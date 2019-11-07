×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Playing with Fire’

John Cena plays an uptight California smokejumper who's forced to take care of a trio of children in a family comedy that's really a kiddie sitcom.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Playing with Fire John Cena Keegan-Michael Key
CREDIT: Paramount/Nickelodeon
Director:
Andy Fickman
With:
John Cena, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Christian Convery, Finley Rose Slater, Tyler Mane.
Release Date:
Nov 8, 2019

Official Site: https://tickets.playingwithfire.movie

The plot of every sitcom is the same. There’s an inciting incident and a weekly story arc, but the real plot is this: A collection of characters, whether they’re related or not, act out the notion that they’re a “family” (they snipe at each other because they love each other), and by tuning in we become part of that family; that’s why even the most acerbic sitcom makes us feel good. The sitcom started off as a form for adults, but like rock ‘n’ roll and designer fashion-plate coolness it’s now regularly targeted to 8-year-olds. Kiddie sitcoms are ubiquitous on the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, and “Playing with Fire,” the new family comedy starring John Cena as a fearless but emotionally tight-ass smokejumper, is a barely glorified sitcom made in the overlit and benignly smart-mouth Nickelodeon house style.

The film opens with Cena, as Jake Carson, leading the battle against a wildfire blaze in a California forest. The fire sure looks real (it’s an impressive sequence), so you may figure you’re in for a wholesomely heroic action comedy. But then Jake, known as “Supe” (short for superintendent) and his right-hand men, the deeply loyal chatterbox Rodrigo (John Leguizamo) and the sarcastic wiseacre Mark (Keegan-Michael Key), head back to the firehouse, which is basically the film’s elaborate version of a three-camera sitcom set.

There’s another brief action sequence (they rush to extinguish a burning cabin), but that’s only there to set up the sitcom premise: In the cabin they rescue three children — the sassy teenage Brynn (Brianna Hildebrand) and her sibling tots, Will (Christian Convery) and Zoey (Finley Rose Slater) — who now need a place to go. (They’re pretending their parents were away; in fact, they are orphans.) Do you think there’s a chance they could stay at the firehouse and cause a lot of precocious trouble and, through all the slapstick disaster, form a sitcom family with the smokejumpers?

In describing the kids’ antics, I almost used the term “high jinks,” but I avoided it because Brynn, in her more-plugged-in-than-thou Gen-Z hauteur, would sneer at a phrase like “high jinks.” It’s so old. That generational friction, between her and Jake, is the source of the film’s comedy — or, at least, it is in the first “episode,” which is basically “If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Get The Kids Out of the Kitchen.” There’s a bit of head-bonking, as well as an incident where Jake and Mark have to clean up a bathroom accident by little Zoey, and the actors’ largely improvised gross-out panic (we see more of it in the outtakes) is pretty damn funny. Keegan-Michael Key does something sharp in this movie: He takes a nothing role and plays each riff with a concentration so wide-eyed and manic it becomes surreal. (Leguizamo is less funny as a goofball man-child who reflexively misquotes the famous.)

But it’s John Cena’s movie. Playing this paramilitary firefighter jock, a character built directly around his bodybuilder physique, Cena is certainly convincing. He’s so pumped up his palms have muscles; the veins in his chest look like implanted electric wires. But Cena may be the first bodybuilder-turned-actor who has what Arnold Schwarzenegger had: the ability to project a mocking light soul trapped in a musclehead’s body. And Cena’s antic volubility is very 21st century. In “Playing with Fire,” he’s like Jon Hamm’s lunk brother — you want to see him wind down and unclench. And gradually he does.

The process starts in earnest with the movie’s middle episode, which could be called “Jake’s Heart Is On Fire,” in which he woos Dr. Amy Hicks (Judy Greer), the research scientist who’s working to preserve the habitat of a local species of toad. She and Jake had a date once, but he couldn’t get past his 24/7 smokejumper compulsiveness. (That’s because he was raised in a firehouse by his heroic firefighter daddy, who died in action.) There’s more slapstick, notably a scene of our boys trying to walk through spilled motor oil in a parking lot that’s shot with a lot of whirling POV camera. We then arrive at the last episode, which could be called “Who’s the Boss?,” in which Jake makes his big play to take over for Commander Richards (Dennis Haysbert), the gruff retiring chief officer of the California smokejumpers brigade.

That Jake winds up auditioning for the position while wearing a little girl’s stretched-too-tight fairy-tale unicorn T-shirt shows you just how much he has “grown.” If “Playing with Fire” were on Nickeloden, where Cena is a mainstay, it would have a laugh track and fewer outdoor scenes. It wouldn’t have to pretend that it’s a movie. But the audience for “Playing with Fire” may be content to think: What’s the difference, anyway?

Popular on Variety

Film Review: 'Playing with Fire'

Reviewed at AMC Lincoln Square, New York, Nov. 2, 2019. MPAA Rating: PG. Running time: 96 MIN.

Production: A Paramount Pictures release of a Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Players, Broken Road Productions, Walden Media production. Producers: Todd Garner, Sean Robins. Executive producer: Mark Moran.

Crew: Director: Andy Fickman. Screenplay: Dan Ewan, Matt Liebmerman. Camera (color, widescreen): Dean Semler. Editor: Elisabet Ronalddóttir. Music: Nathan Wang.

With: John Cena, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Christian Convery, Finley Rose Slater, Tyler Mane.

More Film

  • Last Christmas

    Can Paul Feig Revive the Theatrical Rom-Com With 'Last Christmas'?

    Universal and Paul Feig are hoping that holiday rom-coms made at the right price can still pay off theatrically with “Last Christmas,” which opens Friday starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. “It’s a love letter to London and it felt like the kind of movie we need now,” says the “Bridesmaids” director. But since the [...]

  • AFM: Neon Buys Tilda Swinton's 'Memoria'

    AFM: Neon Buys Tilda Swinton's 'Memoria' for North America

    Neon has bought North American rights to Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Juan Pablo Urrego and Elkin Diaz. The drama is produced by Weerasethakul’s Kick the Machine, Burning and Illuminations Films. Weerasethakul won the Cannes Palme d’Or in 2010 for “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.” The deal [...]

  • Nik Powell NFTS Graduation Ceremony 2012,

    Nik Powell, Producer of 'The Crying Game' and Virgin Group Co-Founder, Dies at 69

    British music and film producer Nik Powell, who was among the Virgin Group co-founders with Richard Branson and became an influential force in U.K. cinema, producing more than 60 titles including Neil Jordan’s Oscar-winning “The Crying Game,” died Thursday at age 69. The cause of death was an unspecified form of cancer, Britain’s National Film [...]

  • THE IRISHMAN (2019)Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino)

    Survey: Streaming's Film Boom Won't Sap Theater Attendance

    Streaming services may be offering more movies than ever, but that doesn’t necessarily mean audiences will to go to theaters less often.   Netflix, for example, is offering its subscribers plenty of reasons to stay home for their cinema viewing, from new original movies like “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” that will soon move from limited [...]

  • Star Wars Episode IV

    'Star Wars' Editor Paul Hirsch Shares Tales From the 'Cutting Room' in His New Book

    Filmgoers don’t know the name Paul Hirsch nearly as well as those of Brian De Palma, George Lucas or John Hughes, but after a five-decade career as a film editor, he’s been an integral part of some of the biggest movies ever.  Hirsch says editing is a creative art despite the mechanical specialization of the pre-digital days, and [...]

  • Mosley Cartoon

    New Zealand's Animation Studio Huhu Joins With Chinese Partners for 'Mosley'

    Director Kirby Adkins says his greatest fear about “Mosley,” his ambitious animated feature about fantasy creatures called thoriphants, was that too many compromises would have to get made along the way — and that the movie would become “screwed up.” Making “Mosley” as an international production — it is the first film to make use [...]

  • Taika Waititi Jackie van Beek

    Women, Maori Voices Lead New Zealand Film and TV Drive

    Sitting out on a cool evening on a headland high above Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour, it is difficult to understand how recent the country’s unpalatable history really is. And the past injustices, combined with the emergence of the New Zealand movie industry onto the world stage at the tail end of the 1990s, means that indigenous [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad