×

Film Review: ‘Mary’

There's terror at sea but not much inspiration onscreen in this pedestrian horror thriller set on a haunted sailboat.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mary
CREDIT: Dan Anderson
Director:
Michael Goi
With:
Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
Release Date:
Oct 11, 2019

Running time: 85 MIN.

When Emily Mortimer says, “Evil needs a body to exist. The body was that boat,” it’s just the first of numerous unsayable lines in “Mary.” This tale of nautical terror is one leaky vessel, despite veteran cinematographer Michael Goi’s professionally competent direction and a cast (also including Gary Oldman) well-equipped to handle more challenging, as well as more intelligent, material. RLJE Films is releasing it on 25 U.S. screens simultaneous with on-demand and digital HD this Friday. It should do OK as a formulaically forgettable home-entertainment option.

That first dialogue pearl occurs as a federal investigator (Jennifer Esposito) is interviewing Sarah Greer (Mortimer), who was found floating on debris off the Florida coast. Her two daughters are also safe, having been rescued from a lifeboat. But the sailing ship they were on, the Mary, has vanished — as well as other persons on board. Despite her apparent state of trauma, Sarah explains what happened “from the beginning,” triggering a feature-length flashback.

Four months earlier in Georgia, the Greers were struggling to make ends meet when fishing-tour guide David (Oldman) heard of a decrepit boat found abandoned at sea. Taking a gamble, he commits to buying and fixing it up to start his own excursion business, which would hopefully brighten the family’s financial picture. Much collective labor later, the Mary is ready for an inaugural voyage. All aboard are the couple, teenage daughter Lindsey (Stefanie Scott) and a younger offspring named Mary (Chloe Perrin). There’s also non-blood-related crew in the form of easygoing first mate Mike (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and deckhand Tommy (Owen Teague), an at-risk youth David has mentored some years, and who’s secretly edging toward romance with same-aged Lindsey.

Despite the fact that they’re sailing straight into the fabled “Bermuda Triangle” of mysterious ship disappearances, things go well enough at first. But by turns everyone here starts acting strangely, with little Mary and her creepy crayon drawings the first to sour. Individuals begin having nightmares, then Tommy has a psychotic (or perhaps possessed) episode so severe he has to be offloaded at the next port. A few other disturbing instances occur before Sarah discovers old newspaper clippings suggesting a lengthy history of sinister misfortunes apparently linked by this ship, and/or some malevolent presence that has attached itself to it. Needless to say, things only get worse, and climactic struggles take place during a storm.

There seems to be some sort of sea-hag spirit behind it all, one that Goi ties visually to the much older-looking carved female figurehead at the bow of the approximately 50-year-old ship. She’s bad news, but that’s about as much intel as we get. Beyond de rigueur jump scares, “Mary” has little real atmosphere or suspense, and that is at least partly due to the fact that its supernatural force is so generically ill-defined. There’s no rhyme or reason to what she/it can or cannot do, nor to her methodology in attacking those aboard. Eventually the film simply amps up the yelling and hysteria, lacking any more effective means of conveying acute crisis.

Though it doesn’t quite reach the 78-minute mark before final credits, “Mary” somehow still seems long enough to plod at times. There’s just not much cause for enthusiasm in the pedestrian screenplay by Anthony Jaswinski (whose prior aquatic thriller “The Shallows” and landbound “Kristy” deployed even simpler story concepts to better effect), and you can sense both the director and cast trying to do their best while remaining unconvinced such effort won’t be fruitless. They’re right about that, particularly in some “Yaaar, I’m evil now!!!” moments that the performers cannot save from a briny whiff of unintentional comedy.

Shot in (and off) Alabama by Goi himself, the film has a pro sheen in all tech/design departments, though no stylistic idiosyncrasies that might have given the material at least a passing lift.

Film Review: 'Mary'

Reviewed online, San Francisco, Oct. 6, 2019. Running time: 85 MIN.

Production: An RLJE Films release of a Entertainment One in association with Tucker Today Entertainment presentation of a Tucker Today, Entertainment One Features, Emjag production. Producers: Tucker Tooley, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lumpkin, Earl Mason McGowin. Executive producers: Greg Renker, Jason Barhydt, Douglas Urbanski, Anthony Jaswinski, Lara Thompson.

Crew: Director: Michael Goi. Screenplay: Anthony Jaswinski. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Goi. Editors: Eric L. Beason, Jeff Betancourt. Music: The Newton Brothers.

With: Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Stefanie Scott, Chloe Perrin, Douglas Urbanski, Claire Byrne, Jennifer Esposito, Owen Teague.

More Film

  • Mary

    Film Review: 'Mary'

    When Emily Mortimer says, “Evil needs a body to exist. The body was that boat,” it’s just the first of numerous unsayable lines in “Mary.” This tale of nautical terror is one leaky vessel, despite veteran cinematographer Michael Goi’s professionally competent direction and a cast (also including Gary Oldman) well-equipped to handle more challenging, as [...]

  • John Wayne

    USC School of Cinematic Arts Considers Changes to John Wayne Exhibit

    After a small group of students objected to a statue and exhibit honoring actor John Wayne, the USC School of Cinematic Arts has responded by hosting a discussion between the students and the school in hopes of finding solutions to concerns of racism. The conversation was ignited after USC film student Eric Plant displayed a [...]

  • Director Stephen Chbosky'Wonder' film premiere, Tokyo,

    Stephen Chbosky on How Emma Watson Helped His New Novel 'Imaginary Friend'

    It’s been 20 years since Stephen Chbosky released his debut novel, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” to worldwide praise and adoration. He’s been busy since then — scripting the live-action “Beauty and Beast,” directing the adaptation of another beloved book “Wonder,” and even adapting “Perks” into an equally acclaimed feature film. But he always [...]

  • Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' to

    Film News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' to Close Austin Film Festival

    In today’s film news roundup, “Just Mercy” is the closer for the Austin Film Festival, Tyler Christensen’s “Vulture” gets an award and Simon Helberg is cast opposite Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in “Annette.” FILM FESTIVALS The Austin Film Festival will close with legal drama “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie [...]

  • Tyler Perry Walk of Fame

    Tyler Perry on His Historic New Studio, Georgia's Abortion Bill Controversy

    Tyler Perry has put down deep roots in the state of Georgia, becoming the first African American to independently own his own studio — one whose acreage exceeds that of Warner Bros, Paramount and Walt Disney’s Hollywood lots combined. But Perry’s decision to put down those big, expensive roots hasn’t come without controversy — or [...]

  • SXSW logo

    SXSW's Impact on Austin Economy Totals a Record $356 Million, Study Shows

    In the entirety of its 33-year history, South by Southwest’s 2019 event had the greatest economic impact on businesses and residents in Austin, Texas, according to an analysis prepared by Greyhill Advisors in conjunction with SXSW. The study showed that this year’s conference brought $355.9 million of revenue into the Austin economy.  “SXSW is a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad