×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Mia and the White Lion’

A rebellious young girl forms an unwavering friendship with a white lion in this potent but problematic family feature.

By

Courtney's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mia and the White Lion
Director:
Gilles de Maistre
With:
Daniah De Villiers, Mélanie Laurent, Langley Kirkwood, Ryan Mac Lennan. (English, French dialogue)
Release Date:
Apr 12, 2019

Rated PG  1 hour 38 minutes

Official Site: https://www.miaandthewhitelion.movie/

Director Gilles de Maistre had good intentions at heart bringing an animal activist message to the mainstream with “Mia and the White Lion.” The craft and care it took to capture a portrait of a headstrong young girl and her unconventional friendship with a white lion is astounding, considering the filming spanned a few years so the actress could authentically bond with the animal (under strict supervision, of course). This sweetly sentimental feature — aimed squarely at the family demographic, particularly those with small children — will assuredly connect with animal lovers, with one big caveat: There’s a whiplash-inducing reveal that could prove traumatic to some of those same folks.

Ten-year-old Mia Owen (Daniah De Villiers) has recently moved from London to South Africa and is struggling with lots of complicated feelings. Her frustration and angst over this sudden lifestyle change has prevented her from fitting in at her new school, as she gets in fights with classmates and teachers alike. She also lashes out at her caring parents, Alice (Mélanie Laurent) and John (Langley Kirkwood), who’ve dragged her and her on-the-spectrum brother Mick (Ryan Mac Lennan) across the world to manage a lion farm that provides animals to parks, zoos, and research facilities. Mia is as ferocious as the prowling, caged creatures behind those fences.

More Reviews

In order to acclimate the kids to their new way of living, John and Alice give them a present: a rare white lion cub named Charlie (played by animal actor Thor). Not only will this beautiful, blue-eyed beast be their new pet, he’ll also be a boon for their burgeoning business, which includes big plans to encourage tourism. Though Mia is initially reticent to accept Charlie’s adorable advances, the pair become best buddies, sharing an unshakeable bond. Their co-dependent spirits become intertwined, so much so that they can’t be separated for an elongated period of time, like when Mia goes to soccer camp and both become listless and depressed. Their relationship also transforms her into a compassionate, empathetic soul, especially when dealing with Mick’s night terrors and stimming.

As the years pass, their future as friends becomes uncertain once Charlie triples in size and his primal instincts begin taking over. Further stress on the family is added when Mick’s need for specialized care grows urgent and John aligns himself with a shady, sleazy businessman, Dirk (Brandon Auret). To protect his family, John orders Charlie to be sent away. However, Mia then learns the dark, devastating truth about the family business: The picturesque preserve is actually a breeding farm used to supply lions for “canned hunts” — a vile, legal practice where the trophy is killed within a confined area. Mia and Charlie’s loyalty is put to the test as the pair escape, seeking the nearest lion sanctuary.

Director de Maistre harnesses yellow-blue color theory for maximum visual impact. This beguiling palette is echoed in the wardrobe, cinematography, and color timing, pumping up the saturated sky against the wheaten savanna, and the blues of Charlie’s eyes against his cream-colored coat. Cinematographer Brendan Barnes showcases gorgeous sweeping vistas during the golden hour. His shots of indigenous animals such as hippos, giraffes, and zebras roaming free, coupled with Julien Rey’s editing and de Maistre’s documentary skillset, give the film the feel of a travelogue — although it’s odd that they’d make a country that supports canned hunts look as enticing as it does.

Screenwriters Prune de Maistre and William Davies have crafted a strong female protagonist, although not a heroine children should seek to emulate. Sure, she’s fearless and adventurous, but to a fault as her impulsive hubris gets her into sticky situations. She hitchhikes, tempts fate playing with her feisty four-legged friend, and steals a truck with the hungry lion hidden in the covered cab — from which it could escape and maul bystanders. That last bit is played lightly for humor, though it’s hard to ignore the danger that could ensue.

Yet where this tale goes off its rails is with the reveal. The first half of the film provides a sense of security with an abundance of cute animals (and gratuitous closeups milking it), then the second half rips away any naïveté. The message, while absolutely necessary to draw attention to this heinous type of hunt, is ham-handled and jarring. It’s akin to learning the family dog wasn’t taken to a farm in the country to run free, but rather to the vet to be euthanized. John’s motivations and rationalizations are never properly set up or thought out. Did he restart his business with a conservationist intent, only to abandon that once it proved financially unfeasible? Either way, it doesn’t make any sense that he would jeopardize his familial relationships for his work. The complex family dynamics are all back-loaded, and given a conclusion that stretches credulity as it wraps things up far too easily.

Despite a heartfelt sentiment that one person has the power to uproot societal structure and inspire change, and the filmmakers’ desire to raise awareness about an abhorrent practice, packaging it in a family-friendly narrative proves to be wildly problematic.

Film Review: ‘Mia and the White Lion’

Reviewed online, Los Angeles, April 9, 2019. MPAA Rating: PG. Running time: ­­­­­98 MIN. (Original tite: “Mia et le lion blanc”)

Production: (France-Germany-S. Africa) A StudioCanal (in France), Ledafilms Entertainment Group (in U.S.) release of a Galatée Films, Outside Films, StudioCanal presentation of an M6 Films, Film Afrika, Pandora Film co-production, in association with Canal Plus, Ciné Plus, M6, W9, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW. Producers: Jacques Perrin, Valentine Perrin, Nicolas Elghozi, Gilles de Maistre, Stéphane Simon, Catherine Camborde.

Crew: Director: Gilles de Maistre. Screenplay: Prune de Maistre, William Davies. Camera (color, widescreen): Brendan Barnes. Editors: Julien Rey. Music: Armand Amar.

With: Daniah De Villiers, Mélanie Laurent, Langley Kirkwood, Ryan Mac Lennan. (English, French dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Mia and the White Lion

    Film Review: ‘Mia and the White Lion’

    Director Gilles de Maistre had good intentions at heart bringing an animal activist message to the mainstream with “Mia and the White Lion.” The craft and care it took to capture a portrait of a headstrong young girl and her unconventional friendship with a white lion is astounding, considering the filming spanned a few years [...]

  • Chris Fenton

    Chris Fenton Accused of Masquerading as 'Player' as DMG Lost Millions

    DMG Entertainment has fired back against Chris Fenton, the former head of its motion picture group who filed a $30 million breach of contract suit in February. In a counterclaim, DMG blasts Fenton as a disloyal employee who advanced his own interests at the company’s expense. The suit alleges that Fenton “cultivated his persona of [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Flexes Brand Muscle and Investment Capabilities in Unveiling Disney Plus

    Disney has thrown down the content gauntlet. The company capped a three and a half hour investor presentation on its plans to move aggressively into the direct-to-consumer arena Thursday with news that produced gasps from the roughly 250 Wall Street analysts and reporters in the room. More Reviews Film Review: ‘Olympic Dreams’ Film Review: ‘Mia [...]

  • People walk past the Egyptian Theater

    Sundance Film Festival Co-Founder Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

    Sterling Van Wagenen, who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival, has been charged with felony aggravated sexual abuse by the Salt Lake City District Attorney’s office. The Sundance Institute issued a statement denouncing Van Wagenen and said he has not been connected to the festival since 1993. “Recent reports in the press have made us aware [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Interface

    Disney+ to Launch in November, Priced at $6.99 Monthly

    Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019, and will cost $6.99 per month, the company announced — nearly half Netflix’s standard $12.99 plan. The subscription VOD service represents Disney’s biggest and most aggressive move into the video-streaming wars. By pricing it well below Netflix, the Mouse House is betting it can rapidly [...]

  • Johnny Depp and Amber HeardPalm Springs

    Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Threatened to Kill Her During Years of Abuse

    Amber Heard has recounted years of abuse she endured by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in new court documents filed in response to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. The actress referred to Depp as “the Monster” multiple times in the court filings and claimed he wouldn’t remember the abuse due to his excessive drinking [...]

  • DJ Quik

    DJ Quik Joins Terry Crews and Ludacris Film 'John Henry' as Composer, Executive Producer

    Hip-hop artist and producer DJ Quik is the latest star to become involved in the forthcoming indie movie “John Henry” with Terry Crews and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. The rapper will produce an original soundtrack for the feature film and also serve as executive producer. The film, from first-time movie director Will Forbes, is a modern [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad