange nausea. The building’s insides are corroded, the cracks in its walls threatening to grow. While the residents on the highest floors live in constant fear of falling, those who live below are afraid to drown — a magical realism-infused allegory [...]

  • Dennis Quaid Tiger Rising

    Dennis Quaid, Madalen Mills Join Queen Latifah's 'Tiger Rising'

    Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills are joining Queen Latifah in Ray Giarratana’s independent drama “Tiger Rising.” Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales, which will launch at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. More Reviews Album Review: Lana Del Rey’s ‘Norman F---ing Rockwell’ Venice Film Review: Kristen Stewart in 'Seberg' Giarratana adapted the script from Kate [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad