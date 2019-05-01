×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tribeca Film Review: ‘Good Posture’

Dolly Wells' good-natured directorial debut can't escape a first-film feel, but still delivers an unassuming friendship story of minor pleasures.

By

Tomris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Good Posture
CREDIT: Tribeca Film Festival
Director:
Dolly Wells
With:
Grace Van Patten, Emily Mortimer, Timm Sharp, John Early, Gary Richardson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

1 hour 31 minutes

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7647840/

Friendships rarely start on terms more passive-aggressive than an intergenerational one does in “Good Posture,” writer-director Dolly Wells’ roughly drafted feature debut that manages to be just affable enough. Navigating the bookish streets of New York again after playing a kindhearted bookstore owner in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” — this time, behind the camera in present-day Brooklyn — Wells swaddles her film with her soft artistic spirit; an aura she also infused into Marielle Heller’s melancholic drama. The result is a genial slice-of-life comedy, a female-driven, late-coming-of-age tale in the tradition of Lynn Shelton’s “Laggies,” exclusively brewed and bottled among the tree-lined sidewalks of Bed-Stuy.

While sufficiently charming, “Good Posture” would have been mostly unremarkable if it weren’t for sensational “The Meyerowitz Stories” actor Grace Van Patten, who plays recent college graduate Lilian, an entitled and thoroughly privileged brat who hides her aimless existence behind her noticeable beauty. With a responsibility-free life more or less funded by her widowed father who lives in Paris with his girlfriend, Lilian doesn’t even bother to sort out her recycling properly. Or so we learn through a well sketched and amusing exchange between Lilian and her soon-to-be-ex-boyfriend Nate (Gary Richardson) at the start of the film.

More Reviews

Our spoiled anti-heroine doesn’t fail the most basic of adult tasks out of incompetence or unintelligence; on the contrary, she is as sharp as they come at her young age. She just has no interest in filling grown-up shoes. Lilian’s unpleasant indifference to maturity is so severe that she can’t even manage to move far away enough from Nate. Instead, she squeezes herself into a tiny but bright rental bedroom at a near-by townhouse owned by her daddy’s generous friends: the renowned but reclusive writer Julia Price (Emily Mortimer, Wells’ “Doll & Em” co-creator and -star) and her musician husband Don (Ebon Moss-Bachrach.)

Soon enough, the animosity that runs in the shabby-chic brownstone (which owes its lived-in authenticity to production designer Charlotte Abbott) announces itself through slammed doors. A tense welcome dinner among the three, followed by a secret smoking session between Don and Lilian, leads to a marital fight, kicking Don out of the picture at once. Enter George (Timm Sharp), Julia’s awkward dog walker who lives in the basement and seems disgruntled by Lilian’s negligent presence almost instantly. While the two outsiders try to figure out a way to peacefully co-exist under the Prices’ roof, Julia starts making reasonable asks from Lilian: In lieu of paying rent, Lilian could cook her dinners. Except, Julia doesn’t speak her demands out loud. Taking the most writerly route imaginable, she leaves habitual instructions in Lilian’s diary. For a while, the duo communicates solely through piercing written exchanges, musings so playfully bitter that they would hold their own against any strongly worded letter in “Dangerous Liaisons.”

Good-humored it may be, but this story design unfortunately relegates Julia down to a mere voiceover for the most part — the ever-graceful performer Mortimer’s exit is sorely felt until her brief return in the final act. On the other hand, the dubious structure gives Van Patten the freedom to make “Good Posture” her own, especially when Lilian finally decides to do something with her filmmaking degree (other than recording pointless monologues on her phone to share with her father one day).

Going behind the deeply private Julia’s back, Lilian joins forces with the energetic yet shoddy cameraman Sol — the genuinely hysterical John Early steals every scene that he is in, promptly uplifting “Good Posture” with his instinctive comic timing. Standing in as talking-heads interviewees in Lilian’s documentary, authors Zadie Smith, Martin Amis, and Jonathan Ames make for a most welcome surprise, serving up first-rate performances (and in Ames’ case, some serious dance moves) playing slightly goofy versions of themselves. Along with her editor Adelina Bichis, Wells smartly spreads their bits of footage throughout the film, forming spontaneous chapters that smooth out the edges of some choppy plot transitions.

Predictably, Wells’ players all end on a note slightly higher than the one they’ve started out with. But gaping holes in their character arcs, paired with some clumsily lit street scenes shot by cinematographer Ryan Eddleston, don’t necessarily help the droopy first-film feel here. Still, there is an upright backbone somewhere in “Good Posture” that holds it all together, while a once-hopeless woman-child grows in Brooklyn against the odds.

Tribeca Film Review: 'Good Posture'

Reviewed at Tribeca Film Festival (competing), April 27, 2019. Running time: 91 MIN.

Production: A Tallano Films presentation, in association with Two Flowers and a King Pictures, Alliance Media Partners Int'l, Looking for Levi, of a Dignity Film Finance production. (Int'l sales: AMP Int'l, London.) Producers: Jamie Adams, Maggie Monteith. Executive producers: James Norrie, Bob Portal, Chris Reed

Crew: Director, writer: Dolly Wells. Camera (color): Ryan Eddleston. Editor: Adelina Bichis.

With:

Grace Van Patten, Emily Mortimer, Timm Sharp, John Early, Gary Richardson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Eyes Heroic Second Weekend

    It’s safe to say Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” won’t be done breaking records any time soon. Up next, the Marvel box office behemoth has its sights set on securing the biggest domestic second weekend of all time. That crown currently belongs to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” with its mighty $149 million sophomore outing in North [...]

  • Booboo Stewart

    Kevin Costner's 'Let Him Go' Adds 'X-Men' Actor Booboo Stewart (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Twilight” star Booboo Stewart will join Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in the Focus Features suspense thriller “Let Him Go,” based on Larry Watson’s novel of the same name. Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter and Will Brittain are also on board. “The Family Stone” filmmaker Thomas Bezucha is set to direct from his own [...]

  • 'Rocketman' Soundtrack Will Include an Elton

    'Rocketman' Soundtrack Will Include a Newly Written Elton John/Taron Egerton Duet

    Newly revealed “Rocketman” soundtrack details include a previously unannounced duet between the movie Elton John and the OG Elton John. John and his big-screen portrayer, Taron Egerton, team up on “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which will likely play over the end credits, if its positioning as the final cut on a 22-song tracklist is [...]

  • HBO Scores ‘Diego Maradona’ Feature Doc

    HBO Scores ‘Diego Maradona’ Documentary About Argentinian Soccer Superstar

    HBO has netted “Diego Maradona,” the much-anticipated feature documentary about the Argentinian soccer star, one of the sport’s greatest-ever players. The film is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, with Maradona likely to attend. It is the third film from the team behind the award-winning films “Senna” [...]

  • Shailene Woodley Starring in Serial Killer

    Shailene Woodley Starring in Serial Killer Thriller 'Misanthrope' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Shailene Woodley will star in “Misanthrope,” an upcoming serial killer thriller, Variety has learned. The film will center on a talented but troubled cop who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a murderer. FilmNation Entertainment will be presenting the film to buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. In addition [...]

  • House of Hummingbird

    Tribeca Film Review: 'House of Hummingbird'

    There is a certain tentativeness to the 14-year-old Eun-hee (Ji-hu Park) in writer-director Bora Kim’s sure-handed feature debut “House of Hummingbird,” a tender yet somewhat underpowered coming-of-age film set in the Seoul of 1994. Lonely, reserved, and stuck in a dysfunctional household among her frequently quarrelling parents (Seung-Yeon Lee and In-gi Jeong), her troublemaking sister [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad