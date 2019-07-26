×

Outfest Film Review: ‘Queer Japan’

In Graham Kolbeins' documentary, the outspoken diversity of the LGBTQ community in Japan testifies to the newly global nature of liberation.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Outfest
Director:
Graham Kolbeins
With:

Vivienne Sato, Atsushi Matsuda, Gengoroh Tagame, Hiroshi Hasegawa, Tomato Hatakeno, Akira the Hustler, Nogi Rumiko, Chiga Ogawa.

Official Site: https://festival.outfest.org/2019/movies/queer-japan/

Queer Japan,” a documentary about the LGBTQ community as it exists today in Tokyo and several smaller (but still major) Japanese cities, is a movie that makes you realize that liberation movements have become more global, in spirit and in fact, than anyone might have expected. The director, Graham Kolbeins (who also co-shot and edited the film), introduces us to a panoply of Japanese citizens who wear the diversity of their identities with a casual hard-won fierceness, and who give off a one-world cosmopolitan vibe that’s inspiring — and, for those of us in the U.S., gratifyingly familiar.

Japan has an annual Pride parade, modeled on the one in New York (we see Caroline Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017, showing up to say, “It’s great to see so many American companies here!”). It has a bold and vibrant trans community, and the country is making strides toward the establishment of gay marriage as a legal right. If there is not, as yet, a Japanese version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it would seem to be on the horizon. But given the intense aura of taboo that still surrounds much of gay and trans life in Japan, the most eye-opening aspect of “Queer Japan” is how beautifully outspoken everyone is.

More Reviews

The movie opens with thumbnail sketches of its subjects, and there are a great many of them, from Atsushi Matsuda, a butoh dancer who questions the need to classify everyone (“Can’t we just be okay with ‘hentai’?” he says with a laugh), to Tomato Hatakeno, a trans activist who writes video-game strategy books, to Toh Ogura, a.k.a. Margarette, a gay man who’s the MC of Department H, a fashion-runway party for the latex-and-rubber set, to Gengoroh Tagame, a gay erotic artist whose unapologetically sexy and explicit body-fetish drawings have made him a kind of Tom of Tokyo, to Fuyumi Yamamoto, a deaf lesbian who went to court with her fiancé, who was petitioning to change his legal status from female to male, and had to pioneer new sign-language characters simply to communicate to the judge some of the things they were talking about.

The people we meet in “Queer Japan” represent a powerful cross-section of LGBTQ life, and they make a vivid case for how wrong it is to assume that members of that community are all in the same box, or five boxes, or 50 boxes. The movie is a cry for the absolute freedom of identity, one that I can imagine many non-LGBTQ people deeply relating to, since the demands for tolerance that are made here extend to the very essence of being and desire. At one point, Gengoroh Tagame, who has become (among other things) a public celebrity for the BDSM community, explains that he’s always found it offensive when someone asks, “Why are you gay?” But then he adds that within the LGBTQ community itself, he is sometimes asked, “Why are you into BDSM?” Which amounts to the same prejudice. The message of the movie isn’t merely “tolerance.” It’s more demanding and exacting: Each and every one of us — gay and straight, trans and cisgender, wild and traditional, whatever — are who we are. The movie is a plea not simply for respect but for a recognition of the existential reality of each of our identities.

Yet it’s a plea that’s more wide than deep. There are so many representative figures in “Queer Japan” that I wish we got to know a few of them a little more, which would probably have meant getting to know a few less of them. The film is very detailed about what is, by necessity (as in: survival), the sometimes clannish nature of queer existence. It follows, for instance, how Chiga Ogawa started a party event that leaned toward lesbians called Gold Finger, but in the process wound up marginalizing FTM (female-to-male) trans people. She didn’t want to let them into Gold Finger because, as she put it, they no longer identified as women. Yet she admits all of this with chagrin, realizing that it can’t be right. And so Ogawa came up with a new party event: Boyish Friend.

That’s a moving and redemptive story, but even so, “Queer Japan” often feels like an extended public-service announcement. The reason for that, I think, is that Graham Kolbeins, as a filmmaker, adopts a view that’s shrewdly “post-psychological,” treating each subject as a neutral individual, no more and no less, but what he leaves out is much of the historical and emotional and erotic drama that is a part of the very fiber of these issues. The legacy of homosexual life in Japan comes with its own traditions and iconic figures. I wish that “Queer Japan” had delved more into historical matters of fashion and androgyny, or into the life of someone like Yukio Mishima. It’s a very present-tense movie, but how did the movements on display evolve? Kolbeins would have done well to show us. Instead, he presents a snapshot of a revolution in midair, leaping to find a form for how to remake the future.

Outfest Film Review: 'Queer Japan'

Reviewed online at Outfest (Documentary), July 25, 2019. MPAA Rating: Not rated. Running time: 99 MIN.

Production:

A HIROMEDIA8 production. Producer: Hiromi Iida.

Crew:

Director: Graham Kolbeins. Screenplay: Anne Ishii, Graham Kolbeins. Camera (color, widescreen): Graham Kolbeins, John Roney. Editor: Graham Kolbeins. Music: Geotic (Will Wiesenfeld).

With:

Vivienne Sato, Atsushi Matsuda, Gengoroh Tagame, Hiroshi Hasegawa, Tomato Hatakeno, Akira the Hustler, Nogi Rumiko, Chiga Ogawa.

More Film

  • 'Queer Japan' Review: The Newly Global

    Outfest Film Review: 'Queer Japan'

    “Queer Japan,” a documentary about the LGBTQ community as it exists today in Tokyo and several smaller (but still major) Japanese cities, is a movie that makes you realize that liberation movements have become more global, in spirit and in fact, than anyone might have expected. The director, Graham Kolbeins (who also co-shot and edited [...]

  • Natalie Portman Thor

    Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and 'Shang-Chi' to Shoot in Sydney, Australia

    “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth part of Marvel’s single superhero franchise, will shoot in the Disney-owned Fox Studios, in Sydney, Australia. The film is set to receive over $16.7 million (A$24.1 million) of subsidies from the Australian federal government and the New South Wales state government. The announcement, made Friday by NSW minister for [...]

  • Cameron Crowe poses for a portrait

    Cameron Crowe Reflects on Abortion Storyline in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

    Fans remember”Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for its raunchy humor, loaded soundtrack and clever storyline, but an underlying subplot involving underage sex and abortion often flies under the radar — and that might be a good thing. According to screenwriter Cameron Crowe, the film’s abortion side-story wouldn’t hold up with a modern audience. More Reviews [...]

  • 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Karen Golden, Dead

    Karen Golden, 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Dies at 78

    Veteran script supervisor Karen Golden, best known for her work on “Transformers,” died Tuesday after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 78. Golden spent her career working alongside a long list of major film directors, including Michael Bay, John Huston and Ron Shelton. She collaborated with Bay on scripts for “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” [...]

  • SHe

    Fantasia Film Review: 'SHe'

    The recent demise of American animator Suzan Pitt reminded many that there had been nothing quite like her relatively few screen works — particularly 1979’s “Asparagus.” That 20-minute riot of ominously surreal, sexualized imagery found considerable fame being paired with David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” at the height of its midnight-movie popularity. But actually now there is [...]

  • Bill Pullman

    Film News Roundup: Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo Join Comedy 'Covers'

    In today’s film news roundup, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo and Nina Dobrov get cast and Treehouse Pictures is developing John Grisham’s “The Confession” as a movie; Uzo Adaba’s “Miss Virginia” gets sold. CASTINGS More Reviews Fantasia Film Review: 'SHe' Outfest Film Review: 'Queer Japan' Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Diplo have joined the cast [...]

  • See You Soon

    Film Review: ‘See You Soon’

    Good bad movies are hard to come by, but thank goodness for director David Mahmoudieh’s “See You Soon.” He and co-writer, co-producer and leading lady Jenia Tanaeva have crafted quite possibly the best bad movie of 2019. This stupidly sweet, albeit conventional romantic drama about two downhearted souls falling in love is unabashedly unafraid to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad