×

BiFan Film Review: ‘G Affairs’

Lee Cheuk-pan's debut feature is a striking essay about moral decay in contemporary Hong Kong.

By

Richard's Most Recent Stories

View All
G Affairs
CREDIT: BiFan Film Festival
Director:
Lee Cheuk-pan
With:
Hanna Chan, Chapman To, Huang Lu

Running time: 105 MIN.

“The darker the underbelly, the prettier the top layer,” says one of the main characters in “G Affairs,” a striking, metaphor-heavy excursion into corruption and moral decay in contemporary Hong Kong. This knockout debut by young director Lee Cheuk-pan revolves around half a dozen people whose lives are connected by a severed head that appears in the film’s breathtaking opening shot. Standing stylistically apart from just about everything else in recent Hong Kong cinema, “G Affairs” picked up a swag of Hong Kong Film Awards nominations ahead of a brief local release in March. Lee’s urgent and vital film ought to enjoy a long festival run, especially in light of recent events that have placed renewed focus on the Special Administrative Region’s immediate and long-term futures.

“G Affairs” is at once a pulpy crime drama and an arresting exercise in experimental storytelling. The film takes its title from a device whereby everything is related to the letter G. Preventing this from being merely a gimmick is an early sequence in which G is established as a vital cog in the relationship of two key characters. The proliferation of G words and G visual references gives the film a strange but effective cohesion, even as events leap backward and forward in time and voiceover monologues take the story on tangents loaded with disdain for institutions and social trends.

More Reviews

The initial G moment is Bach’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in G Major, played in the aforementioned opening shot by schoolboy Tai (Lam Sen). In a long, unbroken 360-degree move framed in 4:3 ratio, the camera glides from grainy wildlife images on a video-projector screen to Tai at his cello and a prostitute having her hair savagely pulled back while attempting to answer the door. As she is having rough sex with an unidentified man, a human head comes flying through the window.

The first impression is of a police procedural, with cops grilling Tai about the incident while he claims to have amnesia. But it soon becomes clear that solving the case is much less important than conducting a detailed examination of those connected to the shocking event in apartment 6G.

Abandoned by his money and status-obsessed parents, Tai is an outspoken and heavily bullied student at St Cassian’s, an elite private school. Tai and Asperger’s-case classmate Don (Kyle Li) have been dragged into nefarious activities by Lung (Chapman To, in great form), an extremely corrupt cop first seen shooting an unarmed man dead and laughing it off with the quip, “Who cares if it’s a Mainlander?” After his wife died of gastric cancer, Lung hooked up with Xiao Mei (Huang Lu, excellent), a world-weary sex worker from the Mainland whose tragic backstory comments powerfully on possible future developments in Hong Kong’s legal system.

Teenager Yu Ting (Hanna Chan, superb), daughter of Lung and classmate of Tai and Don, emerges as the pivotal figure as Kurt Chiang Chung-yu’s intelligent and densely detailed screenplay unfolds. A clever girl who’s bullied relentlessly and tells viewers in voiceover, “I’m not liked, and I don’t care,” Yu Ting initially represents an innocent and unsullied Hong Kong. Before long, however, she is engaged in an oral sex-giving affair with Markus (Alan Yuk), a stitched-up Christian teacher at St Cassian’s, and a regular customer of Xiao Mei’s.

With the invaluable assistance of Karl Tam’s moody photography, Barfuss Hui’s outstanding stream-of-consciousness editing, and a pulsating score by Joe Ng, Lee constructs a sweaty picture of people suffocating in an environment where elders have abandoned responsibilities, self-preservation seems to be the only rule and despair will consume those who cannot or refuse to adapt. But “G Affairs” does not abandon all hope. The beautifully composed final shot is open to any number of interpretations, including optimism and even joy.

BiFan Film Review: ‘G Affairs’

Reviewed at BiFan Film Festival (Bucheon Choice – competing), June 29, 2019. (Also in Hong Kong, Osaka, Taipei Golden Horse, Fantasia film festivals.) Running time: 105 MIN. (Original title: “G saat”)

Production: (Hong Kong) A Scout Pictures, Insight Prod., Midas Entertainment presentation of a G-Class production, with the support of Hong Kong Film Development Fund, Create Hong Kong. (Int;l sales: Distribution Workshop, Taipei City.) Producers: Flora Goh, Titus Ho. Executive producers: Edwin Teo, Arthur Poh, Robert Li, Herman Yau.

Crew: Director: Lee Cheuk-pan. Screenplay: Kurt Chiang Chung-yu, based on a story by Lit Ka-wang. Camera (color, widescreen): Karl Tam. Editor: Barfuss Hui. Music: Joe Ng.

With: Hanna Chan, Chapman To, Huang Lu, Alan Luk, Kyle Li, Lam Sen. (Cantonese dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • The Furies

    BiFan Film Review: ‘The Furies’

    An above-average riff on the reliable “hunting humans for sport” scenario that’s been around at least as far as 1932’s RKO thriller “The Most Dangerous Game,” “The Furies” marks a solid feature debut for Aussie writer-director Tony D’Aquino. A pacy tale about kidnapped women being butchered by mutant monstrosities while sickos pay to watch online, [...]

  • 'Phil' Review: Greg Kinnear Directs a

    Film Review: 'Phil'

    There’s a feeling I always have when I’m watching Greg Kinnear in a movie. He can be a terrific actor (as the ’60s TV star and sex addict Bob Crane in “Auto Focus,” as the inventor of the intermittent windshield wiper in “Flash of Genius,” doing his what-the-hell-let’s-let-it-rip dance to “Super Freak” at the end [...]

  • Cold Blood Legacy

    Film Review: 'Cold Blood'

    As the minutes slowly tick by in the lifeless thriller “Cold Blood,” it’s easy to mourn for what might have been. Jean Reno stars as Henry, a veteran hitman seeking isolation in a remote cabin in the Pacific Northwest, which could have made for a contemplative and melancholy reimagining of his signature role in Luc [...]

  • Sid Ramin

    Sid Ramin, Oscar-Winning Composer-Arranger, Dies at 100

    Composer-arranger Sid Ramin, a longtime associate of Leonard Bernstein who won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Grammy for his work in film, TV and theater, died of natural causes Monday (July 1) at his home in New York City. He was 100. Ramin won a 1961 Academy Award for adapting the music of “West [...]

  • Paths of Glory Stanley Kubrick

    Film News Roundup: Stanley Kubrick's 'Paths of Glory' Gets Restored

    In today’s film news roundup, Andre Caraco and Paul Noble receive promotions at Sony, Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war drama “Paths of Glory” gets restored, Drafthouse Films gets launched and “The Chainsaw Artist” wraps. EXEC PROMOTIONS More Reviews BiFan Film Review: ‘The Furies’ BiFan Film Review: ‘G Affairs’ Sony Pictures has promoted veteran executives Andre Caraco and [...]

  • The Fading Village Review

    Karlovy Vary Review: 'The Fading Village'

    An epic, magnificently shot chronicle of a tiny Chinese hamlet enduring one of its final yearly cycles of harvest and hardship, Liu Feifang’s delicate but mighty debut documentary feature “The Fading Village” is loosely organized around the last member of the newer generation to still live in the Shanxi Province village of Heishuigetuo. Goat farmer [...]

  • Disney Animator Milton Quon Dies at

    Disney Animator Milton Quon Dies at 105

    Milton Quon, an animator who worked on “Fantasia” and “Dumbo,” died of natural causes at his home in Torrance, Ca., on June 18. He was 105. His son, artist Mike Quon, told Variety that his father was drawing up until his last days. He also acted in movies including “Speed,” “Chill Factor,” “Sweet Jane,” “The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad