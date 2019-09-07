×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Venice Film Review: ‘Roger Waters Us + Them’

Roger Waters may be “running over the same old ground” in his latest concert film but the new material shows Pink Floyd’s ageless war dog is always up for a new fight.

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roger Waters Us + Them
CREDIT: Venice Film Festival
Director:
Sean Evans, Roger Waters
With:
Roger Waters

Running time: 119 MIN.

If you had to guess which legendary rock and roll artist has a new concert film featuring characters that include “Refugee,” “Drone Pilot” and “Palestinian Girl”, there’s a good chance your guess would be Roger Waters. The former Pink Floyd front man is practically defined by his decades-spanning collection of songs and concept albums that dive headlong into hot-button social and political issues that include capitalist greed (1977’s “Animals”), youthful alienation (1979’s “The Wall”), and the futility of war (1992’s “Amused to Death”).

In 2017’s principled and tuneful “Is This the Life We Really Want?,” his first solo album of all-new rock material since “Amused to Death,” Waters turns his skeptical yet hopeful eye toward refugees and President Trump, among other topics. The album’s most biting songs, featuring ferocious lyrics tailor-made for tweet-sized social media messages, are also the highlight of his latest concert film, “Roger Waters Us + Them,” a sonically superior if sometimes draggy affair that earns its stripes by affirming the timelessness of Waters’ thematic concerns and proving that fresh material doesn’t have to be the medicine we’re forced to swallow to hear the classics. Shot over three nights in June 2018 during the Us +Them tour stop in Amsterdam, the film looks and sounds fantastic and should easily rope in his aging fan base. If they blink and miss its two-days-only theatrical release in October, the DVD is set for store shelves in early 2020.

More Reviews

Indeed, the age of his fans leads co-directors Waters and Sean Evans to make the odd choice of limiting audience reaction shots primarily to tattooed and pierced men and women in their 20s and 30s. One young woman actually sheds a tear. While this reads as a fairly silly way of arguing that the 76-year-old songwriter and bassist can connect with a younger generation, it does remind us of the universality and insolvability of the problems that distress him so greatly.

Some of the younger concertgoers are not too far removed from the prison-jumpsuit-wearing local kids who line the stage for “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),” a multi-cultural group who eventually rip off their orange vestments to reveal T-shirts that read “resist.” “The Last Refugee” gives voice to one of Waters’ latest topical concerns, augmented in aching if ineffectual fashion by live-action sequences. If he never gets us feeling the same level of sadness and anger over the ongoing worldwide refugee crisis, it’s not for lack of trying. In his matching black T-shirt and jeans, Waters still cuts an authoritative yet hip figure, the coolest grandpa ever. While his voice has never been one of pure velocity and clean lines like Freddie Mercury’s, it’s still in very fine form, his cracked and battle-scared warble conveying authenticity and righteous fury. And make no mistake, for a man championing peace, he sure sounds furious.

The film’s highlight is a blistering multi-song reaction to Trump starting with “Picture That” (“picture a leader with no f—ing brains”) from the new album, followed later by the one-two punch of “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” from “Animals” and “Money” from “The Dark Side of the Moon.” Here, editor Katharine McQuerrey works with the music and the stage visuals (including billboard-sized Trump quotes and Pink Floyd’s legendary floating pig) to devastating effect, giving the film the political charge we’ve been waiting for. It obliterates any nagging worry that the 156-show tour is merely trading on Water’s past glories like so many other rockers of a certain age taken to running wheezy laps around the nostalgia track.

Any Roger Waters arena concert is an unparalleled spectacle, and while DP Brett Turnbull’s coverage of the band onstage breaks no new ground, the crushed blacks add a dark and provocative edge. The stage includes a 94-foot wide LED screen, and about halfway through the concert, a giant metal grid and 16 moving screens descend from the roof. Seen live, it was presumably an awe-inspiring contribution to the evening’s overall effect, an epic vision that Turnbull’s arena-encompassing wide shots can suggest but never fully convey.

The movie’s title is adapted from the “Dark Side” track “Us and Them.” Replacing the “and” with a plus sign makes the point that if humanity is going to survive the only way forward is together. It’s a notion that he’s taken to controversial extremes in recent years having repeatedly and unrepentantly stepped on the age’s geopolitical third rail: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “Us + Them,” both film and concert, ends with a spoken-word plea for justice for “our brothers and sisters in Palestine” who, in Waters’ telling, live under Israel’s deeply repressive apartheid regime.

In today’s politically polarized culture, criticizing both Trump and Israel risks leaving a whole lot of money on the table in terms of concert revenue and DVD and streaming sales. But this is “Us + Them’s” primary achievement, one that should not be blithely dismissed in this PC era: Although Waters is sometimes aggravating and occasionally trouble-making, he is, to repurpose a lyric from “Breathe,” not afraid to care. “Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way,” sings the band’s David Gilmour stand-in, guitarist Jonathan Wilson, in the Pink Floyd classic “Time.” It is not, thank goodness, Roger Waters’ way.

Popular on Variety

Venice Film Review: 'Roger Waters Us + Them'

Reviewed at Venice Film Festival (Out of Competition), Sept. 5, 2019. Running time: 119 MIN.

Production: (U.K.) An Us and Them Prods. production, in co-production with Grasshopper Films. (Int’l sales: Trafalgar Releasing, London.) Producers: Clare Spenser, Roger Waters. Executive producer: Mark Fenwick.

Crew: Directors, writers: Sean Evans, Roger Waters. Camera (color, widescreen): Brett Turnbull: Editor: Katharine McQuerrey. Music: Roger Waters.

With: Roger Waters, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Jonathan Wilson, Joey Waronker, Gus Seyffert, Holly Laessig, Jess Wolfe, Bo Koster, Ian Ritchie, Azzurra Caccetta, Anais Dupay Rahman, Lucas Kornacki, Buket Komur, Glendon Jones.

More Film

  • Roger Waters Us + Them

    Venice Film Review: 'Roger Waters Us + Them'

    If you had to guess which legendary rock and roll artist has a new concert film featuring characters that include “Refugee,” “Drone Pilot” and “Palestinian Girl”, there’s a good chance your guess would be Roger Waters. The former Pink Floyd front man is practically defined by his decades-spanning collection of songs and concept albums that [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer Maleficient 2

    Sony Pictures Classics Buys 'French Exit' With Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges

    Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed rights to Azazel Jacobs’ “French Exit,” an upcoming drama with Oscar nominees Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. The news comes in the midst of the Toronto International Film Festival where the indie label is premiering several films including Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” and Matt Tyrnauer’s “Where’s My Roy Cohn.” [...]

  • Two of Us

    Toronto Film Review: 'Two of Us'

    Neither a hot-blooded tale of sexual discovery like 2013 Palme d’or winner “Blue Is the Warmest Color” nor a coolly alluring bauble like Todd Haynes’ “Carol,” Italian director Filippo Meneghetti’s debut feature “Two of Us” is an entirely unique and uniquely vital lesbian love story. The tale of two older women whose decades-long secret relationship [...]

  • Marder's Riz Ahmed-Starring 'Sound of Metal'

    Marder's Riz Ahmed-Starring 'Sound of Metal' Explores Deaf Identity

    “Sound of Metal,” which made its world premiere Sept. 6 at TIFF in the Platform Prize program, is the directorial debut of Darius Marder, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother, Abraham. Starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric, “Sound of Metal” follows a drummer named Ruben (Ahmed) whose life and relationship [...]

  • Robinson Stevenin, Lola Naymark, Jean-Pierre Darroussin,

    Director Robert Guédiguian on Working With a Troupe, CNC and Streamers

    When Robert Guédiguian returned to this year’s Venice Film Festival to premiere his latest film, “Gloria Mundi,” he brought nearly the exact same cast that joined him at the 2017 Venice festival for his previous outing, “The House by the Sea.” That is because the French director has built a tightknit troupe over the years, [...]

  • Benedict Andrews, Kristen Stewart and Anthony

    Kristen Stewart Wants to Play a Gay Superhero

    In order to play the doomed film star Jean Seberg in Amazon Studios’s “Seberg,” Kristen Stewart channeled some of her own experiences with invasive paparazzi. “I didn’t have to fake it,” Stewart said in a wide-ranging interview at Variety‘s studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I know that feeling of sort of feeling stolen [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad