×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Great Bear Rainforest’

Ryan Reynolds narrates an enlightening Imax documentary about a remote coastal ecosystem that offers solutions for sustainability.

By

Courtney's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild

Imax documentaries take us into the wilderness in ways we could only ever dream of experiencing in person, inviting us to marvel at the majesty of mother nature. Director Ian McAllister’s “Great Bear Rainforest” journeys deep into a remote, relatively untouched landscape where crystal clear lakes mirror the mountains and misty, mossy cedar forests tower above. With a cute albeit clumsy vanilla-colored bear as guide into this perfectly preserved place, and Canadian treasure Ryan Reynolds playing narrator, this riveting, revelatory short not only offers access to a delicate ecosystem hidden away along the Pacific coastline of Canada, but also educates on the conservation efforts of an indigenous community.

Mama bear Mox is part of a rare sub-species known as “spirit bears,” all-white bears “neither albino, nor polar” who dwell in the ancient rainforest of British Columbia. There are fewer than 200 alive today, so their protection is of utmost importance — especially to the First Nations people who’ve passed down the tradition of watching over them from generation to generation. But to get to know Mox, we need to understand her world and what daily challenges she faces. Foraging for food, facing down competition (like black bears and wolves) and battling against devastating obstacles are all part of her routine. Her landscape even extends into the ocean, where adorable otters, sea lions, and humpback whales frolic and feed.

Related

Breathtaking vistas of both land and sea put us in a submissive state. We’re rendered powerless against the awe-inspiring imagery. It’s virtually impossible not to feel enveloped by the sights the filmmakers capture on camera. Every frame impresses, with no time wasted on filler. Eagles in flight stare straight into our eyes. Sea lions perform an underwater ballet, twirling among silver-skinned schools of herring. Black surf scoters, seen from above by drones, polka-dot the seascape as they dive below the surface to gobble up herring eggs. Salmon hurl themselves upstream, wiggling and writhing in slower-than-slo-mo, so one can almost spot the uncertainty in their eyes as they attempt to avoid the jaws of hungry black bears. Hans Zimmer and Anže Rozman’s musical soundscape complements these visuals with their blend of electronic and orchestral compositions.

McAllister, along with writers Jeff Turner and Don Hanh, intertwine several stories successfully, giving the documentary a surprisingly emotional kick. They depict traditions being passed down from one generation to the next — and the innovative ways this new generation approaches their stewardship role. There’s also time spent on the cultural celebration of herring season and the life this fishy annual migration brings with it. Peaceful, respectful co-existence between the human caretakers and the animal population is woven into the film’s fabric, spotlighting how the ecosphere can thrive through sustainable solutions. And finally it tells a heartrending story of a mother bear who suffers a life-altering change after a mudslide washes out her home — and the lengths she’s forced to go through to survive.

The scholastic facts are easily digestible, and made even more memorable when Reynolds delivers them with much-needed levity and charm. The few intense situations build at a steady pace so as not to overwhelm young members of the audience. Since living in the wilderness entails dangerous encounters, the filmmakers don’t shy away from the hardships Mox and other bears of the forest face. Some segments feel charged, including a black momma bear’s difficulties fishing from a riverbank dominated by an aggressive male black bear, or a scene in which Mox stands up to a different foe on her old stomping grounds, but it’s nothing that requires a heavy parental talk afterward about nature’s cruelty.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Ben Affleck Batman

    Ben Affleck Explains Why He's Done Playing Batman: 'I Couldn't Crack It'

    Ben Affleck is hanging up his cape and saying goodbye to Batman. In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday, the actor explained why he will not be returning as the Caped Crusader in the 2021 film “The Batman,” to be written and directed by Matt Reeves. Affleck is retiring from the role after playing [...]

  • 'Great Bear Rainforest' Review

    Film Review: 'Great Bear Rainforest'

    Imax documentaries take us into the wilderness in ways we could only ever dream of experiencing in person, inviting us to marvel at the majesty of mother nature. Director Ian McAllister’s “Great Bear Rainforest” journeys deep into a remote, relatively untouched landscape where crystal clear lakes mirror the mountains and misty, mossy cedar forests tower [...]

  • Seu Jorge, director Wagner Moura, Bella

    Makers of Berlin Competition Title 'Marighella' Worry About Distribution at Home

    Worried that growing political tension in Brazil may hamper the domestic release of “Marighella,” Wagner Moura’s directorial debut about a leftist revolutionary, the movie’s producers may seek to crowd-fund its distribution independently. “We are going to fight for it,” producer Andrea Barata Ribeiro said ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Berlinale on Friday. [...]

  • Isle of Dogs

    ‘Isle of Dogs’ Called for a Thousand Sophisticated Puppets

    Andy Gent says it was clear as soon as he read Wes Anderson’s script for “Isle of Dogs” that the project was very ambitious. It just took a while to understand exactly how ambitious. For example, it was originally estimated the animated movie would require between 300 and 400 puppets, the same number needed for [...]

  • Roger Guyett Integrated Old and New

    'Ready Player One' Integrated Familiar and New Characters for Spielberg's Take

    In helmer Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” a vast group of familiar characters and those created for the film had to be integrated into one story and some had to travel between two worlds. Visual-effects supervisor Roger Guyett knew he’d be working with multiple styles and sources to pull it off. Original characters including the [...]

  • Left to right: Emily Blunt plays

    How 'A Quiet Place' Sound Editors Scared Audience Sans Noise

    What if living in silence was your only means of survival? That’s the question supervising sound editors Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl had to answer in the hair-raising thriller “A Quiet Place” from co-writer-director John Krasinski, who also starred alongside wife Emily Blunt as the on-screen couple Lee and Evelyn Abbott. The allegory [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad