×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Patrick’

The story of a woman who reluctantly adopts a pug, this shameless romantic comedy knows it's cute, but earns its place in your heart anyway.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Screen Media Films
Director:
Mandie Fletcher
With:
Beattie Edmondson, Ed Skrein, Tom Bennett, Gemma Jones.
Release Date:
Feb 15, 2019

1 hour 34 minutes

Official Site: https://screenmediafilms.net/productions/details/2754/Patrick

There’s no denying that “Patrick” is absolutely adorable. When a story revolves around a four-legged furry friend — a squishy, huggable pug, at that — that much is to be expected. However, what makes director Mandie Fletcher’s canine-centered romantic comedy work is its ability to engage in between the oh-so-cute closeups of the bug-eyed pup. Though the narrative tends to be a touch too simplistic for most grown-ups, and lacks enough riotous dog action for the little ones, there’s enough bite to make things worthwhile for those who just want to enjoy a sweet, wholesome dog movie.

Sarah’s (Beattie Edmondson) life is in shambles. Her boyfriend has just left her stranded in a new apartment without knowing a soul in the neighborhood. Her entire family thinks she’s turning into a spinster since all her romantic relationships end in woe. She’s depressed and questioning what love has in store for her. Her answer arrives in the form of a cute, cuddly, and very spoiled pug named Patrick. Sarah’s grandmother died unexpectedly, leaving behind her special companion and his very stylish wardrobe. Since no one else in Sarah’s family can handle the precocious pooch, she’s reluctantly forced into dog ownership. Her new job as pet parent includes waking up early, coaxing him to do his business quickly, and feeding him special meals.

More Reviews

Patrick doesn’t make the transition an easy one for Sarah. He’s a troublemaker. His separation anxiety causes him to wreak havoc on his new owner’s lifestyle, tearing up her possessions and alerting the landlord to his unwanted presence. His rambunctious behavior almost gets Sarah’s sweet elderly neighbor Celia (Gemma Jones) and her well-behaved pup Wendy evicted. Sarah, who already doesn’t love dogs, let alone Patrick, is at a loss figuring out a daily care plan for him while she’s busy at work. How are these two ever going to get along? The answer: with lots of patience, compromise, and help from friends.

Subtle sentiments about how owning a dog can enrich humanity, bringing innumerable benefits to the community, are delicately woven into the fabric of the film. Sarah’s life changes for the better once Patrick enters the picture. Even if it’s due to sheer biological needs, he gets her outside to socialize with other dog owners. He also pushes her to be more open toward new experiences like exercise and caring for others beyond herself.

The story doesn’t contain a whole lot of manufactured or contrived conflict, making it a breezy watch. It’s light-hearted, but that’s to its detriment, as it could use a bit more complexity. When Sarah is put into a tough predicament, being displaced due to her strict lease, she’s easily bailed out by her work colleague Becky (Emily Atack). While this speaks to the power of Patrick’s positive influence on Sarah’s life, it would’ve been more dramatic to include some character-building struggle on her part.

That said, Vanessa Davies, Paul de Vos, and Mandie Fletcher’s screenplay avoids some of the expected genre trappings. Sarah has a meet-cute with two different men at the park — cute, scruffy Ben (Tom Bennett) and hot veterinarian Oliver (Ed Skrein). When Oliver turns out to be insufferable and arrogant, she’s given an empowering moment. The filmmakers also dispose of the cliché “two guys fight over one girl” scenario early on. Adults might appreciate this fresh spin on the romantic comedy formula, but younger viewers looking for “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”-style shenanigans might be bored.

Building the soundtrack around a series of Amy Macdonald songs gives voice to Sarah’s struggles and surprises. Michael Price’s score furthers the Richard Curtis-inspired romance and folly. His swelling string arrangements support the scenes, but never feel pushy.

Sure, the third act stretches audience believability that Patrick — after unwittingly stowing away on a boat while chasing a cat — can make his way back home, and from there find his way to Sarah’s “Fun Run” (which is this film’s “chase to the airport” sequence). But by this point, “Patrick” has won over audiences as well as his new owner, and it’s easy to play along.

Film Review: 'Patrick'

Reviewed online, Los Angeles, Feb. 9, 2019. Running time: 94 MIN.

Production: A Screen Media Films release of a Buena Vista Int’l, The Exchange presentation, in association with Hindsight, Enigma, H2 Media, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, LipSync, of a Fearless Pen, Courtland Productions, ARG, Fred Films production, in co-production with UMedia, Polifemo, Sun Film Group. Producers: Vanessa Davies, Paul de Vos, Sue Latimer, James Spring. Executive producers: Tim Smith, James Swarbrick, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, James Scott, Adrian Politowski, Brian O’Shea, Tracey McCarrick, Giovanna Trischitta, Norman Merry, Peter Hampden, Jonathan Feuer, Paolo Monaci Freguglia, Patrizia Fersurella, Yvette Hoyle, Ciro Orsini, Geraldine East, Peter Kandiah.

Crew: Director: Mandie Fletcher. Writer: Vanessa Davies, Paul de Vos and Mandie Fletcher. Camera (color): Chris Goodger. Editor: Matthew Tucker. Music: Michael Price.

With: Beattie Edmondson, Ed Skrein, Tom Bennett, Gemma Jones.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • PARKS AND RECREATION -- "Galentine's Day"

    How to Celebrate Female Friendships on Galentine's Day With Movies and TV Shows

    Galentine’s Day is here to remind you that romantic relationships come and go, but friends are forever. Coined by Leslie Knope on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” Feb. 13 has become a day for leaving your partners at home and honoring sisterhood over breakfast food. “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas,” says our [...]

  • 'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million

    'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million Streams

    The official soundtrack to “Green Book” has surpassed one million streams on global music streaming platforms. The motion picture starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali is up for five Academy Awards this season, including best picture, lead actor, supporting actor, original screenplay and film editing. This milestone marks Milan Records’ highest streamed jazz soundtrack to [...]

  • Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

    Carey Mulligan's Thriller 'Promising Young Woman' Backed by Focus

    Focus Features has come on board with FilmNation Entertainment to begin production on Carey Mulligan’s thriller “Promising Young Woman.” The thriller marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who will both direct and write the film’s screenplay. Fennell will produce along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben [...]

  • 'Patrick' Review

    Film Review: 'Patrick'

    There’s no denying that “Patrick” is absolutely adorable. When a story revolves around a four-legged furry friend — a squishy, huggable pug, at that — that much is to be expected. However, what makes director Mandie Fletcher’s canine-centered romantic comedy work is its ability to engage in between the oh-so-cute closeups of the bug-eyed pup. [...]

  • Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca

    Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca Festival Opener

    The Tribeca Film Festival will open its 18th edition with the world premiere of the HBO Documentary Film “The Apollo,” directed by Roger Ross Williams. The film will debut at the iconic theater in Manhattan on April 24. It includes archival footage, music, comedy and dance performances, and interviews with Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Smokey [...]

  • Nadav Lapid On Breaking From The

    Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms'

    BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad