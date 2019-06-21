×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Nightmare Cinema’

Horror mega-fan Mick Garris assembles this uneven but fun compendium of scare tales.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nightmare Cinema
Director:
Mick Garris, Alejandro Brugues, Joe Dante, Ryuhei Kitamura, David Slade
Release Date:
Jun 21, 2019

Rated R  Running time: 119 MIN.

Writer, producer, director and horror mega-fan Mick Garris assembles a cadre of like minds to create “Nightmare Cinema.” This anthology feature is basically a two-hour, big-screen version of the several macabre TV anthology series he’s been involved with since the mid-’80s “Amazing Stories.” Comprising five directors’ tales linked by the inimitable Mickey Rourke as a diabolical projectionist, this feature falls short of Garris’ greatest effort in that vein: His all-star 2005-07 cable pet project “Masters of Horror.” Each segment here has strengths and weaknesses. If there are no outright duds, there’s no real triumph either. But the whole is certainly diverse, lively and reference-packed enough to please horror fans attracted to this kind of enterprise, which are so often (see last year’s “Tales From the Hood 2”) so, so much worse. Cranked Up Films is releasing to 25 U.S. screens and on demand June 21.

More Reviews

Things get off to a fast start as Samantha (Sarah Withers) is weepily walking off an apparent breakup when she spies a theater marquee emblazoned with her name as star of “The Thing in the Woods.” Mystified, she walks into the open, empty, seemingly automated movie palace and is promptly locked into her seat as the (first) film-within-the-film begins.

Cut to Samantha as a scream queen, frantically trying to outrun “The Welder,” a masked Unstoppable Killing Machine who’s already slaughtered most of her friends, though not yet Jason (Kevin Fonteyne) or Mike (Chris Warren). This energetic sendup of bombastic, all-American slashers compiles all the usual clichés (from Short-lived Black Dude to Final Girl with incongruous gladiator-level survival skills), then takes an abrupt left turn into an equally amusing, sci-fi-tinged direction.

The only minus to this sequence directed by Argentine Alejandro Brugués (who still hasn’t made a second feature since 2011’s spoofy “Juan of the Dead”) is that its particular cocktail feels derived from what “The Cabin in the Woods” did at greater length and with greater ingenuity.

After couple Anna (Zarah Mahler) and David (Mark Grossman) unwisely sneak into the theater balcony to make out, they find themselves starring in Joe Dante’s “Mirari.” Now she’s a facially scarred woman engaged to a dreamboat who generously offers pre-wedding plastic surgery to soothe her insecurities. But once inside the clinic of obsequiously cheerful Dr. Leneer (Richard Chamberlain), Anna soon realizes the agenda is more sinister. It’s a lively if familiar exploration of black-comedy body horror tropes, with a weak ending.

Only after a couple segments do we meet The Projectionist, who makes a hell of a first impression: Not because he announces he’s a “death collector” or even “curator of a 100 years of nightmares trapped on a silver screen,” but because he’s some indeterminately aged hipster guy shirtless under an unzipped leather jacket. Is this entity the Devil or a demon? Either way, it obviously does a lot of time at the gym. Of course it’s Rourke, weird AF as ever, and if the film barely taps his unique ambience, one still wishes he got more screen time.

Next up is a priest (Maurice Benard) lured in by the same marquee ruse, then finding himself on screen in a Catholic boarding school gone berserk with demonic possessions — plus the usual current assumption that those clerics are sex-crazed. While there are specific nods to “The Exorcist” and “The Omen” here, this segment directed by Japan’s Ryuhei Kitamura (“Versus”) and penned by Mexico’s Sandra Becerril is more like the umpteen garish knockoffs that ensued of those films from Catholic nations for about a decade. As an act of exploitation subgenre homage, it’s successful, at once handsomely atmospheric and tastelessly over-the-top. But those unschooled in vintage celluloid Euro-trash may just find it disjointed, hysterical and silly.

Immediately striking for its monochrome lensing by “Hunger Games” DP Jo Willems is “This Way to Egress,” directed by his “30 Days of Night” and “American Gods” collaborator David Slade. It’s adapted from a short story by Larry Connolly, and the translation doesn’t quite take: There’s an interesting but muddled literary quality to this surreal half-story in which a woman (Elizabeth Reaser) waiting for a doctor’s appointment experiences disturbing perceptual shifts that make her question her sanity. With the story’s particular distance from reality (any reality) left vague, this segment provides an aesthetically sharp contrast but an underdeveloped idea.

Finally in Garris’ own “Dead,” pubescent piano prodigy Riley (Faly Rakotohavan) must relive the post-recital trauma after he and his parents (Annabeth Gish, Daryl C. Brown) were carjacked by a trigger-happy wacko (Orson Chaplin). Once Riley wakes up in the hospital, he’s told he was dead on the operating table for 17 minutes.

This is one of those “between two worlds” things in which the protagonist can see dead people, so maybe he’s already dead … but then why are live people trying to kill him … and are dead ones too? It’s well directed, yet the script’s fantasy rules seem so arbitrary that the whole thing ultimately makes no sense. Ditto the Rourke-again closing tag, for that matter.

In fact, the writing gets progressively more overloaded and sloppy in “Nightmare Cinema.” Best to think as little as possible, just enjoying the overall range of story types and tones. Which does work as a fun couple hours, all together. The urge to get too critical is shushed by a closing dedication to Wes Craven, Tobe Hooper and George Romero, who all made better movies — and worse ones.

Such compendiums are often a little too potluck, with wildly different approaches and levels of expertise. But while “Nightmare Cinema” has little thematic or stylistic repetition between segments, there’s nonetheless a consistency of overall packaging. Production designer Lauren Fitzsimmons, editor Mike Mendez and DPs Andrew Russo and Matthias Schubert are among major contributors involved throughout — or nearly, with “This Way to Egress” appearing the major outlier.

Film Review: 'Nightmare Cinema'

Reviewed online, San Francisco, June 18, 2019. MPAA rating: R. Running time: 119 MIN.

Production: A Cranked Up Films release of a Cinelou Films, Cranked Up, Nice Guy production. Producers: Mick Garris, Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Joe Russo. Executive producers: Scott Donley, Lenny Shapiro, Wayne Mark Godfrey, Robert Jones, Scott Karol. Co-executive producer: Mickey Rourke. Co-producers: Stephanie Caleb, David Hopwood, Brandon Hill, Nikki Stier Justice.

Crew: The Projectionist Director, writer: Mick Garris. Camera (color, HD): Andrew Russo. Editor: Mike Mendez. Music: Richard Band. Starring: Mickey Rourke. The Thing in the Woods Director, writer: Alejandro Brugués. Camera (color, HD): Matthias Schubert. Editor: Mendez. Music: Kyle Newmaster. Starring: Sarah Withers, Kevin Fonteyne, Chris Warren, Eric Nelsen, Jared Gertner. Mirari Director: Joe Dante. Screenplay: Richard Christian Matheson. Camera (color, HD): Russo. Editor: Mendez. Music: Band. Starring: Zarah Mahler, Mark Grossman, Richard Chamberlain, Celesta Hodge, Reid Cox, Belinda Balaski. Mashit Director: Ryuhei Kitamura. Screenplay: Sandra Becerril. Camera: Schubert. Music: Editor: Mendez. Aldo Shllaku. Starring: Maurice Benard, Mariela Garriga, Jamie Lynn Concepcion, Stephanie Cood, Brandon Tyler. This Way to Egress Director: David Slade. Screenplay: Slade, Lawrence C. Connolly. Editor: Tony Kearns. Camera (color, HD): Jo Willems. Starring: Elizabeth Reaser, Lucas Barker, Macintyre Sweeney, Adam Godley, Bronwyn Morrill. Dead Director, writer: Mick Garris. Camera (color, HD): Russo. Editor: Mendez. Music: Band. Starring:  Faly Rakotohavana, Annabeth Gish, Daryl C. Brown, Orson Chaplin, Lexy Panterra, Dan Martin, Jamie Gray Hyder, Tangie Ambrose.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • burn your maps tiff

    Film Review: 'Burn Your Maps'

    “Burn Your Maps” is one of those movies that’s glib and facile and threadbare all the way through, then the ending sort of gets to you (you’d have to be made of pretty stern stuff if it didn’t), so you think back over what you’ve seen — and it’s still a crock. The writer-director, Jordan Roberts, seems [...]

  • Nightmare Cinema

    Film Review: 'Nightmare Cinema'

    Writer, producer, director and horror mega-fan Mick Garris assembles a cadre of like minds to create “Nightmare Cinema.” This anthology feature is basically a two-hour, big-screen version of the several macabre TV anthology series he’s been involved with since the mid-’80s “Amazing Stories.” Comprising five directors’ tales linked by the inimitable Mickey Rourke as a [...]

  • Hearts and Bones

    Sydney Film Review: 'Hearts and Bones'

    Time spent in a modern war zone can be traumatic for participant and observer alike, yet across continents and cultures, the shared experiences of living and loving in the wake of such experiences can be startlingly similar. This is multi-faceted and overarching theme woven throughout Ben Lawrence’s sensitive and affecting new Australian drama “Hearts and [...]

  • Elizabeth Banks

    Film News Roundup: Elizabeth Banks Honored as Pioneer of the Year by Will Rogers Foundation

    In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Banks will receive the Pioneer of the Year Award, “The Great Hack” launches a festival, Women In Media launch the CAMERAderie Initiative and UCLA, University of Michigan and USC are receiving $50 million. More Reviews Film Review: 'Burn Your Maps' Film Review: 'Nightmare Cinema' BANKS HONORED The Will Rogers [...]

  • Shanghai: Chinese Film Industry Needs Quality

    Shanghai: Chinese Film Industry Needs to Focus on Quality After Wobbly 2018

    The economics of China’s film industry is no longer an unbroken story of double digit growth. Nor was 2018 quite as bad many companies have portrayed. More Reviews Film Review: 'Burn Your Maps' Film Review: 'Nightmare Cinema' A major report on the business, published in Shanghai this week by the China Film Association, in partnership [...]

  • Batman Julia Roberts Spike Lee

    Batman, Julia Roberts, Spike Lee Among 2020 Walk of Fame Honorees

    Batman, Julia Roberts and Spike Lee are among the names selected to be inducted into the 2020 Walk of Fame. More Reviews Film Review: 'Burn Your Maps' Film Review: 'Nightmare Cinema' The full list of honorees was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee via an exclusive livestream by Variety. [...]

  • Indian film director Rajkumar Hirani'Sanju' film

    Shanghai: Rajkumar Hirani Talks China-India Film Axis, Silent on #MeToo Accusations

    Rajkumar Hirani, the Indian film director who is part of the Shanghai International Film Festival’s competition jury, says he is pleased by the reception that Indian films are getting in China. More Reviews Film Review: 'Burn Your Maps' Film Review: 'Nightmare Cinema' But in conversation in Shanghai he sidestepped the accusations of sexual assault that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad