×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘My Son’

A convincing Guillaume Canet channels his inner Liam Neeson as a father searching for his kidnapped son in French director Christian Carion’s generic thriller.

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
My Son (Mon Garçon)
CREDIT: Unifrance
Director:
Christian Carion
With:
Guillaume Canet, Mélanie Laurent, Olivier de Benoist
Release Date:
May 3, 2019

Official Site: http://cohenmedia.net/films/myson

Director Christian Carion and his frequent star Guillaume Canet show off their very particular sets of skills in “My Son” (“Mon garçon”), a polished, if mechanical, vigilante thriller that attempts to combine the psychological deep dive of Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” with the adrenaline shot of Pierre Morel’s “Taken.” Falling well short of those superior films, this limited-release offering — which did modest business when it opened in France back in 2017 — squanders a compelling performance by top-billed Canet, playing an absentee father searching for his kidnapped son in the mountains of southeast France. Themes of parental guilt and the effects of broken families on children are hinted at early but discarded in favor of genre pleasures, which Carion provides to increasingly formulaic effect.

“My Son” is Carion’s fifth feature and his first in a contemporary setting since his 2001 César-nominated debut, “The Girl from Paris.” Since then, he’s tackled World War I (Oscar-nominee “Merry Christmas,” also starring Canet), World War II (“Come What May”), and the Cold War (“Farewell,” Canet again). He has a knack for finding fascinating true stories, then treating them with a bloodless professionalism that never wholly fulfills their promise. That’s also the problem in this original story, despite Carion’s unconventional shooting strategy: “My Son” was shot in only six days, and Canet was never given a script, only a six-page character outline and a green light to improvise. This winds up being the best creative idea the movie has to offer, although most audiences will wonder how such a risky concept resulted in such a generic thriller.

More Reviews

Whether Canet’s performance would have been demonstrably less effective without this approach we’ll never know, but he notably drops his eternally boyish good looks to chart the emotional descent of Julien, a geologist who bailed on his marriage and his son for a job that often takes him abroad. Julien hasn’t seen his 7-year-old son Mathys (Lino Papa) since the previous summer, but he arrives in the French town of Autrans after learning that the son has mysteriously disappeared during a camping trip.

Working from a script co-written with Laure Irrmann (who also co-wrote “Come What May”), Carion sets up the dramatically-promising notion that Julien’s guilt over his decision to “give priority to my work over my role as a father” is the spark that ignites his increasingly frantic desire to find his son. Piling on is Julien’s ex-wife Marie (Mélanie Laurent, a real asset in her handful of scenes), who suggests it takes “more than a birthday card or a gift in the post” to be a dad. Marie has since moved on with Grégoire (Olivier de Benoist) who plans to start his own family with Marie and is curiously unmoved by the disappearance of Mathys.

All this thematic pipe-laying and character work, however, gets tossed as Carion’s sole focus becomes Julien’s increasingly improbable one-man investigation. Ignoring police admonitions to stay out of the way, Julien goes it alone, revealing himself to be quite the detective, scrubbing through video footage, busting into homes and torturing a suspect with a blowtorch before skulking around the bad guy’s mountain lair for the final showdown.

It would be easier to ignore the ridiculous speed and ease with which Julien gets to the bottom of things if the reason behind Mathys’ disappearance was even remotely interesting or Carion had gifted us with the primal satisfaction of watching our hero get medieval. But his sensibilities are too conventional for that and opportunities to make us question our allegiance to a vigilante or imagine ourselves in Julien’s shoes are ignored.

Along with Canet (who directed the far-better French thriller “Tell No One”), key below-the-line contributors keep us in the game. Documentary-honed DP Eric Dumont’s handheld camera provides an almost constant sense of danger and uncertainty, while the darkly-textured score by Laurent Perez del Mar (“The Red Turtle”) helps insure that tension remains high even as interest wanes.

Neither a bracing blast of vigilante pleasure nor an absorbing character piece, “My Son” is most notable for being Carion’s second straight film about a father’s desperate search for his son. One hopes that whatever compelled him to hang two movies on such a depressing premise can be worked out in therapy.

Film Review: 'My Son'

Reviewed online, Paris, April 25, 2019. Running time: 85 min. (Original title: “Mon garcon”)

Production: (France) A Cohen Media Group (in U.S.), Diaphana (in France) release of a Nord-Ouest Films, Une Hirondelle Prods., Canéo Films, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, CN6 Prods. production, with the participation of OCS, in association with Palatine Étoile 14, Sofitvciné 4, Soficinéma 13, with the participation of Artémis Prods., La Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes du CNC, in association with Diaphana, Wild Bunch. Producers: Christophe Rossignon, Philip Boëffard. Co-producers: Christian Carion, Guillaume Canet.

Crew: Director: Christian Carion. Screenplay: Christian Carion, Laure Irrmann. Camera (color, widescreen): Eric Dumont. Editor: Loïc Lallemand. Music: Laurent Perez Del Mar .

With: Guillaume Canet, Mélanie Laurent, Olivier de Benoist, Antoine Hamel, Mohamed Brikat, Lino Papa, Marc Robert, Pierre Langlois, Tristan Pagès, Christophe Rossignon, Pierre Desmaret.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • My Son (Mon Garçon)

    Film Review: 'My Son'

    Director Christian Carion and his frequent star Guillaume Canet show off their very particular sets of skills in “My Son” (“Mon garçon”), a polished, if mechanical, vigilante thriller that attempts to combine the psychological deep dive of Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” with the adrenaline shot of Pierre Morel’s “Taken.” Falling well short of those superior films, [...]

  • Liam Neeson

    Liam Neeson to Star in Action-Thriller 'The Minuteman'

    Liam Neeson is returning to familiar turf, starring in the independent action-thriller “The Minuteman” from director Robert Lorenz. Voltage Pictures is on board to represent the movie at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA and UTA Independent Film Group will co-represent the U.S. rights. More Reviews Film Review: 'The Hustle' Film Review: 'My Son' Neeson has [...]

  • Andreas Carlsson Reginald Hudlin

    Reginald Hudlin Teams With Andreas Carlsson for 'Beyond the Velvet Rope'

    Reginald Hudlin (pictured at right), who received a Best Picture nomination for “Django Unchained,” will direct the musical “Beyond the Velvet Rope” with songs by hitmaker Andreas Carlsson. Ron Bass, who won an Oscar for the “Rain Man” screenplay, is writing the script with Walter Becker (“Wild Hogs”) and G.L. Lambert. Carlsson will produce with [...]

  • Zhang Ziyi Named Godmother of the

    Zhang Ziyi Named Godmother of the Trophée Chopard 2019 at Cannes Film Festival

    Actress Zhang Ziyi has been named “Godmother” of the 19th annual Trophée Chopard 2019 at Cannes Film Festival. As godmother, Zhang will present the award to both a male and female young actor on the rise. She follows “Godmother” Diane Kruger, who presented the award to Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki at Cannes film Festival [...]

  • Natasha Lyonne Cast in Jon Stewart's

    Natasha Lyonne Joins Jon Stewart's Political Drama 'Irresistible' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following her critically acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll,” Natasha Lyonne is heading back to the big screen. The actress is joining Steve Carell in the ensemble cast of Jon Stewart’s upcoming comedy “Irresistible.” The movie, also starring Topher Grace, Rose Byrne, and Chris Cooper, follows a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine [...]

  • GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS

    Box Office: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' May Smash $50 Million-Plus in Debut

    “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” should smash at least $50 million at the North American box office during its May 31-June 2 opening weekend for Legendary and Warner Bros., early tracking showed on Thursday. The Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” world premiering next week at the Cannes Film Festival, is pegged by box office trackers to [...]

  • Ed Skrein

    Ed Skrein Joins John Boyega in Legal Drama 'Naked Singularity' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ed Skrein is set to join John Boyega and Olivia Cooke in the legal drama “A Naked Singularity” with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions on board to produce. The movie is based on Sergio De La Pava’s debut novel, which centers on a successful New York public defender whose life begins to unravel after he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad