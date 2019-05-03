×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: Ryan Reynolds in ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’

After 21 handdrawn cartoon features, the Pokémon phenomenon finally gets a radical bigscreen reinvention as a live-action/computer-animated hybrid.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Pictures
Director:
Rob Letterman
With:
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton

Rated PG  1 hour 44 minutes

You don’t have to be a Pokémon aficionado to recognize that the arrival of the feature-length, live-action “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” movie represents a major turning point to the cult of Pokémon superfans: For those who grew up playing the video games, collecting the trading cards, or watching the Japanese anime series, this is the big-screen validation of a childhood crush — far from satisfied by the 21 feature-length cartoons to date — the way that a Michael Bay-directed “Transformers” movie or the Marvel Cinematic Universe cycle took the fantasy of what those properties represented to collectors and imagined how they might look in the real world.

So, while the cultural significance of “Detective Pikachu” is virtually self-evident, you do have to be fairly well invested in the Pokémon franchise to appreciate the result, which feels like Legendary Pictures’ half-baked attempt to get in on the massive popularity of the Pokémon phenomenon without necessarily understanding or respecting the underlying IP. Adapted from the “Detective Pikachu” video game — which happens to be the only Pokémon spinoff in which the title character can properly speak — this stand-alone Pokémon outing stunt-casts Ryan Reynolds as the Slip ’n Slide-yellow rodent with Bing cherry cheeks and a lightning-bolt tail.

More Reviews

Normally, Pokémon are limited to saying their own names, which Pikachu traditionally does in a kind of chirpy baby-talk that suggests a far more innocent personality than the relatively salty one Reynolds supplies here, performing a watered-down version of the wisecracking attitude he brought to the irreverent “Deadpool” movies — when seeing his live-action self interacting with a fluffy, non-talking Pokémon would’ve been infinitely more fun. Detective Pikachu, meanwhile, is incongruously adorable-looking, rendered with photoreal fur and a tiny Sherlock Holmes-style deerstalker cap (not so much worn as plopped atop his noggin the way Japanese rabbit — and early-2000s internet sensation — Oolong would balance mini-pancakes on his head).

The true protagonist here isn’t Detective Pikachu but a surly human teenager named Tim Goodman (Justice Smith, star of “The Get Down” on Netflix), who gets word that his estranged father, Harry, has disappeared — and presumably died, though no body was recovered — in a fiery car accident. Director Rob Letterman (a veteran of DreamWorks Animation who also helmed 2010’s effects-intensive “Gulliver’s Travels” movie) opens the film with a glimpse of the crash, which takes place near a heavily guarded research lab and involves Mewtwo, a genetically engineered version of one of the most powerful Pokémon, setting up the movie’s central mystery: What happened to Harry?

But the real enigma, which emerges the instant Tim enters his dad’s detective agency and hears Pikachu speak for the first time, is why this particular Pokémon can talk. And perhaps more importantly, why only Tim seems capable of understanding him. In any case, if Pikachu survived the car crash (as Harry’s partner, he was in the vehicle when it was blasted off a bridge), then Harry must still be out there too — although something’s playing tricks with Pikachu’s memory. Since these two can communicate, they might as well team up to solve the case, enlisting the help of Lucy Stevens (Kathryn Newton), a go-getter unpaid TV intern who fancies herself an investigative reporter.

Lucy, like everyone else in Ryme City — the gleaming, neon-lit city (like Tokyo, absent Asian people) where “Detective Pikachu” takes place — has a Pokémon partner of her own, a nervous yellow Psyduck who must be kept calm at all times, lest it unleash a dangerous blast. Psyduck’s temperament suggests a flaw in the design of Ryme City, which was conceived by a rich philanthropist and self-proclaimed “visionary icon” named Howard Clifford (Bill Nighy), who believes that humans and Pokémon were designed to live in harmony. This is a very different dynamic from the one found in nearly all other Pokémon properties, in which human trainers coach the super-charged creatures and unleash them in supervised battles.

“Detective Pikachu,” on the other hand, focuses more on exploring humans’ relationship with these exotic species. We learn that as a child, Tim dreamed of becoming a Pokémon trainer, but grew bitter toward the animals after his dad moved to the big city and started spending more of his time with Pokémon than with Tim (who now seems constantly irritable, angrily shouting rather than speaking nearly all his dialogue).

That dysfunctional family situation is mirrored in Howard Clifford, who could be the movie’s villain, although his son Roger (Chris Geere) makes a plausible candidate as well, since he seems similarly resentful of a father who never gave him enough attention. In any case, one of these two Cliffords appears to be responsible for the experiments on Mewtwo, and the development of a purple toxin called “R” that makes Pokémon aggressive — part of a larger plan that’s sure to jeopardize the harmony of Ryme City.

As Tim and Pikachu go about their early sleuthing, the movie does its best to channel a Sam Spade-style detective story, one whose film noir roots have been broadened to the radiant, full-color look of a Skittles commercial. The superficially utopian Ryme City comes across as one of those elaborate megalopolises, like Zootopia, where disparate species coexist because the filmmakers say they do, although “Detective Pikachu” puts very little effort into world-building, and therefore leaves many unanswered questions about how the dynamic actually works.

Following the clues, Tim and Pikachu wind up in a shadowy warehouse district where Pokémon battles still happen, and where Pikachu gets pulled into a rematch with a fire-breathing Charizard — a fun scene that suggests how the movie’s live-action look might work better on the old-fashioned collect-and-combat stories told in the cartoons. Though consistent with the game (with a few extra but obvious twists thrown in for good measure), the story of “Detective Pikachu” doesn’t allow nearly enough Pokémon-related action, while the quality of the computer animation (by Moving Picture Co. and Framestore) falls far short of the basic level of competency audiences have come to expect from effects movies.

Neither Pikachu nor any of the other Pokémon look as though they belong in the live-action environments. Rather, they seem to have been superimposed — a miscalculation of several factors, from lighting inconsistencies to unconvincing CG textures to the lack of care put into their virtual performances. What we can make out of Pikachu’s personality comes through Reynolds’ sardonic line readings, although most of the time, the furry yellow critter we see on-screen doesn’t look like it’s actually feeling the things it says.

In the end, if “Detective Pikachu” is going to make the case that each human is destined to pair with a single Pokémon — a kind of spirit-animal monogamy that contradicts the “Gotta catch ’em all” attitude that’s come before — then at least Tim and Pikachu should have some kind of chemistry. But Smith (who generally comes off sour and stressed out) isn’t anywhere near as affable as Ash Ketchum was in the cartoons, and the movie’s final reveal confuses what kind of relationship he’s supposed to have with Pikachu going forward.

Will their partnership continue? If anything, the blessing of “Detective Pikachu” is that it’s off-canon. Its box office should demonstrate fans’ hunger for a more robust big-screen version of the Pokémon universe, while the disappointment needn’t dissuade another team from coming along and doing it right.

Film Review: Ryan Reynolds in 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu'

Reviewed at Time Warner Center, New York, April 29, 2019. MPAA Rating: PG. Running time: 104 MIN.

Production: A Warner Bros. Pictures (in U.S.), Toho Co. Ltd. (in Japan), Legendary East (in China) release, of a Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures presentation, of a Legendary Pictures production, in association with Toho Co. Ltd. Producers: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Hidenaga Katakami, Don McGowan. Executive producers: Joe Caracciolo, Jr., Ali Mendes, Tsunekazu Ishihara, Kenji Okubo, Toshio Miyahara, Hiro Matsuoka, Koji Ueda.

Crew: Director: Rob Letterman. Screenplay: Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Rob Letterman, Derek Connolly; story: Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, based on the “Detective Pikachu” videogame developed by Creatures Inc. Camera (color, widescreen): John Mathieson. Editors: Mark Sanger, James Thomas. Music: Henry Jackman.

With: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Sabrina Carpenter

    Film News Roundup: Sabrina Carpenter to Star in 'Work It' Dance Comedy

    In today’s film news roundup, Sabrina Carpenter gets a starring role, Spike Lee’s “Son of the South” adds to its cast and inspirational drama “Edie” gets North American distribution. CASTINGS More Reviews Film Review: ‘Savage’ Album Review: Vampire Weekend's 'Father of the Bride' Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter will star in STX’s dance-themed comedy “Work It” from [...]

  • Savage

    Film Review: ‘Savage’

    An above-average action thriller set in the snow-covered environs of Baekdu Mountain on the China-North Korea border, “Savage” marks a confident directing debut for Chinese screenwriter Cui Siwei (“The Island”). This no-nonsense affair about a dogged detective squaring off with a trio of vicious crooks packs plenty of excitement and visual splendor into a familiar [...]

  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    Film Review: Ryan Reynolds in 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu'

    You don’t have to be a Pokémon aficionado to recognize that the arrival of the feature-length, live-action “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” movie represents a major turning point to the cult of Pokémon superfans: For those who grew up playing the video games, collecting the trading cards, or watching the Japanese anime series, this is the big-screen [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Publishers Don't Want Woody Allen's New Memoir

    Woody Allen shopped around a manuscript for his new memoir, but publishers didn’t want anything to do with it. A New York Times report detailed how executives at multiple publishing houses rejected Allen’s memoir that he tried to sell late last year largely due to his increasing persona non grata status. More Reviews Film Review: [...]

  • Chewbacca Star Wars Peter Mayhew Behind

    Peter Mayhew's Death Sparks Chewbacca Tributes From Mark Hamill, Bob Iger

    “Star Wars” fans around the galaxy mourned the death of Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew after his family announced he had died. The 7-foot-3 actor appeared as the friendly Wookie in the original “Star Wars” film by George Lucas in 1977. He went on to reprise the fan-favorite role in “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of [...]

  • Amy Lemisch

    California Film Commissioner Out After 15 Years

    Amy Lemisch is exiting her post as California Film Commissioner after 15 years on the job. Lemisch will leave the state agency on May 10. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who took office in January after Jerry Brown was termed out, could announce her replacement soon. Newsom’s office did not respond to a request for comment. More [...]

  • Peter Mayhew

    Chewbacca Actor Peter Mayhew From 'Star Wars' Dies at 74

    “Star Wars” actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the original trilogy, died on Tuesday, his family announced on his Twitter. He was 74. He died at his North Texas home surrounded by his family, read the Twitter statement. More Reviews Film Review: ‘Savage’ Album Review: Vampire Weekend's 'Father of the Bride' The family of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad