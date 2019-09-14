×

Toronto Film Review: ‘Guns Akimbo’

Daniel Radcliffe is a gamer drafted into a deadly real-life "game" in a movie that itself is much more like a video game than anything else.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guns Akimbo
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival
Director:
Jason Lei Howden
With:
Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bodizzo, Ned Dennehy, Grant Bowler, Edwin Wright, Rhys Darby. (English dialogue)

Running time: 97 MIN.

“Have you learned nothing from video games?” asks one character during a momentary lull from noisy mayhem in “Guns Akimbo.” It’s the wrong question for this movie, whose makers have clearly learned from little else. Those wanting to kiss a few brain cells goodbye may enjoy this bombastic, crassly jokey action cartoon with Daniel Radcliffe as a dweeb who finds himself unpleasantly designated a new player in the unsimulated kill-or-die game he’s been watching online.

Anyone with an attention span above ADD levels, however, is likely to find this undeniably slick, energetic contraption plays somewhere between grating and numbing. Jason Lei Howden’s Kiwi-German co-production should do a bit better than last year’s vaguely similar TIFF-premiering enterprise “Nekrotronic,” but it still seems primarily a streaming item.

Radcliffe’s Miles is a stereotypical 21st-century nerd living alone in an action-figure-crammed flat, whose only girlfriend is the ex he’s still stuck on (Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Nova), and who’s bullied by a frat-bro boss at his job working for a company that specializes in cheesy video games for kids. His major emotional outlet is watching the notorious “Skizm,” a real-life “death match” between a rolling cast of “weirdos and criminals,” shot live by drones, followed by a growing audience of vicarious-thrill seekers. The reigning champion is Nix (Samara Weaving), a Harley Quinn type who’s played a major role in racking up the numerous fatalities to date that have police frantic to stop this public bloodbath.

More Reviews

Miles gets into the roid-raging spirit of the thing by applauding each bullet-riddled kill, while sparring with equally bloodthirsty trolls who clamber online to gloat. His bravado behind the safety of a keyboard attracts the wrong kind of attention, so that one day he finds several Mad Max rejects breaking down his apartment door to smack him around. Once he regains consciousness, he discovers major weaponry has been painfully bolted to his hands — rendering them extremely awkward for anything else, such as opening a door or having a wee — and that he’s the new opponent of highly lethal Nix.

The rest of hyperactive “Guns Akimbo” is pretty much all bang, splat and boom, a nonstop chase with frequent gaming and text-messaging graphics onscreen further heightening the resemblance to “Grand Theft Auto” and similar games. There’s also wall-to-wall, on-the-nose oldies filling in any audio space not occupied by Enis Rotthoff’s thumping techno score.

This is all meant to be a commentary on the rise of dehumanizing spectacle in the internet age, but of course the problem is that “Guns” is exactly what it’s satirizing. When the alleged satire is as broad and dependent on crass quips as it is here, you very much have a case of pot accusing kettle. An intended joke here is seeing a violent game junkie like Miles thrown into real, messy peril. Yet the action here is often every bit as ludicrously over-the-top as it would be in the fantasy context of any pure popcorn movie. Howden’s prior feature “Deathgasm” was a gory horror comedy that similarly mixed high energy with lowbrow humor to eventually wearying effect. But if its script soon ran out of ideas, that film still had a handmade likability that gets lost in this much more elaborate, impersonal pileup of incessant stuntwork and effects.

Providing some point of identification is Radcliffe, an adventuresome talent who throws himself into the role’s physicality, and flexes comic chops whenever he can. But he usually has more discerning choice in vehicles. It’s disappointing to see him turn action hero in a juvenile toy of a movie geared toward viewers whose imaginations were probably more active back when they were reading “Harry Potter.” This part could have been played by any young Hollywood turk, particularly since he and nearly all other principal cast members speak with American accents. (Though shot in Munich and Auckland, the movie is set in a fictional metropolis.)

Weaving capably plays not so much a character as a familiar poster image — Hot Chick With Uzi — while Ned Dennehy (much better in a concurrent Toronto Film Festival premiere “Calm With Horses”) is more strenuously uninspired as Ricktor, the chrome-domed, heavily-tattooed main villain. The film’s tech and design personnel all contribute polished work, yet the movie somehow doesn’t feel like it has unifying style so much as a whole lot of every-which-way stimulus. Except, you know, the thinky kind.

In a sense, it’s unfair to review “Guns Akimbo” by the usual grownup standards. Just as Christian viewers often complain when secular critics review faith-based entertainment, maybe this film should only be weighed by those who actually want a de facto video game in movie form. For those to whom it will be 97 minutes they don’t spend gaming, and thus attractive both as a break and for being practically the same thing anyway, it may well seem a blast. Howden’s overall sensibility is very much like his approaches to camera and editorial gambits here: So acrobatic that the lack of nearly any content underneath may strike some viewers as no problemo, even beside the point. Is there, in fact, a point? Perhaps movies like this aren’t made for anyone who’d ask that question.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'Guns Akimbo'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (Special Presentations), Sept. 12, 2019. Running time: 97 MIN.

Production: (Germany-New Zealand) An Occupant Entertainment presentation of an Occupant Entertainment production, in co-production with Four Knights Film, Maze Pictures, Media, WS Filmproduktion, Park Road Post, Ingenious, Electric Shadow, Cutting Edge, DFFF, FFF, in association with Hyperion Media. (Int'l sales: Altitude Film Sales, London.) Producers: Joe Neurauter, Felipe Marino, Tom Hern. Co-producers: Philipp Kreuzer, Jorg Schulze. Executive producers: Michael Mailis, Simon Williams, Silvia Schimdt, John Jencks, Joe Simpson, Jay Taylor, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, Wolfgang Sturzl, Christoph Meiser, Alexander Borgers, Stefan Kapelari, Moritz Peters, Adrian Politowski, Bastien Sirodot, William V. Bromiley, Shanan Becker, Ness Saban.

Crew: Director, writer: Jason Lei Howden. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Stefan Ciupek. Editors: Zaz Montana, Luke Haigh. Music: Enis Rotthoff.

With: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bodizzo, Ned Dennehy, Grant Bowler, Edwin Wright, Rhys Darby. (English dialogue)

More Film

  • Guns Akimbo

    Toronto Film Review: 'Guns Akimbo'

    “Have you learned nothing from video games?” asks one character during a momentary lull from noisy mayhem in “Guns Akimbo.” It’s the wrong question for this movie, whose makers have clearly learned from little else. Those wanting to kiss a few brain cells goodbye may enjoy this bombastic, crassly jokey action cartoon with Daniel Radcliffe [...]

  • Rocks

    Toronto Film Review: 'Rocks'

    East London teen Shola Omotoso (Bukky Bakray) earned the nickname “Rocks” by protecting her childhood best friend Sumaya (Kosar Ali) from bullies. Now, the 16-year-olds run with an all-girl crew — Khadijah (Tawheda Begum), Yawa (Afi Okaidja), Sabina (Anastasia Dymitrow) and Agnes (Ruby Stokes) — that always has their backs. Yet, while Rocks looks mellow [...]

  • Pom Klementieff poses at the launch

    Marvel Cinematic Universe Star Pom Klementieff Talks Disney-Fox Merger, X-Men Dreams

    Pom Klementieff may have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” followed by appearances in the last two “Avengers” movies, but that wasn’t her original superhero plan. “My dream was to be in X-Men,” she told Variety on Thursday at the Chanel dinner for its new fragrance Gabrielle [...]

  • Rocks

    The 15 Best Movies of the Fall Film Festivals

    Over the span of just a couple weeks, more than 300 new movies are launched into the world via the Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals — a trio of events that collectively kick off award season and tease what moviegoers can expect to discover in theaters over the year ahead. To help make sense [...]

  • SUICIDE SQUAD

    James Gunn Confirms Full Cast for 'The Suicide Squad'

    “The Suicide Squad” cast has officially been revealed, with director James Gunn posting on Twitter all 24 stars. He confirmed that Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis will reprise the roles they played in the sequel to 2016’s DC movie “Suicide Squad,” alongside new cast members Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, [...]

  • Michael Fassbender Next Goal Wins

    Michael Fassbender to Star in Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins'

    Michael Fassbender is in final negotiations to star in the Fox Searchlight dramedy “Next Goal Wins,” which Taika Waititi will direct. Variety first reported last month that Waititi, who also penned the script with Iain Morris, was going to shoot this film before jumping into the next “Thor” pic for Marvel. The movie is based [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star

    'Hustlers' to Steal $28 Million as 'It: Chapter Two' Leads Box Office

    STX’s crime dramedy “Hustlers” is heading for an impressive domestic opening weekend with as much as $28 million for a solid second place behind “It: Chapter Two’s” sophomore session of around $40 million, early estimates showed Friday. Warner Bros.’ adaptation of mystery drama “The Goldfinch,” however, is showing little traction and heading for a dismal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad