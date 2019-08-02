×

Film Review: ‘Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway’

Miguel Llanso's second feature is an inspired mashup of vintage exploitation tropes and pure absurdism.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway review
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lanzadera
Director:
Miguel Llanso
With:
Daniel Tadesse, Guillermo Llanso, Agustin Mateo, Gerda-Annette Allikas, Solomon Taste, Lauri Lagle, Rene Koster, Iveta Pole, Aris Rozentals. (English dialogue.)

1 hour 22 minutes

Some of the more obscure guilty-pleasure subgenres familiar to fans of international psychotronic cinema get thrown in a blender to create Miguel Llanso’s second feature. The resulting concoction is a witch’s brew of cheap 1960s European 007 knockoffs, ’70s Filipino exploitation cinema, vintage kung fu pics, retro TV sci-fi cheese and lucha libre-type masked machismo, as well as myriad other elements, filtered through a narrative framework of Cold War anxiety and Afrofuturist techno-fantasy.

Billed as “a WTF thriller,” it will duly produce that flummoxed exclamation from unprepared viewers. But those with a simpatico arcane pop-cultural taste for giddy absurdism will find “Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway” as delightfully nonsensical as its inspired title.

Expanding on the surreal superheroic template of his Ethiopia-shot 2015 feature debut “Crumbs,” which followed several well-traveled shorts, this crowdfunded epic sprawls across several nations, shooting formats and space/time dimensions. Its shoestring production values don’t hobble the proceedings  — indeed, it’s the no-budget realization of fantastical ideas and FX that lends much of the charm here.

CIA agents DT Gagano (diminutive Daniel Tadesse from “Crumbs”) and Palmer Eldritch (Augustin Mateo) are guinea pigs in a government experiment where they’re monitored by scientists as they go “under” to fight a Soviet computer virus named “Stalin” in a virtual-reality universe. They do much of this wearing animated Robert Redford and Richard Pryor masks, moving in herky-jerk stop motion.

The ninja-type perils they encounter while in this virtual world are not supposed to be harmful to their unconscious bodies in our physical one. Yet somehow when Gagano is wounded by phantom nemeses, he can no longer be woken from his comatose state in the CIA lab. This is unhappy news not just to him, but to doting spouse Malin (Gerda-Annette Allikas), a Teutonic blonde twice his size. She’d been looking forward to his imminent retirement from espionage, and of realizing their respective dreams of opening a pizza parlor and kickboxing studio.

That may seem like quite enough conceptual craziness for one movie. But “Jesus” keeps piling on new layers of conspiracy, reality, parody and pure goofiness — not excluding very liberal character variations on both Batman and the titular messianic figure. Is this maze-like story all a dream? A drug trip? A Deep State plot? Llanso’s absurdist jape of a script keeps juggling such possibilities, with a dedicated internal consistency as impressive as its result is deliberately senseless.

In its sheer perversity, this Rube Goldbergian movie is more drolly amusing than laugh-out-loud funny. But it is unquestionably not quite like anything else before it (excepting perhaps “Crumbs”), and that’s a virtue from which cult followings are born.

The entire package is ingeniously tacky, from the energetic and idiosyncratic performances (as well as their deliberately crude English dubbing) to the vintage Z-movie fashions, dated technology (’80s computers, ’70s telephones, etc.) and liberal use of stock footage. The movie’s three DPs shot in various formats for maximum faux-period verisimilitude, including different types of 16mm cameras. Zoom lensing, vertical wipes and other devices of yesteryear also add flavor, as does a soundtrack whose archaically hip accents run a gamut from free jazz to demoded electronics.

Film Review: 'Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway'

Reviewed at Fantasia film festival, July 18, 2019. Running time: 82 MIN.

Production: (Spain-Estonia-Ethiopia-Latvia-Romania) A Lanzadera production in association with Alasti Kino, Rook Films, Mojo Raiser, Avanpost and Birabiro Films. (International sales: Lanzadera, Madrid.) Producers: Mesereta Argaw, Miguel Llanso, Liis Nimik, Israel Seoane, Sergio Uguet de Resayre. Executive producer: Andrew Starke. Co-producers: Artis Dukalskis, Cristian Nicolescu, Vlad Radulescu, Guna Stahovska.

Crew: Director, writer: Miguel Llanso. Camera (color, HD): Michal Babinec, Erik Pollumaa, Israel Seoane. Editor: Velasco Broca. Music: Atomizador, Bill Dixon, Grosgoroth.

With: Daniel Tadesse, Guillermo Llanso, Agustin Mateo, Gerda-Annette Allikas, Solomon Taste, Lauri Lagle, Rene Koster, Iveta Pole, Aris Rozentals. (English dialogue.)

More Film

  • David Goodman

    William Schmidt Offers to Quit Writers Guild Race Against David Goodman

    William Schmidt has offered to drop out of the race for presidency of the Writers Guild of America West and endorse David Goodman — if Goodman returns to the bargaining table with agents by September. Schmidt disclosed the offer Friday, saying he had breakfasted with Goodman and found him to be warm, gregarious and funny. [...]

  • Jesus Shows You the Way to

    Film Review: 'Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway'

    Some of the more obscure guilty-pleasure subgenres familiar to fans of international psychotronic cinema get thrown in a blender to create Miguel Llanso’s second feature. The resulting concoction is a witch’s brew of cheap 1960s European 007 knockoffs, ’70s Filipino exploitation cinema, vintage kung fu pics, retro TV sci-fi cheese and lucha libre-type masked machismo, [...]

  • Phil Lord Chris Miller

    Phil Lord and Chris Miller Sign First-Look Deal With Universal Pictures

    Phil Lord and Chris Miller have signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures. The pair recently won the best animated movie Oscar for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which they produced. Additionally, the series originated by the duo, including “21 Jump Street,” “The LEGO Movie” and “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” have grossed more than [...]

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Heading for $57 Million Opening Weekend

    Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are showing solid drawing power as “Hobbs & Shaw” heads for about $57 million in its opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. That’s slightly below forecasts, which had been in the $60 million range for the first spinoff from the Fast & Furious universe, which has generated [...]

  • Jim Carrey Sonic

    Jim Carrey Responds to 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Backlash and Character Redesign

    Jim Carrey has finally responded to criticism surrounding his forthcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie, the opening of which was pushed back three months after fans mocked the design of the title character. “Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘OK, I don’t want [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Revs Up to $25 Million in Early International Openings

    “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has started with a solid $25 million in 54 markets in its international rollout on Wednesday and Thursday from early opening days and previews. Universal Pictures has been forecasting that the first spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will finish the [...]

  • Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing

    Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm today announced the appointment of Lori Feldman as Chief Marketing Officer for the agency, where she will oversee Paradigm’s marketing and branding initiatives across all business units. In this newly created role, Feldman will lead brand partnerships and marketing efforts for clients in the music area and will focus on enhanced brand and partnership opportunities [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad