×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toronto Film Review: ‘Rocks’

A powerful drama about a London teenager forced to shoulder adult-sized problems when her mother vanishes.

By

Amy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rocks
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival
Director:
Sarah Gavron
With:
Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, D'angelou Osei Kissiedu, Shaneigha-Monik Greyson, Ruby Stokes

Running time: 93 MIN.

East London teen Shola Omotoso (Bukky Bakray) earned the nickname “Rocks” by protecting her childhood best friend Sumaya (Kosar Ali) from bullies. Now, the 16-year-olds run with an all-girl crew — Khadijah (Tawheda Begum), Yawa (Afi Okaidja), Sabina (Anastasia Dymitrow) and Agnes (Ruby Stokes) — that always has their backs. Yet, while Rocks looks mellow as the gang screws around after school, her home life has trained her to never soften. Her father is gone, and her mother (Layo-Christina Akinlude) is a depressive who, as Rock’s grandmother sighs over long-distance from Nigeria, is one of those women who isn’t “cut out for motherhood.”

Rocks disagrees and hangs up the phone. But the truth is, her mom is capable of abandoning her daughter and 7-year-old son Emmanuel (D’angelou Osei Kissiedu). At the start of this heartfelt drama from director Sarah Gavron (“Suffragette”), Rock’s mom disappears, leaving behind just a bit of cash from her grocery store job and a note that says, “Going away to clear head!” Over the next week, Rocks attempts to keep her and Emmanuel’s lives on track. She makes sure they both get to school, pink camo backpack slung over her shoulder like a girl going to war. When her friends get concerned, she swears everything is fine — she’s so afraid foster care will damage her imaginative and delightful younger brother that she’d rather lie and steal.

More Reviews

“Rocks” is in awe of this strong young woman who refuses to crack. Yet, while the film observes the way an extra pressure at exactly the wrong time can wobble a life disastrously off-track — 16 is, after all, the testing year that will define her and her classmates’ futures — this credible, small and deeply human film is most interested in reassuring girls like Rocks that their community is willing to put them back together.

Ideally, that’s true. The movie’s optimism comes from the way it was put together, as an after-school collective between filmmakers, volunteers and girls like Bakray, who met screenwriter Theresa Ikoko years before cameras began to roll. Both Bakray and Ikoko are Nigerian, and as they connected about their shared culture, this story began to form with help from Ikoko’s co-writer Claire Wilson.

That’s a lot to put on Bakray’s shoulders, but the 16-year-old has a presence that commands attention. To find Bakray’s friends, casting director Lucy Pardee (“American Honey”) assembled mostly first-time actors willing to workshop the story for an entire year. Her girls are diverse the way modern London is diverse; they’re Somalian, and Polish Gypsy, to name a few. Still, while Gavron enjoys the immigrant unity of a salon of Russian hairdressers agreeing to babysit Emmanuel, or the way the boy claps along with a Somali song at Sumaya’s house, the film’s insists the audience see its characters first and foremost as who they are, not where they’re from. They are Brits — even though when they visit a majority-white town, one jokes they’re in the Sunken Place.

The details feel real: the way Rocks, an aspiring cosmetologist, makes money doing eyebrows at 50 pence a pop, and grocery shops that look like someone who’s never seen a vegetable. Even the teacher who orders the kids to take off their school-banned sneakers, necklaces and sunglasses is an actual teacher, and when Gavron films the girls dancing in class, “Rocks” has the feel of a documentary.

But in the end, however, Gavron’s style recalls “The Bicycle Thief” redone in rich colors with a hip afro-beat soundtrack. “Rocks” isn’t above giving the audience’s guilt complex an extra twist of the wrench. For ultra pathos, the script even lades Emmanuel with the responsibly of watching his grade’s pet frog. Still, the film wants to prove that hope isn’t fools gold. And when it does, “Rocks” glows.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'Rocks'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (Platform), Sept. 13, 2019. Running time: 93 MIN.

Production: (U.K.) A Fable Pictures production. (Int'l sales: Altitude Film Entertainment, London.) Producers: Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen. Executive producers: Natascha Wharton, Julia Oh, Daniel Battsek, Sue Bruce-Smith, Emma Duffy, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Sarah Gavron, Hannah Farrell.

Crew: Director: Sarah Gavron. Screenplay: Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson. Camera: Hélène Louvart. Editor: Maya Maffioli. Music: Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch.

With: Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, D'angelou Osei Kissiedu, Shaneigha-Monik Greyson, Ruby Stokes, Tawheda Begum, Anastasia Dymitrow, Afi Okaidja, Sarah Niles.

More Film

  • Pom Klementieff poses at the launch

    Marvel Cinematic Universe Star Pom Klementieff Talks Disney-Fox Merger, X-Men Dreams

    Pom Klementieff may have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” followed by appearances in the last two “Avengers” movies, but that wasn’t her original superhero plan. “My dream was to be in X-Men,” she told Variety on Thursday at the Chanel dinner for its new fragrance Gabrielle [...]

  • Rocks

    The 15 Best Movies of the Fall Film Festivals

    Over the span of just a couple weeks, more than 300 new movies are launched into the world via the Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals — a trio of events that collectively kick off award season and tease what moviegoers can expect to discover in theaters over the year ahead. To help make sense [...]

  • SUICIDE SQUAD

    James Gunn Confirms Full Cast for 'The Suicide Squad'

    “The Suicide Squad” cast has officially been revealed, with director James Gunn posting on Twitter all 24 stars. He confirmed that Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis will reprise the roles they played in the sequel to 2016’s DC movie “Suicide Squad,” alongside new cast members Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, [...]

  • Michael Fassbender Next Goal Wins

    Michael Fassbender to Star in Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins'

    Michael Fassbender is in final negotiations to star in the Fox Searchlight dramedy “Next Goal Wins,” which Taika Waititi will direct. Variety first reported last month that Waititi, who also penned the script with Iain Morris, was going to shoot this film before jumping into the next “Thor” pic for Marvel. More Reviews Toronto Film [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star

    'Hustlers' to Steal $28 Million as 'It: Chapter Two' Leads Box Office

    STX’s crime dramedy “Hustlers” is heading for an impressive domestic opening weekend with as much as $28 million for a solid second place behind “It: Chapter Two’s” sophomore session of around $40 million, early estimates showed Friday. Warner Bros.’ adaptation of mystery drama “The Goldfinch,” however, is showing little traction and heading for a dismal [...]

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Shuts Down, With Parent Company Citing Failure to Raise Funds

    MoviePass, the long-struggling theater subscription service, finally appears to be down for the count. On Friday, MoviePass notified remaining subscribers that it would be shutting down the service effective Sept. 14, 2019, because “its efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date,” parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics announced. More Reviews Toronto Film [...]

  • Tammy's Always Dying

    Toronto Film Review: 'Tammy's Always Dying'

    “Tammy’s Always Dying” belongs to that peculiarly Canadian school of depressing sad-sack comedies about dysfunctional relationships between generally annoying people whom we’re nonetheless meant to somehow feel warm and fuzzy about. These films frequently debut at TIFF, then are little heard from again beyond the realms of the CBC and Air Canada movie playlists. Neither [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad