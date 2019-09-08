×

Toronto Film Review : ‘Incitement’

The hate-filled words of politicians, cultural influencers and the right-wing media incite an extreme nationalist to commit murder.

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Incitement
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival
Director:
Yaron Zilberman
With:
Yehuda Nahari Halevi, Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio, Anat Ravnizky, Yoav Levi, Dolev Ohana, Raanan Paz, Sivan Mast, Daniella Kertesz. (Hebrew dialogue)

2 hours 3 minutes

In a passionately divided democracy, the hate-filled words of politicians, cultural influencers and the right-wing media incite an extreme nationalist to commit murder. Although this plot summary sounds as if could be ripped from recent U.S. headlines, “Incitement” is actually a provocative drama from Israeli helmer Yaron Zilberman (“A Late Quartet”), which looks at what inspired the devoutly Orthodox law student Yigal Amir to kill Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The assassination took place on Nov. 4, 1995, as Rabin was trying to orchestrate a comprehensive peace settlement between Israelis and Palestinians that involved giving up territory controled by Israel since the Six Day War, and his death effectively derailed the prospect of peace.

While “Incitement” is a compelling watch, with archival footage neatly woven in, and offers a salutary warning about how easily democracies are endangered, this psychological profile of a political assassin nevertheless falls into a kind of moral trap. By putting the killer at the center of the film and focusing on his motivation, it inevitably elicits understanding, empathy and, conceivably, admiration for the wrong character.

More Reviews

“Incitement” has been nominated for 10 Ophir awards in Israel (including best picture, which, if it wins, will make it Israel’s official Oscar submission) although it won’t be released there until after the Sept. 17 elections, perhaps in view of how Netanyahu comes off in the archival footage. Without doubt, it will prove controversial with the local audience, not least for portraying Amir as attractive and charismatic and for re-airing his views, which are still shared by many in the country — even in the Knesset.

The action kicks off in 1993, with a strikingly articulate Prime Minister Rabin at the Clinton White House in Washington, D.C., where he signs the documents known as “Oslo I” and shakes the hand of his longtime enemy, PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, much to the disgust of Bar-Ilan University student Amir (Yehuda Nahari Halevi, intense), who joins public rallies calling Rabin a traitor. Although born in Israel, Amir is part of a large, lower-middle-class Orthodox family of Yemeni immigrants and he bears a chip on his shoulder about his Oriental heritage. Indeed, he brags to his Ashkenazi girlfriend Nava (Daniella Kertesz) that he is like a laser pointer, marking his targets and achieving them, such as graduating from what he claims is the best Ashkenazi yeshiva.

Although his gentle father (Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio) is troubled by his son’s grandiosity and support of the American-Israeli physician Baruch Goldstein who killed dozens of Muslim worshipers at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, his more extreme mother (Anat Ravnizky, making a strong impression) never tires of boosting his self-regard, telling him that his given name, Yigal, means that he will redeem the Jewish people and that he is destined for greatness.

After performing his military service in a religious combat unit where he was viewed as one of the most fanatical members, Amir moves in a circle of ideologues and rabbis who are even more radical. He accepts and becomes obsessed with their theoretical arguments that justify the killing of Rabin under Jewish law.

With his older brother Hagai (Yoav Levi) and army buddy Dror Adani (Dolev Ohana), Amir plots to move into the territories that IDF forces are leaving under the Oslo agreement, but can’t find enough like-minded zealots to make it work. In the meantime, a rash of suicide bombings within Israel make it even more difficult for the peace process to gain traction. The filmmakers include archival footage that depicts the then-opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu condemning and misrepresenting Rabin’s plans, stirring up maximum anger among those determined never to give up an inch of land.

After Hava dumps Amir, he finds another religious settler girlfriend, Margalit (Sivan Mast), the niece of the rightwing rabbi Benny Elon. Although he constantly boasts about his plans to take Rabin out, saying that the secular state can’t judge him for obeying God’s law, she can’t believe that he would actually violate the commandment “Thou Shalt Not Murder,” and she doesn’t report him.

The screenplay, co-written by Zilberman and Ron Leshem, is the product of four years of research and stresses the protagonist’s psychopathy. They show Amir as a convincing liar when he needs to get out of trouble — and when he needs to remain in shooting range of the Prime Minister. He wants others to do things for him, but he doesn’t have time for their problems. Nevertheless, given that he is onscreen the entire time, audiences can’t help but care about him, which is a problem. Indeed, it might have helped the balance of the film to have even more footage of Rabin and his thoughtful, cogent rhetoric.

The high-quality production package is easy to look at, with kudos to Amit Yasour’s lensing that captures the special quality of Israeli light and Raz Mesinai’s spare, tension-inducing score.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review : 'Incitement'

Reviewed online, Chicago, Sept. 3, 2019. (In Toronto Film Festival.) Running time: 123 MIN. (Original title: ‘Yamim Noraim’)

Production: (Israel) A Metro Communications, Opening Night Productions, WestEnd Films production in association with United King Films, Sunshine Films, Reshet, Yes, Udi Recanati, Meir Hadar, Tsaffi Shomer, Moshe Shomer, Mountaintop Prods., with the support of The Israel Fund for Film Production. (Int'l sales: WestEnd Films, London). Producers: David Silber, Sharon Harel, Tamar Sela, Yaron Zilberman, Ruth Cats, Moshe Edery, Ron Leshem. Executive producers: Netta Segal, Gideon and Dita Liron, Hezi Bezalel, Uzi Zucker and Rivka Saker, Chaim and Shelly Katzman. Co-producer: Sivan Cohen.

Crew: Director: Yaron Zilberman. Screenwriters: Ron Leshem, Yaron Zilberman. Camera (color): Amit Yasour. Editors: Shira Arad, Yonatan Weinstein. Music: Raz Mesinai.

With: Yehuda Nahari Halevi, Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio, Anat Ravnizky, Yoav Levi, Dolev Ohana, Raanan Paz, Sivan Mast, Daniella Kertesz. (Hebrew dialogue)

More Film

  • Toronto Film Review: 'The Giant'

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Giant'

    First-time feature director-writer-editor David Raboy certainly knows how to conjure up an atmosphere. Expanding his own short of the same title, Raboy’s elliptical psychological thriller “The Giant” gives us the story of a small Southern town beset by a killing spree, yet his real interest is in the constant changes in barometric pressure: the heaviness [...]

  • Abominable

    Toronto Film Review: 'Abominable'

    After descending Mt. Everest in 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary received worldwide acclaim as the first westerner to reach the top — and also snickers for alleging to spot yeti footprints and hair in the snow. Seven years later, Hillary returned to the Himalayas to prove his claim. He saw nothing — but he’d see himself [...]

  • Ciro Guerra on Venice Competition Pic

    Director Ciro Guerra on Venice Competition Player ‘Waiting for Barbarians’

    With only four features under his belt, Ciro Guerra has already established himself as one of Colombia’s most important filmmakers and earned the country’s first-ever Oscar nod for 2015’s “Embrace of the Serpent.” Guerra’s latest feature, and the first in English, is the cinematic adaptation of the same-named J.M. Coetzee novel “Waiting for Barbarians,” which [...]

  • Syndicado Gets World Rights to Venice

    Syndicado Gets World Rights to Venice Classics’ Tarkovsky Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

    Toronto-based sales agent Syndicado Film Sales has acquired world rights to “Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer,” director Andrey A. Tarkovsky’s documentary about his father which world premiered in the Venice Classics section of the 76th Venice Film Festival. The film examines the life and work of the great Russian filmmaker, who left behind what is [...]

  • Sing Me a Song

    Toronto Film Review: ‘Sing Me A Song’

    Documentarian Thomas Balmès was handed a gift when he made “Happiness.” That 2013 documentary, about the rapid development of Bhutan seen through the eyes of an 8-year-old monk, begat the idea for a followup feature in the form of “Sing Me A Song.” This sequel spotlights that same child 10 years later, now a young [...]

  • The Long Walk

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Long Walk'

    “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” says William Faulkner. It’s an idea that gets a vigorous workout in Laotian director Mattie Do’s third feature, “The Long Walk.” The followup to her acclaimed 2016 horror entry “Dearest Sister” finds Laos’ first and only female film director taking a risky leap forward to tell [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad