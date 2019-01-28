×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Review: ‘Relive’

A supernatural phone connection links a police detective to a would-be victim four days before her death in this clunky Blumhouse thriller.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Oyelowo and Storm Reid appear in Relive by Jacob Estes, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Director:
Jacob Aaron Estes
With:
David Oyelowo, Storm Reid

1 hour 43 minutes

In “Relive,” David Oyelowo plays an LAPD detective who gets a call from the cell phone of a teenage girl whose body he discovered shot dead in her bathtub just hours before. The victim was his niece, Ashley (Storm Reid), and so the cop can’t believe his ears when he hears her voice on the other end of the line. Except Ashley is still dead. Turns out the call — not a recording, but an actual conversation — is coming from four days earlier, which means he has a chance to alter the past, and save her life.

On paper, that sounds like a compelling premise for a supernaturally tinged crime movie, as well as a possible comeback project for writer-director Jacob Aaron Estes, who could use a do-over more than most in Hollywood these days. Estes’ career started strong 15 years ago when his first film, “Mean Creek,” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. He was back a few years later with “The Details,” which was too ambitious for its own good (it was subsequently re-edited, then bombed), and it’s been radio silence ever since.

Maybe Estes has learned a lesson, scaling back to make a small, commercial movie for producer Jason Blum. Hey, it worked for M. Night Shyamalan. Trouble is, “Relive” isn’t very good — no better than your average late-night TV movie — and while Oyelowo and Reid are likable enough actors, they behave so frustratingly here (she spends most of her screen time flipping her extensions out of her face and looking confused) that audiences will want to grab the phones from their hands and commandeer the conversation.

More Reviews

While the setup — the bit about a detective getting calls from someone who’s about to die — suggests all sorts of interesting narrative possibilities, you could give the same core idea to a dozen film-school students, and you’d almost certainly get 12 better screenplays. That said, if anyone knows how to market a concept-driven low-budget thriller, it’s Blumhouse, and if this one can manage to eke out enough money to get Estes’ career back on track, maybe he (or someone else) could cook up a few spinoffs in which other, better characters also receive calls from the past and react to them in different ways.

In the meantime, we’re stuck with this bare-bones execution, which introduces uncle Jack (Oyelowo) as the only responsible adult in Ashley’s life. From the opening scene, in which he picks her up after a movie, we gather that he gave her a cell phone, told her to call him anytime, and has taken a more active role in her guardianship. What we don’t yet realize — the following is less a spoiler than an “enricher,” liable to make the film more interesting by teasing a theory about its master design — is that Jack has been down this road before, and that some of the calls Ashley has been getting are from an earlier iteration of his future self (the garlic chicken detail is an early clue).

When Jack gets his first call, he’s pretty slow even to accept the sci-fi scenario, spending one long scene returning to the scene of the crime to recover her phone and stare at its dead-battery screen before finally processing the only explanation: that he has a one-way line to the past. Because he doesn’t know who Ashley’s killer is, he feels helpless to intervene, with the clock ticking while his boss (Alfred Molina) and most trusted colleague (Brian Tyree Henry) pressure him to take some time off. And so he decides the best way to save her is to identify her murderer and tell her before he shows up that fatal night, even if it might be more effective to put her on a Greyhound to another city entirely.

For some reason that probably has to do with the rules of time-travel/butterfly-effect movies, he doesn’t want her to have any contact with his former self. Presumably, changing past-Jack’s timeline would disrupt future-Jack’s ability to pitch in — although things get complicated anyway when future-Jack’s sleuthing gets him shot. “If you save me, I’ll save you,” becomes the duo’s mantra as they find an unusual way of communicating across the four-day gap.

More engaging as a kind of ghost-story puzzle than a conventional murder mystery, “Relive” feels as if it’s aimed at teenage audiences, although they’ll be the first to grow impatient with how clumsily Jack and Ashley use their mobile devices. Instead of writing license plates on napkins, can’t she take photos and leave them on her phone for him to find? And wouldn’t texting be more effective than calling, or does this particular wormhole not accept data? With any luck, “Relive” will get a reboot down the road, in which someone takes better advantage of the basic idea.

Sundance Film Review: 'Relive'

Reviewed at Blumhouse screening room, Los Angeles, Jan. 23, 2019. Running time: 103 MIN.

Production: A Blumhouse Prods. production. Producers: Jason Blum, Bobby Cohen, David Oyelowo. Executive producers: Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno, Eric B. Fleischman, Jay Martin, Matt Kaplan.

Crew: Director, writer: Jacob Aaron Estes. Camera (color): Sharone Meir. Editors: Scott D. Hansen, Billy Fox. Music: Ethan Gold.

With: David Oyelowo, Storm Reid, Mykelti Williamson, Alfred Molina, Brian Tyree Henry, Shinelle Azoroh.

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More Film

  • SAG Awards: What Do 2019's Film

    SAG Awards: What Do This Year's Film and TV Wins Mean for the Oscars and Emmys?

    If this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards are any indication, the race for outstanding comedy series at the Primetime Emmys this year might be more competitive than pundits had expected. Conventional wisdom has the return of Emmy darling “Veep” trouncing everything in its path for a final season victory lap. But “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” [...]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    SAG Awards: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    The 25th annual SAG Awards celebrated the best of the year in TV and film on Sunday night, though there were more than a few surprises along the way. “Black Panther” surprised everyone, including its cast, by taking home the award for best cast in a motion picture. On the flip side, critical darling “A [...]

  • 'Wounds' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Wounds'

    Nights at Rosie’s bar tend to go awry. In this squalid corner of Bourbon Street, there are bugs on the whiskey bottles, underage kids sidling up for beers, nude women playing pool, brutes smashing glasses, and in the center of the maelstrom, bartender Will (Armie Hammer) pouring shots and finagling how to steal his crush, [...]

  • 'Them That Follow' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Them That Follow'

    It takes up to 48 hours to die of a rattler bite. For the Pentecostal snake handlers of Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage’s debut, “Them That Follow,” that’s two days to pray, bicker, and wonder if your faith might be poisonous. Augie (Thomas Mann) was born doubtful. But up on this Appalachian mountain, he’s [...]

  • 'Dirty God' Review

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Dirty God'

    A young working-class woman in London barely has the mechanisms to cope with a horrific acid attack that’s left her face permanently scarred in “Dirty God,” the first English-language feature from Dutch director Sacha Polak. Neatly fitting into Polak’s liberatingly frank takes on female sexuality (“Hemel,” “Zurich”), the film boasts a stand-out performance from newcomer [...]

  • Roy Cohn

    Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Takes Matt Tyrnauer's 'Where's My Roy Cohn?' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired multi-territory rights to Matt Tyrnauer’s “Where’s My Roy Cohn?”, individuals familiar with the deal told Variety. The film premiered in the U.S. documentary competition from Tyranuer, known for tackling culture-shapers like designer Valentino Garavani, Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager and Hollywood pimp Scotty Bowers. The sale includes U.S. rights, and [...]

  • Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui appear

    Sundance Film Review: 'Photograph'

    Six years after the international crossover success of “The Lunchbox,” along comes “Photograph” to prove, whatever Thomas Wolfe may think, that you can go home again. Writer-director Ritesh Batra’s first Indian film since his debut feature has the same quiet streak of wistful sentimentality that made “The Lunchbox” so globally beloved — and, for that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad