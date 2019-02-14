×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin Film Review: ‘Monsters.’

Marius Olteanu's debut amounts to a powerful, minutely observed three-part study of a loving marriage threatened by socially taboo and mutually painful revelations.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Berlin Film Festival

“The trick is to keep breathing,” says Dana (Judith State) as she takes a drag off the first cigarette she’s had in years, grinding it out after a couple of puffs. It feels somewhat inevitable she’d relent and take one, as they’re constantly offered to her by the Bucharest taxi driver (Alexandru Potocean) whom she has mysteriously engaged for the whole night. Smoking is one of the things you do on a stakeout, after all, and how else would you describe hanging out outside your own apartment building with a stranger, looking up at its darkened windows? Romanian director Marius Olteanu’s “Monsters.” is a remarkable debut — wise, compassionate, surprising — about a couple staking out their own slowly imploding marriage like it’s a partially dismantled apartment with no one home.

Divided cleanly into three segments and taking place over the course of 24 hours, the film is largely shot in a squared-off aspect ratio. This has the effect of turning closeups into portraiture that echoes the dimensions of a passport photo, while also making us constantly, low-level aware of absence: The warm-toned, reflective night-time photography from rising cinematographer Luchian Ciobanu is edged with black bars that frame single characters in aloneness, and that feel subtly off-balance and overcrowded when there are two.

Related

Dana is coming back from a work trip, but after a quick crying jag in the train station bathroom is curiously reluctant to go home. Instead she negotiates with her surly young cab driver to drive her to a different destination (she and her husband are in the process of moving and so currently have two apartments), and then to park there a while. They help out a nosy neighbor in crisis and gradually Dana and the driver share some sparse confidences, but Olteanu’s spare, economical screenplay is characterized by an honest restraint in the portrayal of passing relationships: This is not the kind of film where chance encounters blossom into cathartic connection.

The second segment follows Dana’s husband Artur (Cristian Popa), over roughly the same period of time. We hear the other side of his phone conversation with Dana and discover that he is also lying about his whereabouts. In fact, by the clever use of the song “Fireworks” by First Aid Kit (with its sweet chorus of “Why do I do this to myself?”) in the otherwise scoreless film, we understand that while Dana is in the taxi, Artur is in the apartment of his Grindr date, listening to the same radio station.

Artur’s ghastly hookup is hilariously, skeweringly outlined; the weird power dynamics and grating lovelessness of the encounter contrasting hauntingly with the third segment, in which the gentle, mutual carefulness of his relationship with Dana is so delicately evoked. “I want to be who I should, for you,” Artur tells Dana, and over the course of their day together, they rescue each other regularly. Dana absorbs the impact of Artur’s grandmother’s disapproval; Artur plucks the childless Dana from a knot of women talking about motherhood at a party.

The actors are superb, right down to the way their bodies seem familiarly in sync with each other even if there is no physical attraction between their characters anymore. And though the film is not without humor and liveliness, it is most assured in its controlled tone of melancholy. How infinitely sad it is to have such mutual love without being in love; how guilty and helpless you feel when the one person who is most unreservedly supportive of you — of the truth of you — is also the one person that truth hurts the most. The universality of its pinprick-accurate emotions means that while, as with most new Romanian cinema, there is an element of social critique, it has insight and compassion that is applicable even in more politically progressive environments — anywhere people are together but apart.

At the dividing point between the middle and last sections, the frame suddenly expands to widescreen as Dana and Artur share the shot for the first time. And though we’re two-thirds of the way through, this is when the title appears: “Monsters.” It’s such a transcendent moment that it would be, in its own way, the perfect ending. But the final wisdom of Olteanu’s shrewd study is that it’s not about perfection or completion or revelation. It’s about continuation, about persevering when romance is impossible but every other kind of love remains, and the trick is just to keep breathing.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • 'Monsters' Review: Wise, Kind Portrait Of

    Berlin Film Review: 'Monsters.'

    “The trick is to keep breathing,” says Dana (Judith State) as she takes a drag off the first cigarette she’s had in years, grinding it out after a couple of puffs. It feels somewhat inevitable she’d relent and take one, as they’re constantly offered to her by the Bucharest taxi driver (Alexandru Potocean) whom she [...]

  • Jorge Antonio Guerrero Roma

    'Roma' Actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero Receives Visa in Time for Oscars

    “Roma” actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero has finally received an American visa in time to attend the Oscars on Feb. 24. Guerrero made the happy announcement on his Instagram on Wednesday, thanking the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, the U.S. embassy, his Talent on the Road management, Netflix and his friends and family. Related Berlin [...]

  • ‘The Maestro’ Review: A Placid Old

    Film Review: 'The Maestro'

    The expert in question in “The Maestro” is famed composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (Xander Berkeley), who over the course of his career contributed to more than 200 movies, many as a “ghost composer.” Yet the real focus of Adam Cushman’s film is actually Jerry Herst (Leo Marks), an aspiring musician who in 1945 Los Angeles became [...]

  • Rendez-Vous with French Cinema showcase Unveils

    Rendez-Vous with French Cinema showcase Unveils Lineup, Trailer

    Gilles Lellouche’s “Sink or Swim,” Mikhaël Hers’s “Amanda,” Louis-Julien Petit’s “Invisibles” and Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun” are set to screen at the 24th edition of the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema showcase which is co-organized by The Film Society of Lincoln Center and UniFrance. After world-premiering out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, [...]

  • 'So Long, My Son' Review:

    Berlin Film Review: 'So Long, My Son'

    The airplane runs into turbulence, the seatbelt announcement sounds, and Yaojun (Wang Jingchun) and his wife Liyun (Yong Mei) automatically clutch hands. The rough air passes, the craft steadies and their hands unclasp. “Isn’t it funny,” says Liyun, whose hair is finally graying at the temples, but whose unlined face has been made somehow more [...]

  • The Favourite Black Panther

    Oscars Dreamers Shoot for the Gold

    It’s called the Dream Factory for a reason. Hollywood has been churning out movies about dreamers for decades, and this year’s best picture contenders follow that cinematic tradition: Dreamers abound on screen and behind the camera. Related Berlin Film Review: 'So Long, My Son' Berlin Film Review: 'Flatland' Cleo, the indefatigable domestic at the center [...]

  • Ghosts of Sugar Land Netflix

    Netflix Acquires Sundance Documentary 'Ghosts of Sugar Land' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to the short documentary “Ghosts of Sugar Land,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Bassam Tariq directed the pic, which he also co-wrote with Thomas Niles. Related Berlin Film Review: 'So Long, My Son' Berlin Film Review: 'Flatland' The doc is set in Sugar Land, Texas, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad