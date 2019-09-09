×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toronto Film Review: ‘Jungleland’

Jack O'Connell and Charlie Hunnam play a boxer and his manager-brother in this well-crafted but overly derivative drama.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jungleland
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival
Director:
Max Winkler
With:
Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors

Running time: 87 MIN.

In Max Winkler’s “Jungleland,” Jack O’Connell and Charlie Hunnam have a very familiar movie-sibling dynamic, playing brothers respectively “good” and ne’er-do-well, tough guys in the brutal business of boxing who’ve been knocked around a bit too much by life in general. This may inevitably recall the fairly recent likes of “The Fighter” and “Warrior,” excellent movies with other fine lead actors that likewise tipped hat to the gritty ’70s cinema of “Fat City” and “Rocky” — which in turn cast a critical yet longing gaze back to palooka dramas from Hollywood’s golden age.

“Jungleland” isn’t as good as any of those above-named films, but it’s good enough to make you wish it weren’t just so incredibly redolent of them. It’s the kind of enterprise that has everything but a single fresh idea, or even moment. It’s a very serious film in contrast to Winkler’s prior features, the underrated latter-day screwball farce “Celebration” and too-crassly-conceived teen black comedy “Flower.” Yet the sombre tone feels forced rather than earned, because everything here comes out of The Giant Golden Book Of Coulda Beena Contenda Cliches, from the little bro’s guileless pathos to the doom-ensuring mob trouble his blustery, secretly-insecure older sibling brings upon himself.

More Reviews

This movie feels so ’70s, it’s actually jarring when we first hear a cell phone’s ring. But then it occupies the cinematic ’70s, rather than being set in that actual decade. There’s a lot to admire and enjoy about “Jungleland,” not least those lead performances. In the end, however — from the very start, in fact — it stands in relation to various predecessors much as Andrew Dominik’s “Killing Them Softly” did to the overlapping subgenre of low-rung gangland trainwrecks: As such a studied, stylized homage to prior films that nothing feels organic, and the whole takes on an almost abstract quality of ritualized imitation.

The Kaminsky brothers are hard-luck scrappiness personified. Manic, mercurial, b.s.-spouting Stanley (Hunnam) is manager-trainer to “the talent,” kid brother Walter, aka Lion (O’Connell) — even if temperamentally his younger sibling is such a pussycat that (as with Alain Delon in “Rocco and His Brothers”) we marvel he has the aggression to hit other people for a living. It’s not much of a living, anyway. When we first meet them, the brothers are squatting in a condemned building, when not pounding pavement on the mean streets of Fall River, Mass. It later emerges that despite his skill, Lion can only get low-paid amateur bouts because some of Stan’s past hustles got them banned from pro circuits.

Stan has also gotten them in hock to Pepper (Jonathan Majors), the kind of local influencer whose thick-necked assistants aren’t joking when they say that tardy payments invite broken legs. The Kaminskys are busy fleeing that prospect when instead they’re handed an opportunity: Pepper will forgive their debt if they drive cross-country so Lion can fight for high stakes at “Jungleland,” a “no holds barred” underground ring in San Francisco. They’re even given a car and travel money. The only catch is that they must also transport Sky (Jessica Barden), a close-mouthed likely teen runaway who needs to be deposited at the Reno doorstep of feared crime boss Yates (John Cullum). Failure to obey could result in fatalities for all concerned.

No one is happy with this arrangement, least of all Sky. When Stan insists on living large at their first-night hotel, she pulls a fast one on the gullible minder Lion and attempts an escape — very poorly, to the disabling misfortune of their SUV. The misfortunes continue to pile up, even if the three leads do indeed (and quite improbably) manage to cross the planned San Francisco finish line.

The episodic progress en route is entertaining. But it always feels second-hand, with the actors gamely going where too many other actors have gone before. Namely, an intersection between sad pugilist films like “The Boxer” and sad petty-criminal ones like “Donnie Brasco,” albeit with more emphasis on everyday miserabilism than sport or suspense.

There are interesting locations (presumably chosen because they look like they’ve been gathering dust since the ’70s), directorial grace notes and strong performances here. Hunnam (also at Toronto Film Festival with “The True Story of the Kelly Gang”) plays a previously unheard key in his considerable range; the equally versatile O’Connell is as endearing as he is ripped. But they and Barden — yet another Brit capably playing Yank — are all ultimately hemmed in by their roles’ stereotypical conceptions and arcs.

“Jungleland” is periodically drenched in an ennobling score by Lorne Balfe that references Copland, even Wagner, and which duly elevates the onscreen action. Still, we can never quite buy the tragic grandeur Winkler and his co-scenarists aim for. The events here never seem predetermined by cruel fate, but by the conventions of familiar prior fictions. An end-credits Springsteen song (not “Jungleland,” actually) arrives with the same corny predictability as Lion’s big monologue about his pathetically humble “dream” (owning a dry cleaning business). He has a beloved whippet dog, and there are no prizes for guessing that hound will exit the story in a piteous way.

Attractively shot by Damian Garcia (“Museo,” “Desierto”), this movie is so thoughtfully acted and crafted you’d like to feel every emotion it’s communicating as strongly as it hopes you will. But those emotions, like the characters selling them, never lose the plastic scent of much-recycled artifice. “Jungleland” can be counted a success only if the goal was to remind viewers how fondly they remember past films all too much like this one.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'Jungleland'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (Special Presentations), Sept. 7, 2019. Running time: 87 MIN.

Production: A Romulus Entertainment Pictures presentation, in association with Scott Free Prods., Big Red Films. (Int'l sales: Mister Smith, London.) Producers: Brad Feinstein, Jules Daly, Kevin J. Walsh, Ryan Stowell. Executive producers: Ridley Scott, Joseph F. Ingrassia, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Theodore B. Bressman, David Branson Smith, Max Winkler, Ted Deiker.

Crew: Director: Max Winkler. Screenplay: Theodore B. Bressman, David Branson Smith, Winkler. Camera (color, HD): Damian Garcia. Editor: Tomas Vengris. Music: Lorne Balfe.

With: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors, John Cullum, Meredith Holzman, Patrick Walsh, Nick Mullen, Owen Burke, John Wilson, Jere Shea, Margaret Devine, Lucien Spellman, Scott Fielding.

More Film

  • Jungleland

    Toronto Film Review: 'Jungleland'

    In Max Winkler’s “Jungleland,” Jack O’Connell and Charlie Hunnam have a very familiar movie-sibling dynamic, playing brothers respectively “good” and ne’er-do-well, tough guys in the brutal business of boxing who’ve been knocked around a bit too much by life in general. This may inevitably recall the fairly recent likes of “The Fighter” and “Warrior,” excellent [...]

  • Saint Maud

    Toronto Film Review: 'Saint Maud'

    Around halfway through “Saint Maud,” writer-director Rose Glass constructs a cinematic wince moment for the ages, involving nails, bare feet and a young woman with a Christ complex far too big for her own snappable body. “Never waste your pain,” she says, and this short, sharp needle-jab of a horror parable from bleakest Britain takes [...]

  • Bad Education

    Toronto Film Review: 'Bad Education'

    Going forward, what will Hollywood do when it needs a Kevin Spacey type? The disgraced Oscar winner is precisely the actor a movie like “Bad Education” calls for: Cory Finley’s audacious second feature centers on the true story of Frank Tassone, district superintendent of the Roslyn School District in Long Island, N.Y. — a hero [...]

  • Endings, Beginnings

    Toronto Film Review: 'Endings, Beginnings'

    There’s nothing tidy about Daphne’s love life — and if there were, she probably wouldn’t make a very compelling character. Daphne, who is played by Shailene Woodley in what is simultaneously her most realistic and least accessible performance yet, recently broke up with her boyfriend, moving back into her sister’s pool house. That split had [...]

  • Rose McGowan

    Rose McGowan Wants Lisa Bloom Disbarred

    “She Said,” Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s account of reporting their New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein that helped reignite the #MeToo movement, will be published on Tuesday — but a story about the book in the New York Times on Sunday has already set off a firestorm on the internet. In an interview [...]

  • Elissa Federoff

    Neon's Elissa Federoff Cuts Through Clutter With Specialty Pic Buzz

    Neon’s distribution topper Elissa Federoff hits Toronto with some high-profile titles: Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or-winner “Parasite,” Alfre Woodard-starrer “Clemency” and Celine Sciamma’s Cannes prize-winner “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” Neon has seen success in a subdued specialty pic B.O. climate with docs such as “Three Identical Strangers” and recently with “Luce,” “Honeyland” and “Wild [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad