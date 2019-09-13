×

Toronto Film Review: ‘Sea Fever’

A mystery force attacks an Irish fishing trawler in this vague yet uninspired quasi-sci-fi/horror thriller.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sea Fever
With:
Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Connie Nielsen, Ardalan Esmaili, Olwen Fouere, Jack Hickey, Elie Bouakaze. (English dialogue.)

1 hour 30 minutes

Something — we never quite figure out what, where it came from or why — menaces the crew of an Irish fishing trawler in “Sea Fever.” This underwhelming thriller has a monster of sorts but otherwise seems so reluctant to embrace its genre roots that it barely feels like a horror film, or anything else in particular. Nonetheless, it’s a conventional buildup-to-process-of-cast-elimination suspenser that’s unfortunately low on actual suspense, let alone thrills or narrative invention. Some recognizable cast names and enough action to fill out a trailer should make this a viable acquisition item, but TV director Neasa Hardiman’s first feature will play as a slow night’s forgettable time-killer in any format.

A humorless, workaholic doctoral candidate in marine biology, Siobhan (Hermione Corfield) is assigned to accompany a commercial fishing boat and photograph its catch for any “abnormalities” as a field study. Her antisocial personality is one of several attempts here at character definition that raise preliminary interest, then go undeveloped. The personal awkwardness is compounded by that of the multinational six-member crew once they realize she’s a redhead, something that’s a traditional nautical harbinger of bad luck.

More Reviews

Still, things go well enough at first, especially as a very good fish haul eases the owners’ pressing financial worries. But unbeknownst to the others on board, including wife Freya (Connie Nielsen), skipper Gerard (Dougray Scott) found the catch by deliberately steering into a designated “exclusion zone” that’s been placed off-limits by authorities for unknown reasons. The characters get an inkling why when the boat suffers an apparent collision and what initially are assumed to be barnacles attach themselves to the hull, secreting a gelatinous substance straight through the wood.

Offering to dive and pry them off, Siobhan discovers what’s really going on is that glowing, eel-like creatures that may be parts of a larger organism have disabled the ship. Ominously, another vessel is found nearby, its crew having met an unpleasant end. Our protagonists soon realize they’re at great risk of infection by egg-laying parasites that have infiltrated the trawler’s water supply. It seems unlikely they’ll make it back to civilization — and perhaps they shouldn’t, as they may now bear a mystery contagion.

Billed as an eco-thriller, “Sea Fever” doesn’t have any specific, tangible environmental message, save that you disobey the Coast Guard at your own risk. The film is competently acted and produced, but Hardiman’s script simply isn’t very interesting, gesturing in the direction of “Alien,” “The Abyss” and numerous other fantasy thrillers without summoning the directorial style, tense atmosphere, clever dialogue, offbeat characterizations or plot twists needed to render a routine overall arc memorable.

Despite some blood and violence, there’s nothing terribly scary about the invading entity. Is it simply a biological anomaly? Something supernatural? Extraterrestrial? The script doesn’t leave that question unanswered so much as plain ignored.

A more poetically handled film might have gotten away with such vagueness in service of metaphorical intent, but whatever its original intent, “Sea Fever” comes off as a familiar but lazy aquatic-peril thriller.

Some variable digital FX aside, the assembly is smooth if undistinguished.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'Sea Fever'

Reviewed at TIFF (Discovery), Sept. 11, 2019. Running time: 90 MIN.

Production: (Ireland-Sweden-Belgium) A Fis Eireann/Screen Ireland and Epic Pictures Group presentation in co-production with Film I Vast, VOO and Be TV in association with Creative Scotland, Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, RTE, Creativity Capital and Flexibon Films of a Fantastic Films production. (Int'l sales: Epic, Los Angeles.) Producers: Brendan McCarthy, John McDonnell. Executive producers: Patrick Fisher, Jonathan Feuer, Patrick Ewald, Shaked Berenson, Lesley McKimm, Peter Possne. Co-producers: Jean-Yves Roubin, Borje Hansson, Eddie Dick.

Crew: Director-writer: Neasa Hardiman. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Ruariri O’Brian. Editors: Barry Moen, Julian Ulrichs. Music: Christoffer Franzen.

With: Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Connie Nielsen, Ardalan Esmaili, Olwen Fouere, Jack Hickey, Elie Bouakaze. (English dialogue.)

More Film

  • Sea Fever

    Toronto Film Review: 'Sea Fever'

    Something — we never quite figure out what, where it came from or why — menaces the crew of an Irish fishing trawler in “Sea Fever.” , or anything else in particular. Nonetheless, it’s a conventional buildup-to-process-of-cast-elimination suspenser that’s unfortunately low on actual suspense, let alone thrills or narrative invention. Some recognizable cast names and [...]

  • The Weekend

    Film Review: 'The Weekend'

    , as stark white-on-black title cards usher in a muted, clarinet-led jazz score of faintly mournful whimsy. Check. It continues: Our protagonist is a dry, lovelorn standup comic, inclined to drop references to Godard and Fellini in casual conversation, working out romantic issues against a backdrop of warm autumnal melancholy. Check, check, check. Yet if [...]

  • Animation Is Film Festival to Open

    Animation Is Film Festival to Open With Japan's 'Weathering With You'

    The third Animation Is Film Festival has set “Weathering With You” as its opening film on Oct. 18 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. “Weathering With You” is set in Japan during exceptionally rainy weather and tells the story of a high school boy who befriends an orphan girl who appears to be able to [...]

  • 'Western Stars' Review: Bruce Springsteen's Rapturous

    Toronto Film Review: Bruce Springsteen's 'Western Stars'

    There’s a moment in “Western Stars,” the rapturous new Bruce Springsteen concert film that’s also a meditation on all things Bruce, when Springsteen lifts you up and carries you off in that way that only he can do. Most of the movie was shot in the 140-year-old cavernous dark barn that sits on Springsteen’s property [...]

  • Find me in Paris

    Disney Channel Latin America Acquires Time-Traveling Ballet Series 'Find My in Paris'

    Disney Channel Latin America has acquired all three seasons of the popular tween drama series “Find Me in Paris” from Federation Kinds & Family. “Find Me in Paris,” which is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano at Cottonwood Media, will roll out on Disney Channel Latin American during the first half [...]

  • Ava DuVernay Launching Array 360 Film

    Ava DuVernay to Launch Array 360 Film Series at Los Angeles Studio

    Ava DuVernay is starting an Array 360 Film Series, aimed at bringing together filmmakers and emerging artists for six weekends from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 in Los Angeles. The events will take place at the new Amanda Theater on the Array Creative Campus in Filipinotown. The series will include the work of filmmakers Agnès Varda, Euzhan Palcy, Barbara [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen

    Bruce Springsteen Documentary 'Western Stars' Set for Early Opening

    Bruce Springsteen documentary “Western Stars” has been set for an exclusive two-night theatrical release on Oct. 19 and 23 by Warner Bros. and Fathom Events. The showings, which will take place at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day, will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes with Springsteen, never-before-seen archival footage and previously unreleased [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad