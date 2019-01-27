×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Review: ‘Hala’

'Blockers' breakout comedy star Geraldine Viswanathan proves she's the real deal in a naturalistic drama about a rebellious Muslim teen.

By

Amy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by Minhal Baig, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Parrish LewisAll photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Director:
Minhal Baig
With:
Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Purbi Joshi, Azad Khan, Anna Chlumsky.

1 hour 34 minutes

Minhal Baig’s camera gives high school senior Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) plenty of respectful space as the American Muslim teen skateboards to class, writes in her journal, and touches herself in bed at night. Hala’s parents, however, don’t. If there are boys at the skate park, mom Eram (Purbi Joshi) is going to hear about it from the whisper network of gossips who keep their kids in check and connected to their roots back in Karachi. Dad Zahid (Azad Khan) can’t imagine his perfect daughter would do anything else but study and wait for “a good Muslim man,” oblivious to her crush on a blond named Jesse (Jack Kilmer).

Yes, this is another story about kids, parents, and sex, like last year’s comedy “Blockers” which established Australian actress Viswanathan as a breakout new talent. But instead of evading just one over-bearing parent, now she has two, plus the struggle of fighting for autonomy in a devout, realistic drama. Over the course of “Hala,” she shifts allegiance between her lawyer father who sees her as the ideal child, and her housewife mother who sees her Westernized daughter as a chance to correct the choices she wishes she hadn’t made — while resenting that Hala doesn’t appreciate her comparative freedom. “If you were in Pakistan, you wouldn’t be like this,” Eram sighs, with a drop of pride and a bucket of exasperation.

More Reviews

In expanding her 2016 short into a feature, writer-director Baig has made a coming-of-age charmer that’s adamantly ordinary. Her script has the melody of John Hughes and early Amy Heckerling played with a few minor chords. Hala’s parents are stricter than most, but the way their moral authority crumbles feels universal. Her afternoon dates with Jesse could have taken place on “The Brady Bunch.” On one, they recite poetry in a park, hands chastely shoved into pockets; later, they dangle on the playground monkey bars. Like every teen movie, there’s the cliché English class, here led by Gabriel Luna, that heavily underscores the themes of freedom and social stigma. And when Hala sits down to write her college application essay, the prompt asks: “Pick a movie where the protagonist makes a difficult choice.”

Baig observes the small ways Hala doesn’t fit in, like the headscarf she alone wears in the school halls, or the long sweatpants that cover her legs in gym class while the other girls wear shorts. Toward the end of the film, she patiently watches Hala pray in her bedroom as if to say that the teen isn’t struggling with her faith, just the restrictions that come with it. (Devouring on an almost certainly not-Halal fast food hamburger, her personal policy seems to be don’t ask, don’t tell.)

Mostly, though, “Hala” leans back and enjoys its lead’s natural charisma. Viswanathan can do gross-out humor and slapstick, but here she proves her range and, hopefully, longevity. Her Hala is soft-spoken, bilingual, intelligent, and funny. Out with Jesse when she blurts, “You’re really cool!” Viswanathan clamps her mouth shut, widens her eyes, and performs a silent comedy act that had the audience cackling, while feeling completely real.

Baig has a naturalistic touch. Aside for a few orchestral stirrings, the score is so laid-back, you’d think it was mostly silence and crickets, and the one time the cinematography draws attention to itself with a flashy camera movie, it’s just before Hala does something extremely out of character to convince herself she’s a sinner. The director, of course, adores her wholeheartedly, so much that the film drags in its last 10 minutes as though the filmmaker doesn’t want to say goodbye. No wonder “Hala” has so much empathy for the teen and her family — Baig, too, has a practically parental fixation on making sure her heroine turns out just fine.

Sundance Film Review: 'Hala'

Reviewed at Sundance Film Festival (competing), Jan. 26, 2019. Running time: 94 MIN.

Production: An Endeavor Content presentation of an Overbrook Entertainment production. (Int'l sales: Endeavor, Los Angeles.) Producers: Clarence Hammond, Jamal M. Watson, Minhal Baig. Executive producers: Jada Pinkett Smith, Jana Babatunde-Bey, Marsha L. Swinton, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Ari Lubet, Aaron Carr.

Crew: Director, writer: Minhal Baig. Camera (color): Carolina Costa. Editor: Saela Davis. Music: Mandy Hoffman.

With: Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Purbi Joshi, Azad Khan, Anna Chlumsky.

Popular on Variety

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

More Film

  • Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by

    Sundance Film Review: 'Hala'

    Minhal Baig’s camera gives high school senior Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) plenty of respectful space as the American Muslim teen skateboards to class, writes in her journal, and touches herself in bed at night. Hala’s parents, however, don’t. If there are boys at the skate park, mom Eram (Purbi Joshi) is going to hear about it [...]

  • Share review

    Sundance: HBO Films Acquires 'Share' From A24

    HBO Films is buying “Share,” a cautionary tale about internet culture that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The movie came into the festival with theatrical distribution, but it will instead debut on the cable channel at some point in 2019. It’s the second time this week that A24, the indie studio that backed [...]

  • Angela Sarafyan-Luke Hemsworth Drama 'We Are

    Angela Sarafyan-Luke Hemsworth Drama 'We Are Boats' Bought

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to the inspirational drama “We Are Boats,” starring “Westworld” alums Angela Sarafyan and Luke Hemsworth. Breaking Glass Pictures acquired rights to the film during the Sundance Film Festival in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and writer/director James Bird. The film will receive a [...]

  • Dr. Ruth Announces 'Sex for Dummies'

    Dr. Ruth Announces New Edition of 'Sex For Dummies' Centered On Millennials

    Dr. Ruth Westheimer stopped by the Variety Studio at Sundance presented by AT&T to discuss “Ask Dr. Ruth,” the upcoming documentary about her life and work, and revealed that she’s writing a new edition of her 1995 handbook “Sex for Dummies.” Westheimer explained that the new edition, her fourth, will be focused on millennials. More [...]

  • Lego Movie 2

    Film Review: 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part'

    Looking back over the past decade, I can think of just two films that have done justice to the idea of play — the special way that creativity and imagination combine in the human brain to entertain us. The first was a lighthearted art film called “Faces Places” from forever-young director Agnès Varda in which [...]

  • Eldar Skar, Ine Marie Wilmann and

    Sundance Film Review: 'Sonja: The White Swan'

    When Norwegian figure skater Sonja Henie zipped into Hollywood, she was a talent the industry had never seen before, or since — a three-time Olympic ladies’ singles champion (a record she continues to hold) whose chipper, if chilly romantic comedy hits kept Twentieth Century-Fox solvent in the build-up to World War II, in part because [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad