×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW Film Review: ‘Girl on the Third Floor’

The vengeful spirits in a former bordello prey on the home's new tenants in producer-turned-director Travis Stevens' enjoyable horror opus.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Girl on the Third Floor review
CREDIT: IMDb
Director:
Travis Stevens
With:
Phil Brooks, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling, Karen Woditsch, Travis Delgado, Marshall Bean, Anish Jethmalani, Bishop Stevens, Tonya Kay.

1 hour 33 minutes.

Home improvements may be the death of you in “Girl on the Third Floor,” a likable supernatural thriller with Phil Brooks aka former WWE wrestler C.M. Punk as an expectant first-time father whose haunted fixer-upper serves up temptations he thought he’d left behind. This first directorial feature by prolific indie producer Travis Stevens tips its cap to a number of bigger, sometimes better horror opuses, resourcefully if not quite memorably reducing their tropes to a smaller scale (and budget). Yet if the story isn’t ultimately a knockout, the film’s atmospherics and sense of humor are winning nonetheless. “Girl” should do well at genre fests as well as in streaming.

Unemployed and lucky to be un-incarcerated in the wake of a deal with the Feds (we don’t find out the precise nature of his crime until late in the film), Brooks’ Don Koch is trying to bury his former bad-boy ways in the renovation of an old house in an Illinois suburb. Until her due date gets closer, wife Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn) remains behind in the city, working a corporate job with an eye toward the family’s future.

More Reviews

An amiable tough guy with a weak will, Don has already bent his maritally agreed-upon “no alcohol” rule when another vice presents itself: apparent neighbor Sarah (Sarah Brooks), a sexy young thang who’s rather insistently friendly and flirtatious in her offer to be “helpful.” Pushover Don remembers he’s married only the morning after, when pal Milo (Travis Delgado) shows up for a planned weekend of scraping and painting, only to discover what looks an awful lot like infidelity-in-progress. Loyal to Liz, Milo argues with Don, who storms off for a long walk with his dog to cool off. In his absence … well, suffice it to say that the short-lifespan rule for African-American best friends in horror movies definitely holds firm, and soon does the fatality rate for family pets.

There are some explanatory flashbacks involving the building’s shady past as a bordello where dark things happened, and whose lingering spirits have a thing for stirring up the moral faults in latter-day married male residents. A local female pastor (Karen Woditsch) cryptically warns both Don and, later, Liz of that danger. But this manse eats up sinners, and Don is no saint.

Heavily tattooed Phil Brooks has the slightly cartoon leading man looks and antic comic esprit of Bruce Campbell in the “Evil Dead” movies — he’s another square-jawed wise guy who invariably ends up prey to splattery slapstick peril. It’s a fun star turn that easily carries most of the film, abetted by Stevens’ deft assembly. Courtney & Hillary Andujar’s production design, Scott Thiele’s lensing and all other major contributors ramp up the unsettled atmosphere to the max as well as milk mordant humor from the simple yet effective haunted-house premise.

What’s ultimately less impressive is Stevens’ script, which to varying degrees draws on the templates of “The Amityville Horror,” “The Shining,” “Eyes Wide Shut” and other conspicuous predecessors, but lacks the original fillip or three that might have turned an enjoyable exercise into something really first rate. Another limitation is Sarah Brooks’ villainess: She’s got plenty of naughty-cheerleader allure, but can’t quite summon the inner malevolence to comprise a truly terrifying nemesis.

Despite these shortcomings, “Girl on the Third Floor” is more than resourceful and stylish enough for horror fans to eagerly anticipate Stevens’ directorial future — the opening credits alone suggest a refined skill set that’s well above genre average. Punk rock fans will be attracted by the presence of fabled producer-musician Steve Albini among the three original-score collaborators, though his contribution isn’t obvious (apart from one track by his ’80s band Big Black).

SXSW Film Review: 'Girl on the Third Floor'

Reviewed online, March 4, 2019. (In SXSW — Midnighters.) Running time: 93 MIN.

Production: A Queensbury Pictures presentation. (International sales: MPI Media Group, Orland Park, Ill.) Producers: Travis Stevens, Greg Newman, Nicola Goelzhaeuser, Giles Edwards. Executive producers: Malik B. Ali, Kamza Ali, Badie Ali, Ben Parker, Paul Johnstone.

Crew: Director: Travis Stevens. Screenplay: Stevens, from a story by Ben Parker, Paul Johnstone, Stevens, Greg Newman, Trent Haaga. Camera (color, HD): Scott Thiele. Editors: Scott Draper, Aaron Crozier. Music: Steve Albini, Alison Chesley, Tim Midyett.

With: Phil Brooks, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling, Karen Woditsch, Travis Delgado, Marshall Bean, Anish Jethmalani, Bishop Stevens, Tonya Kay.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Girl on the Third Floor review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Girl on the Third Floor'

    Home improvements may be the death of you in “Girl on the Third Floor,” a likable supernatural thriller with Phil Brooks aka former WWE wrestler C.M. Punk as an expectant first-time father whose haunted fixer-upper serves up temptations he thought he’d left behind. This first directorial feature by prolific indie producer Travis Stevens tips its [...]

  • The Boy Band Con: The Lou

    SXSW Film Review: ‘The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story’

    Filmmaker Aaron Kunkel fashions an absorbing true-crime narrative with a danceable beat from the testimonies of exploited pop celebrities, bilked investors, criminal investigators and not-so-quietly aghast onlookers in “The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story.” Briskly efficient in its construction and execution, the documentary, which will be available to YouTube Premium subscribers starting April 3, focuses [...]

  • The Wandering Earth Chinese Sci-Fi Movie

    'The Wandering Earth' Is Leading the Sci-Fi Charge at China's Box Office

    China’s first mainstream science-fiction film, “The Wandering Earth,” has surpassed “Operation Red Sea” to become the country’s second-highest-grossing movie of all time, with $679 million at the local box office and counting. “Crazy Alien,” another title released during last month’s competitive Chinese New Year period, has raked in $327 million domestically. Two more sci-fi movies [...]

  • 'Finding Steve McQueen' Review: Nixon-Era Heist

    Film Review: 'Finding Steve McQueen'

    “Finding Steve McQueen” is a ramshackle indie heist drama that has a little bit (but not much) to do with Steve McQueen. The film’s central figure, a green-behind-the-ears thief named Harry Barber (Travis Fimmel), idolizes the squinty star of “Bullitt,” for all the reasons one might have back in 1972, when most of the movie [...]

  • Rakuten TV Launches in More Than

    Rakuten TV Launches in More Than 30 New Territories as Part of Global Ambitions (EXCLUSIVE)

    On-demand service Rakuten TV more than tripled its distribution in Europe in one fell swoop Wednesday, launching in more than 30 new territories, company founder and CEO Jacinto Roca has told Variety. The VOD player has partnered with several major smart-TV manufacturers for the rollouts and is also available over-the-top in the new countries, including [...]

  • Vampire Weekend Ezra Koenig

    Jerry Seinfeld Cameos in Jonah Hill-Directed Video for Vampire Weekend (Watch)

    The band Vampire Weekend enlisted Jonah Hill to direct a new music video for the song “Sunflower.” The clip shows frontman Ezra Koenig at iconic locations on New York’s Upper West Side, including Zabar’s grocery store and Barney Greengrass. Part of Hill’s signature indie style, the camera twists, turns and splits into multiple perspectives. Comedian [...]

  • Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra to Speak at the 2019 Women in the World Summit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Priyanka Chopra has just been added to the star-studded list of speakers at the 2019 Women in the World Summit. Chopra, who will be interviewed on stage by Women in the World founder Tina Brown, will discuss her career as an activist and entrepreneur. Recently, the “Baywatch” actress joined forces with Serena Williams in investing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad