×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Little White Lies 2’ (Nous finirons ensemble)

The sequel to Guillaume Canet’s Gallic phenomenon is less self-absorbed than the original, but still suffers from excessive length and too many narrative dead ends.

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Little White Lies 2
CREDIT: Trésor Films
Director:
Guillaume Canet
With:
François Cluzet, Marion Cotillard, Gilles Lellouche, Laurent Lafitte

To say that ‘Nous finirons ensemble’ suffers from many of the same problems as its predecessor should come as no surprise. “Les petits mouchoirs” (released as “Little White Lies” in English-speaking territories) was the second most popular film in France in 2010, behind “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” so one cannot fault writer-director Guillaume Canet for wanting to give Gallic audiences more of what they loved the first time around. However, we can fault Canet for the result, a jabbering and ingratiating followup filled with narrative dead ends, unexplored themes and late-inning plot contrivances.

None of these issues seem to bother local audiences, who have made “Nous finirons ensemble” (which translates to “We will end up together”) a hit, albeit a smaller one than its predecessor. Fortunately, considering the first film’s mediocre performance in North America — where it earned just $206,088 of its more than $48 million haul — foreknowledge of “Les petits mouchoirs” is not mandatory, and a sequel focused on the travails of middle age could resonate with specialty audiences, should a brave distributor give it a shot.

More Reviews

Veering slightly from the original, which spread the wealth among eight or so primary characters, the new film is weighted toward one main narrative concern: Max (François Cluzet), the control-freak restaurateur is turning 60, and he prefers to mark the occasion in isolation at his beloved Cap Ferret beach house. He’s become estranged from the gang of friends who cavorted there every summer, so he’s shocked to see them descend on the house for a surprise celebration. Clearly not in the mood, Max turns them away, not because he’s got the birthday blues, but because he’s hiding a secret: dire financial troubles have forced him to sell the beach house. When actor Eric (Gilles Lellouche) discovers the truth, he offers to rent another villa so the reunited group can indulge its penchant for bickering, boozing and bed hopping.

From here, Canet updates us on all the characters, none of whom have changed to any noteworthy degree except Marie (Marion Cotillard), although what happened to her between films is probably more interesting than what’s happening presently. Still heartbroken over the death of Ludo (Jean Dujardin) in the first movie, Marie has since become unmoored. She flies into rages, tells dirty jokes and declares that her child “personifies everything I hate in the world.” Getting her back on track involves not so much an exploration of character, but a tacked-on boat rescue, part of an incident-heavy final stretch that also includes a far-fetched suicide attempt by another housemate.

Canet’s comedy drama is a leisurely 135 minutes yet it still manages to hastily close the book on some story threads and forget others altogether. Max’s soon-to-be ex-wife Véro (Valérie Bonneton) is livid that he’s selling the beach house. Her revenge is hooking up with Alain (José Garcia), a potential buyer and Max’s business rival, a minor subplot that’s never satisfactorily resolved. Same goes for Vincent (a lovely Benoît Magimel), the gay chiropractor who ditches his older boyfriend for a night with ex-wife Isabelle (Pascale Arbillot), a vaguely-motivated development that belittles his role as the only gay man in the series’ principle cast.

When he’s not directing someone into onscreen hysterics, Canet coaxes solid work from his cast. The always terrific Cluzet (who won a best actor César for Canet’s 2006 thriller “Tell No One”) quietly conveys Max’s internal struggle, giving the film some much-needed grounding, while Cotillard never soft-pedals Marie’s emotional descent. And as Eric’s assistant slash friend, Antoine, Laurent Lafitte gamely serves as Canet’s comedy punching bag, humiliated by man, woman and insect.

The intervening years have dulled the edges off the self-absorption and self-pity of this all-white ensemble, making our time with them a bit less of a chore. Canet even shaved a reel off the original’s interminable running time. But “Nous finirons ensemble” is still padded with moments meant to suggest real life that instead serve as evidence Canet is being too indulgent as a director and too unfocused as a writer (the latter credit he shares with Rodolphe Lauga). And as with the original, he repeatedly reminds us how much fun we’re having by setting scenes over tasty if incongruous English-language pop and rock tunes. At one point, a musical interlude featuring characters skydiving over the Who’s “Baba O’Riley” comes mere seconds after the fade out of the previous musical interlude.

Although the airing of grievances might lead to healthier relationships in real life and good drama in film, Canet makes us travel too far and suffer too much to teach us two “no duh” Ressons: real friends stick by you during bad times, and a successful serio-comic examination of changing values, like Canet’s admitted inspiration, “The Big Chill,” remains beyond his reach.

Film Review: ‘Little White Lies 2’ (Nous finirons ensemble)

Reviewed at Studio 28, Paris, June 7, 2019. Running time: 135 MIN. (Original title: “Nous finirons ensemble”)

Production: (France): A Pathé Films release of a Trésor Films presentation, co-produced with M6 Films, Caneo Films, EuropaCorp, Les Productions du Trésor, Artémis Prods., Voo, BeTV, with the participation of Canal Plus, Cine Plus, M6, W9. (Int'l sales: EuropaCorp, Paris.) Producer: Alain Attal.

Crew: Director: Guillaume Canet. Writers: Guillaume Canet, Rodolphe Lauga. Camera (color, widescreen): Christophe Offenstein. Editor: Hervé de Luze.

With: François Cluzet, Marion Cotillard, Gilles Lellouche, Laurent Lafitte, Benoît Magimel, Pascale Arbillot, Clémentine Baert, Valérie Bonneton, José Garcia, Mikaël Wattincourt, Tatiana Gousseff.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Little White Lies 2

    Film Review: ‘Little White Lies 2’ (Nous finirons ensemble)

    To say that ‘Nous finirons ensemble’ suffers from many of the same problems as its predecessor should come as no surprise. “Les petits mouchoirs” (released as “Little White Lies” in English-speaking territories) was the second most popular film in France in 2010, behind “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” so one cannot fault writer-director Guillaume [...]

  • This One's for the Ladies

    Film Review: 'This One’s for the Ladies'

    If you were to join Gene Graham’s deeply human documentary “This One’s for the Ladies” as a chatty female character casually prepares heaps of food in her kitchen, you might think she’s gearing up for a family picnic. Well, you wouldn’t be far off — she is indeed cooking for a routine Thursday night assembly [...]

  • Jessica Chastain Jake Gyllenhaal

    Netflix Buys 'Tom Clancy's The Division' Starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal

    Netflix has bought distribution to Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division,” a video game adaptation starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal. David Leitch, whose credits include “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs & Shaw,” is directing the project, which was announced Monday at E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Rafe Judkins is adapting the screenplay. More Reviews [...]

  • Sam Rockwell

    Sam Rockwell to Star in 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell' as Defense Attorney (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sam Rockwell is in final negotiations to star in Clint Eastwood’s next drama “The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” sources tell Variety. Eastwood is directing and producing through his Malpaso production banner. Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s partners Jennifer Davisson Killoran and Kevin Misher are also producing. More Reviews Film Review: 'This One’s for [...]

  • Bo Burnham Boards 'Sesame Street' Movie

    Bo Burnham Boards 'Sesame Street' Movie for Warner Bros.

    Bo Burnham is on his way to Sesame Street. The “Eighth Grade” director is set to contribute songs to a Warner Bros. live-action adaptation of the popular children’s show, which will hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021. “Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. More Reviews Film [...]

  • Arrest

    Transilvania Film Review: 'Arrest'

    Perhaps there are people unaware that dictatorships torture their citizens. In that case, is the best way to educate them by baldly showing the brutality, from face slams to chest kicks to gut punches? Is there really anything valuable in subjecting viewers — the very few who’ll bother to watch Andrei Cohn’s “Arrest” all the [...]

  • WarnerMedia Taps Feigco's Jessie Henderson to

    WarnerMedia Taps Feigco's Jessie Henderson to Steer Movie Development

    WarnerMedia has tapped Feigco co-president Jessie Henderson to steer movie development for its nascent streaming service. As exec VP of original feature films, Henderson will oversee development of a range of projects, from kids, family and teen fare to adult-focused titles. She reports to Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad