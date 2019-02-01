×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Review: ‘Hail Satan?’

Penny Lane's fantastic doc argues that the Satanic Temple isn't the Antichrist — they're American patriots.

By

Amy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sundance Film Festival
Director:
Penny Lane
With:
Lucien Greaves, Jex Blackmore.

1 hour 35 minutes

The title card for Penny Lane’s phenomenal “Hail Satan?” waits a beat before adding the question mark. Are the members of the Satanic Temple for real? No … and yes. In the opening scenes, Lane follows its founders to a Halloween store to buy cheap robes they’ll wear to the Florida Capitol to rally in support of Gov. Rick Scott signing a bill to allow prayer in school. “You open the door to God, you open the door to Satan,” one devil worshipper beams. As their first spokesman practices attention-grabbing pyrotechnics in the mirror, Lane notes the chessboard in the room. The Satanic Temple’s combination of shock tactics and anti-discrimination lawsuits is check-and-mate against America creeping towards a Christian theocracy.

Perhaps you remember the Satanic Temple’s successful 2015 campaign to remove the Ten Commandments from the Oklahoma State Capitol by filing paperwork to erect an 8’6″ statue of goat-headed Baphomet? That stunt brought them international attention, multiplying their numbers from three to 50,000 in just three years with new chapters as far away as Sweden and South Africa. Question mark aside, those are serious numbers. And the more hypocritical pushback they receive, the more sincere the members become. After the Boston Archdiocese successfully pressures Harvard against hosting the Temple’s free-speech-testing Black Mass, one member nods, “That’s the moment that I really became a Satanist.”

More Reviews

Who are these Satanists? You’d be surprised. To them, Satan doesn’t represent evil — he represents rebellion, a freethinker who dared to question God’s authority. With that framing, the proper way to worship isn’t, like, killing cats. It’s political protest. As early Detroit leader Jax Blackmore insists, “Activism is a Satanic practice.” That Fox News commentators still frothing fears from the 1980s Satanic Panic (which Lane also scrutinizes) don’t — or won’t — understand the difference just boosts the Temple’s profile.

Satanists can be women in tattoos or geeky men with bowties. There’s hair colors of all shades and people who wouldn’t get a double-take at the grocery store. Many grew up religious. Others were primed for membership as children, like one who never got over the 6th-grade teacher who told him that because Gandhi wasn’t Christian, he was in hell. In a subtle reflection of how controversial people find their avowed religion, a dozen members have their faces pixelated or shadowed, and half use pseudonyms.

Yet, their current spokesman Lucien Greaves looks the part: black vest, crisp haircut, somber disposition, and a clouded-over right eye. Greaves is so visibly “evil” that he’s occasionally forced to wear a bulletproof vest. As he slips on his necessary vestment, Lane cues a soundtrack of sacramental organ music. When he marches toward his next political confrontation, Lane makes a running joke of asking Greaves if he’s excited. “Filled with angst,” he replies. Later, he just says, “No.”

Early on, Greaves tends to take things one step too far. To mock the Mormon practice of baptizing the dead, which posthumously converted Christopher Columbus, Joan of Arc, and Adolf Hitler to the Church of Latter Day Saints, the Temple performs a Pink Mass on the grave of hate-mongering preacher Fred Phelps Jr.’s mother in order to convert her to being a homosexual in the afterlife. Fair enough, if your last name isn’t Phelps, but Greaves also decides to drop his pants and teabag her headstone. That’s the part that got headlines, which is important mostly because as the Temple grows in prominence, Greaves is tasked with ensuring that the new chapters maintain decorum. Can 50,000 iconoclasts confirm to a set of rules? It would take a miracle.

Lane has no problem gently mocking the Temple when its protests muddle their message, like an anti-anti-choice demonstration where the Satanists writhe in baby masks and BDSM chains. “Hail Satan?” isn’t here to convert the audience to Lucifer — though, judging by the audience’s frequent spontaneous applause, some people may leave transformed. Like her fantastic 2013 doc “Our Nixon,” Lane sets out to subvert American history with intelligence and wit. Here, she asks us to question why certain religions are deemed “normal,” even though, notes one Temple member, Catholic mass is all about the symbolic drinking of blood. But she’s also out to entertain, whether that means clips of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Geraldo,” goofy cartoons where Uncle Sam explains the Constitution to Porky Pig, or simply observing the deadpan humor of a Temple branch who adopts a highway and stabs litter with pitchforks.

Halfway through the documentary, Lane settles on a villain: Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert, a Tea Partier frequently pilloried online for wishing we could nuke Isis while complimenting Saudi Arabia on turning religion into law. When Rapert erects the Ten Commandments at the Capitol, the Temple’s Baphomet statue turns its be-winged attention to Little Rock. Lane takes the opportunity to run through the blurring of church and state, which began just 60 years ago when pastor Billy Graham convinced the country to fight godless Communism by adding the phrase “In God We Trust” to the dollar bill and Pledge of Allegiance. As for Rapert’s certainty of the great American tradition of erecting the Ten Commandments on government property, Lane traces that not-so-shining legacy back to a Charlton Heston PR stunt.

Of course, that’s the same question everyone wants to ask the Satanic Temple itself: Is this a stunt? Or as Lane puts it, “Do you think that most people think you’re joking, or most people think you’re evil?” Greaves and his disciples just want most people to think the Satanists have a point. Hail freedom!

Sundance Film Review: 'Hail Satan?'

Reviewed at Sundance Film Festival (competing), Jan. 30, 2019. Running time: 95 MIN.

Production:

A Magnolia Pictures presentation of a Hard Working Movies production. Producer: Gabriel Sedgwick. Executive producer: Lori Cheatle.

Crew:

Director: Penny Lane. Camera (color): Naiti Gámez. Editors: Amy Foote, Aaron Wickenden. Music: Brian McOmber.

With: Lucien Greaves, Jex Blackmore.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Sundance Film Review: 'Hail Satan?'

    Sundance Film Review: 'Hail Satan?'

    The title card for Penny Lane’s phenomenal “Hail Satan?” waits a beat before adding the question mark. Are the members of the Satanic Temple for real? No … and yes. In the opening scenes, Lane follows its founders to a Halloween store to buy cheap robes they’ll wear to the Florida Capitol to rally in [...]

  • Göteborg: Ulaa Salim Discusses ‘Sons Of

    Göteborg: Ulaa Salim Discusses ‘Sons Of Denmark’

    Before heading to Göteborg to screen his thriller “Sons Of Denmark” in the Nordic competition, 32-year-old Danish director Ulaa Salim took time to talk to Variety about his provocative debut feature, which made a strong showing in Rotterdam’s Tiger competition. The film is set in 2025, and unfolds in a Denmark where an ultra-nationalist politician, [...]

  • Blythe Danner and John Lithgow appear

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Tomorrow Man'

    There’s a sly mood of imminent surprise to music-video director Noble Jones’ narrative feature debut “The Tomorrow Man.” John Lithgow and Blythe Danner play somewhat eccentric older small-town denizens drawn together, though each has a secret life that could be a deal-breaker. Once we suss what those secrets are, it becomes clear that this is [...]

  • 'David Crosby: Remember My Name' Review:

    Sundance Film Review: 'David Crosby: Remember My Name'

    In “David Crosby: Remember My Name,” A.J. Eaton’s moving and elegiac rock-nostalgia documentary, David Crosby appears before us as an older and wiser hippie troubadour, his signature long locks and frontier mustache now white, his spirit chastened but still keyed to the muse of his holy boomer-rock self. In the movie, Crosby speaks with candor [...]

  • TLA Releasing Nets U.S. and U.K

    FiGa Films Sells ‘Fireflies’ to U.K., U.S. and France (EXCLUSIVE)

    TLA Releasing has snared U.S. and U.K. rights while Optimale has acquired all French rights to Bani Khoshnoudi’s “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), from Sandro Fiorin’s sales and distribution company, FiGa Films. “Some of the best Queer cinema right now is undoubtedly coming out of Central and South America, and ‘Fireflies’ is the perfect example of this,” said Adam Silver, [...]

  • Ellen Page'Flatliners' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Ellen Page Slams Trump Administration's Anti-LGBTQ Policies in Emotional Speech: 'This Needs to F---ing Stop' (Watch)

    As the aftermath of the Jussie Smollett attack continues to unfold, Ellen Page gave an impassioned speech on “The Late Show” blasting President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their anti-LGBTQ policies and emphasizing how those policies affect the experiences of marginalized people. “Connect the dots, this is what happens,” she said, referring to [...]

  • Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Finds Way Out

    Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Finds Way Out With Short Video App TikTok

    Hugely popular short video platform, TikTok has teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to promote the studio’s psychological thriller “Escape Room.” The film features six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control. They must use their wits to find and follow the clues, or die. More Reviews Sundance Film Review: 'The Tomorrow Man' Sony [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad