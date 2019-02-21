×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Ghost Fleet’

This impressive documentary, about the modern-day slave labor fueling the Thai fishing industry, sparks more questions than it answers.

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ghost Fleet review
CREDIT: Courtesy of Berlin Film Festival
Director:
Shannon Service, Jeffrey Waldron
With:
Patima Tungpuchayakul, Tun Lin, Chutima “Oi” Sidasathian. (English,  Burmese,  Thai,  Khmer dialogue)

1 hour 30 minutes

The revelatory documentary “Ghost Fleet” condemns the modern-day slave labor fueling the Thai fishing industry while focusing on the work of Bangkok-based advocacy organization Labor Rights Promotion Network Foundation (LPN), a group dedicated to ending slavery at sea. Combining chilling testimony from formerly enslaved men, some wincingly arty recreations of their ordeals, and on-the-ground footage of rescue missions run by LPN, the final product, while impressive, sparks more questions than it answers. Producer/co-director Shannon Service was part of a reporting duo that broke the story of slavery on Thai fishing boats on National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” in 2012. Cinematographer/co-director Jeffrey Waldron contributes striking visuals for the testimony and recreations that sit uneasily alongside the unadorned documentary footage of the LPN team at work.

Thailand’s seafood industry is one of the largest in the world, but decades of illegal and unregulated fishing has forced boats to travel farther from Thai shores to find fish. As local fishermen have refused to be at sea for months, some companies have taken extreme measures to solve their labor shortage, paying human traffickers for duped or kidnapped workers from rural Thailand or impoverished neighboring countries like Myanmar and Cambodia. These unfortunate men have been kept at sea in slave-like conditions, brutalized by those in charge, fed amphetamines so they could work around the clock and rarely brought near land. Instead, the catch from their boat was picked up by a mother ship that also dropped off food for the crew.

More Reviews

Some of the men escaped by jumping overboard in remote Indonesian waters and making their way to land. Some of the escapees were caught by the fishing companies and left to languish in squalid private prisons while others managed to hide in the forest. Eventually, some of the men formed new families, marrying and having children with Indonesian women living in poverty. This was the situation of Tun Lin until LPN helped him return to his native Myanmar and win a court settlement against the company that benefited from his forced labor. Tun now works with LPN co-founder Patima Tungpuchayakul and chief researcher Chutima “Oi” Sidasathian, accompanying the two on similar rescue missions in Indonesia.

Although the film seems to suggest that LPN at some point helped liberate men from private prisons, that type of rescue mission is never shown here. Rather, Patima and her co-workers visit Indonesian island backwaters such as Benjina and Kaimana where the fishing companies, unnamed here, are known to dock and where there are reports of private lockups. By making discreet inquiries, the rescue team locates several men who somehow freed themselves from the Thai fishing boats but are unwilling to take advantage of the offer of repatriation; they don’t want to leave their Indonesian wives and children. In such cases, Patima shoots cell-phone footage of the men, promising to get the images to families that have long mourned for them back in Myanmar.

When LPN does find men willing to return to their homelands, we see the distress this causes their Indonesian families. Questions such as how long the men — the main breadwinners of these households — will be gone, and who will pay to get him back to Indonesia, are never addressed.

Perhaps the film’s most poignant moments come as it captures the reunion of a former enslaved man, Pong, with his father. From an initial phone call where we see Pong crumple at the sound of the older man’s voice to their embrace at the airport, this is raw, powerful footage that doesn’t require the intervention of Mark Degli Antoni’s insistent score.

As the film winds down, we are told that major brands, supermarkets and restaurants around the world are still selling fish caught by slaves, as a montage of seafood branded as “Product of Thailand” whizzes by. However, we are never given information about what these brands may be or what measures, apart from being aware of provenance, concerned audiences might take. Kudos to Service and Waldron for their worthy efforts in bringing both a vile practice and an indispensable organization to public attention, but “Ghost Fleet” should not be considered the last word on either.

Film Review: 'Ghost Fleet'

Reviewed online, Chicago, Feb. 16, 2019. (In Berlin Film Festival, Culinary Cinema; also in Telluride, Toronto film festivals.) Running time: 90 MIN.

Production: A Vulcan Prods., Seahorse Prods. production. (International sales: Endeavor Content, Los Angeles.) Producers: Shannon Service, Jon Bowermaster. Executive producers: Paul G. Allen, Carole Tomko, Jannat Gargi, Rocky Collins, Shari Sant Plummer, Shannon Joy, Julia Ormond, Geralyn Dreyfous. Co-producers: Greg Kwedar, Louis Psihoyos.

Crew: Directors: Shannon Service, Jeffrey Waldron. Camera (color), Waldron. Editor: Parker Laramie, Elisa Bonora. Music: Mark Degli Antoni.

With: Patima Tungpuchayakul, Tun Lin, Chutima “Oi” Sidasathian. (English,  Burmese,  Thai,  Khmer dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Film

  • Ghost Fleet review

    Film Review: 'Ghost Fleet'

    The revelatory documentary “Ghost Fleet” condemns the modern-day slave labor fueling the Thai fishing industry while focusing on the work of Bangkok-based advocacy organization Labor Rights Promotion Network Foundation (LPN), a group dedicated to ending slavery at sea. Combining chilling testimony from formerly enslaved men, some wincingly arty recreations of their ordeals, and on-the-ground footage [...]

  • WGA West Logo

    WGA Plans March 25 Member Vote on Talent Agency Rules

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America plan a March 25 vote for members to decide whether to implement tough new restrictions on how Hollywood talent agencies as operate as agents for writer clients. The vote comes as the guild is in the midst of pitched negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents to renew [...]

  • Netflix Buys Chinese Sci-fi Hit 'The

    Netflix Buys Chinese Sci-fi Hit 'The Wandering Earth'

    Netflix has bought rights to “The Wandering Earth,“ the smash hit film pitched as China’s first mainstream sci-fi movie. The movie was the sleeper hit of Chinese New Year. It opened in fourth position on Feb. 5 but climbed to the top spot and has not yet relinquished it. After 14 days in theaters, the [...]

  • Michael B. JordanAFI Awards Luncheon, Los

    Film News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan's Hitman Drama 'Silver Bear' Gets Director

    In today’s film news roundup, Michael B. Jordan’s “The Silver Bear” finds a director, biopic “Running for My Life” is in the works, Fox is using new trailer compliance software and the 14-hour “La Flor” gets distribution. DIRECTOR ATTACHMENT More Reviews TV Review: 'This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy' Gerard McMurray, director of [...]

  • Kevin Costner Diane Lane

    Kevin Costner, Diane Lane to Reunite in Suspense Thriller 'Let Him Go'

    Focus Features has tapped Kevin Costner and Diane Lane to star as a husband and wife in the suspense thriller “Let Him Go.” The two also collaborated on “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” as the parents of Superman. Thomas Bezucha (“The Family Stone”) is set to direct his own screenplay, [...]

  • Chris Hemsworth Hulk Hogan

    Chris Hemsworth to Play Hulk Hogan in Biopic for Netflix

    Netflix is in the early stages of developing a Hulk Hogan biopic with Chris Hemsworth attached to star as the wrestling legend and produce. Netflix has obtained the exclusive life rights and consulting services from Terry Gene Bollea AKA Hulk Hogan. Todd Phillips, whose credits include “War Dogs” and “The Hangover” trilogy, is attached to [...]

  • Rooftop Films Announces Filmmakers Fund Grant

    Rooftop Films Announces Filmmakers Fund Grant Winners

    Swedish documentary filmmaker Anastasia Kirillova and “Negative Space” co-directors Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter are among the filmmakers who will receive grants from Rooftop Films to help complete their upcoming projects. Kirilova will be awarded $20,000 to finish her film, “In the Shadows of Love,” while collaborators Kuwahata and Porter will receive $10,000 for “Dandelion [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad