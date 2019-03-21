×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn’

A young girl searches for her long-lost spelunking mother in the first half of a two-part feature version of the popular Japanese anime series.

By

Courtney's Most Recent Stories

View All
Made in Abyss - Journey’s Dawn
CREDIT: Sentai Filmworks
Director:
Masayuki Kojima
With:
Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise, Maaya Sakamoto, Sayaka Ôhara.
Release Date:
Mar 20, 2019

1 hour 58 minutes

Official Site: https://www.madeinabyssmovies.com/

It’s a Herculean effort to take a multi-volume manga like author Akihito Tsukushi’s “Made in Abyss,” adapt it into a popular anime television series, and then compress the show into a coherent feature (technically, two movies), but the folks at Sentai Filmworks have done just that. Part one, “Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn,” will screen around the U.S. in its original Japanese on March 20 and in an English dub on March 25, to be followed at a later date by “Wandering Twilight,” which opened in Japan in January.

While the first half of director Masayuki Kojima’s cinematic cut-down hits more ebbs than flows, its character-driven escapades and colorful fantasy landscape are captivating enough to engage the uninitiated. Give or take a few tweaks to the material, this catchy premise about an adventurous tween girl and her amnesiac robot-boy companion exploring a mysterious chasm in her city adapts decently well from the small screen to the big, and from its original longer format to this relatively short running time.

Orphaned 12-year-old Riko (voiced by Miyu Tomita in the original Japanese version) is a mischievous, sassy, and intelligent cave-raider with a flair for theatrics. She can usually be found getting into trouble and concocting schemes with her best friend Nat (Mutsumi Tamura), much to their superiors’ chagrin. Since their town is perched on the precipice of the titular abyss, filled with mythical relics and titanic creatures, sitting in class is miserable for kids with wild imaginations and a yearning for exploration.

More Reviews

Riko’s world is turned upside-down by an encounter with a peculiar boy (Mariya Ise), whose mechanical arms and laser cannon hands rescue her and Nat from sure-fire death while they are out digging up artifacts in the first ring of the abyss. Since this robot-boy hybrid doesn’t remember who he is or where he came from, our plucky protagonist nicknames him “Reg” after her former dog and offers him shelter. They devise a cover story for his unexpected appearance at the orphanage, primarily to prevent the adults from performing intrusive experiments on Reg.

At the same time, several curiosities also surface: an intricately carved white whistle, a journal detailing the layout of the abyss, and a handwritten note addressed to Riko. The note is signed by her long-lost mother, courageous cave-raider Lyza (Maaya Sakamoto), who has risen to legendary status in the 10 years she’s been gone. The note beckons Riko to come and find her in the doom-filled gorge. Unwilling to listen to anyone telling her not to go, Riko concocts a plan to travel with Reg into the deadly depths of the netherworld next door, risking her own life to save her estranged mother’s.

The character motivations are well defined. Riko is the complex, fearless, headstrong heroine upon which to hang a franchise. In this first of two installments, she struggles to extricate herself and Reg from their perilous predicaments. However, there are hints that her abilities will grow in the follow-up feature, “Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight.” Reg proves to be more boy than robot, frequently reminding Riko of her humanity with sage advice about apologizing to friends and demonstrating empathy. Ozen (voiced by Sayaka Ôhara), Lyza’s powerful, much older mentor, is as layered as the pit she inhabits. Her cruel exterior hides a vulnerable interior — one the kids witness.

Aesthetically speaking, the setting of the abyss is crafted with other-worldly originality. Whether it be the lush and exotic greenery of the “Edge of the Abyss,” or the purple haze of the “Inverted Forest” where trees hang like stalactites, each ring is lavishly furnished with inventive details.

Even though the heroes are two youths, the material isn’t suitable for kids of a similar age. Fans of anime will already know this, but the casual viewer may assume otherwise. This one, in particular, occasionally goes to some pretty inappropriate places, dipping into highly suggestive territory younger viewers should be shielded from: The film makes light of rape in the scene where Reg learns that while he was unconscious, Riko experimented on him. Later, beefy cave-raider Hablog (Tetsu Inada) confronts the kids in a pit, grabs Reg and peeks down his pants after learning he’s a hybrid. Riko pukes on herself after being attacked by a hawk-like “corpse weeper,” and in order to clean her up, Reg takes off her top, giving the camera an excuse to pan up her half-nude body. Pump the brakes, kids. Needless to say, all of these things are cringe-worthy.

Though this first part is condensed from 8 of the 13 episodes, it could still use a little fat trimming. There are lulls that could’ve been avoided had the filmmakers cut a few of the exposition dumps (which happen almost every time Riko has a conversation with an adult) and made a tighter montage out of Ozen’s survival challenge posed to the kids. Composer Kevin Penkin weaves an immersive, sonically entrancing score, but some of the sound effects (like “zapping” whenever a character is dumbstruck) keep reminding us we’re watching a TV series.

Despite its flaws and foibles, when this uneven first half comes to its inevitable cliffhanger close, we’re still curious to see what creative craziness awaits us in part two.

Film Review: ‘Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn’

Reviewed at LA Live Regal Cinemas, Los Angeles, March 15, 2019. Running time: 118 MIN.

Production: (Animated) A Fathom Events release of a Sentai Filmworks production in association with Kadokawa, Kinema Citrus Co. productions. Producers: Shinpei Yamashita, Nobuhiro Takenaka, Atsushi Kimura, Noritomo Isogai, Mieko Tsuruta, Takayuki Takagi, Mitsuhiro Ogata, John Ledford, Griffin Vance. Executive producers: John Ledford, Toru Iwakami.

Crew: Director: Masayuki Kojima. Writer: Hideyuki Kurata, Keigo Koyanagi. Camera (color): Tsunetaka Ema. Editor: Masayuki Kurosawa. Music: Kevin Penkin.

With: Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise, Maaya Sakamoto, Sayaka Ôhara.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • HAF: 'Assassination,' 'Apprenticeship' Named Project Market

    HAF: 'Assassination,' 'Apprenticeship' Named Project Market Winners

    Eighteen prizes were presented on Wednesday afternoon at the closing ceremony of the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum. The project market sits alongside FilMart as part of the Entertainment Expo in Hong Kong. “Wong Tai Sin Assassination” to be directed by Wong Hoi and produced by Derek Kwok Tsz-kin, was named the winner of [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Makes Concession on Film Financing in Agent Talks

    The Writers Guild of America has made a concession in film financing in its negotiations with Hollywood talent agents — the second in six weeks of talks. WGA West executive director David Young said Wednesday that it had made a “significant move” toward reaching a deal with the Association of Talent Agents for a revamped [...]

  • Noah Centineo He-Man

    Noah Centineo to Play He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' Reboot

    From a boy (who’s loved) to He-Man. Noah Centineo is in talks to take on the superhero in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films’ “Masters of the Universe.” Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee are directing the reboot. More Reviews Sara Bareilles Premieres New Songs, Declares Love for Obama at Intimate L.A. Show Mattel Films is partnering [...]

  • Disney Fox Takeover Placeholder

    Disney, Fox Employees Grapple With Day One Transition on Two Hollywood Lots

    What kind of a boss will Disney be? That’s a question facing employees at 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, National Geographic Partners, FX Networks, and other assorted parts of Rupert Murdoch’s former media empire. Wednesday was their first full day as staffers of the Walt Disney Co. and the initial moves have done little to [...]

  • Derek Tsang Hong Kong actor Derek

    'Better Days' Director Derek Tsang Lands in World Cinema Spotlight

    Hong Kong actor-director Derek Kwok-cheung Tsang has recently found himself in the spotlight of the world of cinema, but for the wrong reason. Tsang will be joining a Hong Kong filmmakers panel at FilMart on Thursday with Sunny Chan (“Man on the Dragon”) and Pang Ho-cheung (“Love in a Puff”). The 39-year-old filmmaker was expecting [...]

  • Jen Hollingsworth Lionsgate

    Lionsgate Promotes Jen Hollingsworth to Chief Operating Officer of Motion Picture Group

    Lionsgate veteran executive Jen Hollingsworth has been promoted to the newly created post of chief operating officer of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. She will work closely with Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake to ensure the film division’s strategic initiatives and corporate priorities encourage filmmakers’ artistic visions to thrive. Hollingsworth will also head up the [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Solstice Studios Boards Thriller 'Unhinged' From 'Disturbia' Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios has acquired “Unhinged,” a psychological thriller from “Disturbia” screenwriter Carl Ellsworth and “Warrior” producer Lisa Ellzey. The studio is currently out to directors. The script revolves around an extreme case of “road rage.” It’s the story of a mother whose decision to hit her horn upsets the wrong guy and leads to some [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad