×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Replicas’

Rampant silliness and gaping plot holes test audience patience in Jeffrey Nachmanoff's sci-fi thriller.

By
Joe Leydon

Film Critic

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Replicas
CREDIT: Francisco Collazo
Director:
Jeffrey Nachmanoff
With:
Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch, Alice Eve, John Ortiz, Emjay Anthony, Emily Alyn Lind.
Release Date:
Jan 11, 2019

Rated PG-13  1 hour 46 minutes

How late can a thriller spring a plot twist that at least partially compensates for all the cavernous plot holes, risible dialogue, and ludicrously illogical behavior that precede it? Probably not nearly as late as the makers of “Replicas” wait before introducing a third-act reveal that brazenly acknowledges just how silly things have been up to that point. By the time director Jeffrey Nachmanoff and screenwriter Chad St. John tap the protagonist played by Keanu Reeves on the shoulder and make him painfully aware of what he’s heretofore been too blind to see, most ticket buyers will have stopped caring — or retreated to the parking lot. And it’s even more likely that home viewers will have already flipped the channel, or preemptively ejected the DVD for a quick return to the Redbox kiosk.

With an intensity perilously close to self-parody, Reeves plays William Foster, a scientist leading a research program aimed at “implanting” the memories of recently deceased humans into robots. Unfortunately, as William and his team deal with matters of life and death at the Puerto Rican headquarters of Biodyne Industries, a biotech firm run by people with deep pockets but limited patience, they face a seemingly insurmountable problem: Dead people really don’t like to wake up and find their memories have been stuffed inside something that looks like the mechanical marvel from “Ex Machina.”

More Reviews

“Replicas” begins with what appears to be the latest in a long line of failed experiments, as a “revived” subject is so repulsed by where his consciousness has been contained that he literally tears himself apart. Mona (Alice Eve), William’s loving but skeptical wife, is moved to offer blunt-spoken advice: “You can’t keep bringing people back from the dead until you get this stuff worked out.” It’s not the first clump of dialogue that indicates “Replicas” might have worked better as an intentional comedy — and hardly the last.

The absurdity escalates after William manages to survive an auto mishap on a conveniently secluded mountain road that proves fatal for Mona and their three children. More determined than ever to cheat death — because this time it’s, you know, personal — the scientist calls upon Ed Whittle (“Silicon Valley” star and Verizon Wireless spokesperson Thomas Middleditch) to help him carry the bodies from the accident site back to his garage (no, really) and set up a kinda-sorta satellite research center.

Ed just happens to have been tinkering with cloning, and Biodyne just happens to have expensive pods in which clones can be raised. Perhaps most important, no one at Biodyne, not even the inventory clerk, notices when pods and other high-tech equipment are surreptitiously transferred to the garages of employees. One thing leads to another, William is able to implant the memories of his late loved ones into cloned replicas, happily-ever-aftering seems entire possible for the reconstituted Foster family, and just about everyone else fails to notice tell-tale signs that something weird has happened (like, the wrecked SUV in which William’s loved ones perished, last seen in a lake at the bottom of a steep drop-off), and is continuing to happen.

It actually comes as a relief when Jones (John Ortiz), William’s profit-conscious boss, pops up relatively late in “Replicas” to in effect ask, “Did you really think things would be that freakin’ easy?” His smugly condescending revelations are the first indication that, yes, the filmmakers noticed the same plot holes that you did. Trouble is, the elements they offer to plug most (but by no means all) of those holes is little more than the stuff of routine paranoid thrillers. Too little, too late.

Film Review: 'Replicas'

Reviewed at AMC Studio 30, Houston, Jan. 10, 2019. MPAA Rating: PG-13. Running time: 106 MIN.

Production: An Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures release of a Riverstone Pictures presentation in association with Remstar Studios, Blue Rider Puerto Rico of a Company Films production in association with Di Bonaventura Pictures, Lotus Entertainment, Ocean Park Entertainment, 74850, Fundamental Films. Producers: Stephen Hamel, Keanu Reeves, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Luis A. Riefkohl, Mark Gao. Executive producers: Nik Bower, Deepak Nayar, Bill Johnson, Jim Seibel, Ara Keshisian, Maxime Remillard, Clark Peterson, Erik Howsam, Chad St. John, Walter Josten, Gregory Ouanhon, Sebastian Boneta, Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Terence Hill, Mark DiVitre, Chris Charalambous, Mark Borde, Joan Robbins, Michael Simon, Steve Zadrick, Richard Barner, Chad Doher, James Dodson.

Crew: Director: Jeffrey Nachmanoff. Screenplay: Chad St. John; story: Stephen Hamel. Camera (color): Checco Varese. Editor: Jason Hellmann, Pedro Muniz. Music: Pepe Ojeda, Mark Kilian.

With: Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch, Alice Eve, John Ortiz, Emjay Anthony, Emily Alyn Lind.

More Film

  • Replicas

    Film Review: 'Replicas'

    How late can a thriller spring a plot twist that at least partially compensates for all the cavernous plot holes, risible dialogue, and ludicrously illogical behavior that precede it? Probably not nearly as late as the makers of “Replicas” wait before introducing a third-act reveal that brazenly acknowledges just how silly things have been up [...]

  • MAYFAIR HOTEL - Ballroom

    The New Space Race Energizes Awards Party Scene

    When planning an elegant A-list dinner for 10 to gala parties for a thousand, event planners have a sophisticated mix of locations to choose from in New York and Los Angeles. Variety looks at new and updated venues that cater to gatherings during Hollywood’s awards season, and throughout the year welcome all kinds of happenings [...]

  • Colman Domingo Fashion

    'Beale Street' Star Colman Domingo Reflects on His Red Carpet Fashion Choices

    “If Beale Street Could Talk” star Colman Domingo admires the tenacity, humor and heart of his character Joe Rivers — “an everyman with simple needs who does the extraordinary.” The playwright, director and Tony-nominated actor pushes boundaries himself, with his work and wardrobe. “I have always been a bit of a peacock,” he says. “I’ve [...]

  • Cinema Eye Honors Winners: 'Hale County

    'Hale County This Morning, This Evening' Tops 2019 Cinema Eye Honors

    RaMell Ross’s debut feature, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” took the top prize at the Cinema Eye Honors Thursday night in New York, winning outstanding nonfiction feature. Bing Liu’s much-lauded skateboarding doc “Minding the Gap,” which tied the Cinema Eye record for most noms with seven, took home three trophies, including outstanding achievement in [...]

  • Nick Vallelonga arrives at the 76th

    'Green Book' Writer Apologizes for Anti-Muslim Tweet

    “Green Book” screenwriter Nick Vallelonga has apologized for posting a tweet espousing a debunked conservative narrative that American Muslims could be seen cheering after 9/11. “I want to apologize,” Vallelonga said in a statement issued Thursday night. “I spent my life trying to bring this story of overcoming differences and finding common ground to the [...]

  • steve dayan Teamsters Local 399

    Film News Roundup: Casting Directors Ratify 3-Year Deal on Successor Contract

    In today’s film news roundup, casting directors have a new master contract, Roy Wood, Jr., is hosting the WGA Awards in New York, and the Santa Barbara Film Festival unveils its opening and closing films. CONTRACT RATIFICATION More Reviews 1st Iranian Film Festival New York Review: 'Tale of the Sea' Casting directors and casting associates [...]

  • Unit stills photography

    John C. Reilly Sees Laurel & Hardy as Biggest Influence on Comedy Duos

    Many twenty-somethings today have never heard of Oliver Hardy and Stan Laurel. But they definitely know of Homer Simpson’s catchphrase “D’oh!,” which was inspired by a character in Laurel and Hardy films, and popular modern duos like Key and Peele. John C. Reilly, who played Hardy in Sony Classics’ comedy-drama “Stan & Ollie,” says contemporary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad